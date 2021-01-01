We'd have several kids in the squad though to pad out the squad, particularly for the group games.



We need to be signing several high quality prospects in that 15-19 category every year though (like Doak and Gordon) with a view to the homegrown quota (or resale value down the line) because we cannot afford to be paying the prices quoted for established Premier League English players. Look at Mount with a year left on his deal and then the wages expected on top.



The issue now is that we no longer can sign foreign prospects under 18. So we are running into the same problems with having to pay higher and higher amounts for young unproven local prospects, or develop them in house from the beginning. But that doesnt seem to be working, you could argue the current crop of youth players we have are the most unremarkable ones weve had in years.Unless if we start doing the likes of Chelsea and City are doing with buying feeder clubs abroad which we can loan players to for more experience, its not going to work. We keep loaning out our younger players to lower league clubs to get more experience, but most of the time they dont get the playing time they need.So now, we are stuck with a whole bunch of prospects in our youth system that really are not good enough for our first team setup. I like Doak, Gordon and Musialowski, but all of them come with caveats. Both Doak and Musialowski are quite undersized (which a lot of people here dont seem to like), and Gordon is recovering from a 16 month injury lay-off. The midfield and defensive prospects after that are even more of an issue. Tyler Morton is probably the best youth midfielder we have on our books at the moment, and thats a bit of a worry.Eventually, we will have to pay that premium regardless. Signing Milner all those years ago turned out to be an amazing investment, but players like that dont grow on trees. Sometimes, I think people are just too hung up on the British overpay and not realise that there is a really good reason why there is a premium in the first place.