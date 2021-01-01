« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13
Elliott, Bajcetic are likely in the future as home grown. Other possible Homegrown would include, Doak, Gordon, Clark, Chambers, Van Den Berg, Goalkeepers(Have a lot of young talented ones).
Pretty sure for UEFA wise Elliott, Bajcetic, Curtis and Trent all count as club trained(I could be wrong)

For this season alone, if we consider Kelleher and Phillips to have moved on, we are limited to a 21 man squad for Europe, as we only have 4 HG players on the books. The max non-homegrown we can have is 17 for both the PL and Europa, and we are likely to reach that quota again.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
For this season alone, if we consider Kelleher and Phillips to have moved on, we are limited to a 21 man squad for Europe, as we only have 4 HG players on the books. The max non-homegrown we can have is 17 for both the PL and Europa, and we are likely to reach that quota again.

We'd have several kids in the squad though to pad out the squad, particularly for the group games.

We need to be signing several high quality prospects in that 15-19 category every year though (like Doak and Gordon) with a view to the homegrown quota (or resale value down the line) because we cannot afford to be paying the prices quoted for established Premier League English players. Look at Mount with a year left on his deal and then the wages expected on top.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Announce Mac Allister and get Thuram done by the end of the week thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fromola
We'd have several kids in the squad though to pad out the squad, particularly for the group games.

We need to be signing several high quality prospects in that 15-19 category every year though (like Doak and Gordon) with a view to the homegrown quota (or resale value down the line) because we cannot afford to be paying the prices quoted for established Premier League English players. Look at Mount with a year left on his deal and then the wages expected on top.

The issue now is that we no longer can sign foreign prospects under 18. So we are running into the same problems with having to pay higher and higher amounts for young unproven local prospects, or develop them in house from the beginning. But that doesnt seem to be working, you could argue the current crop of youth players we have are the most unremarkable ones weve had in years.

Unless if we start doing the likes of Chelsea and City are doing with buying feeder clubs abroad which we can loan players to for more experience, its not going to work. We keep loaning out our younger players to lower league clubs to get more experience, but most of the time they dont get the playing time they need.

So now, we are stuck with a whole bunch of prospects in our youth system that really are not good enough for our first team setup. I like Doak, Gordon and Musialowski, but all of them come with caveats. Both Doak and Musialowski are quite undersized (which a lot of people here dont seem to like), and Gordon is recovering from a 16 month injury lay-off. The midfield and defensive prospects after that are even more of an issue. Tyler Morton is probably the best youth midfielder we have on our books at the moment, and thats a bit of a worry.

Eventually, we will have to pay that premium regardless. Signing Milner all those years ago turned out to be an amazing investment, but players like that dont grow on trees. Sometimes, I think people are just too hung up on the British overpay and not realise that there is a really good reason why there is a premium in the first place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
For this season alone, if we consider Kelleher and Phillips to have moved on, we are limited to a 21 man squad for Europe, as we only have 4 HG players on the books. The max non-homegrown we can have is 17 for both the PL and Europa, and we are likely to reach that quota again.
u21 players are in the squad in roles too. I doubt roster stuff going be an huge issue
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13
u21 players are in the squad in roles too. I doubt roster stuff going be an huge issue

I just dont think we have enough U21 players good enough to fill roles in the midfield and the back. A few injuries to the first team squad later and we could run into issues. Optimally, with an European campaign on the horizon, you would want a larger squad with U21s to fill up beyond the 25 man quota. Its not like we dont have first team players on the books that arent injury riddled already at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
The issue now is that we no longer can sign foreign prospects under 18. So we are running into the same problems with having to pay higher and higher amounts for young unproven local prospects, or develop them in house from the beginning. But that doesnt seem to be working, you could argue the current crop of youth players we have are the most unremarkable ones weve had in years.
It really isn't. This year we had 3 u18s make their debut in the league with one starting multiple matches.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Chris~
It really isn't. This year we had 3 u18s make their debut in the league with one starting multiple matches.

So who do we have now in the U21s who can be the next Bajcetic?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
So who do we have now in the U21s who can be the next Bajcetic?
I mean he's younger than most the players in the u21 squad. Who was the next Jones or Alexander-Arnold back then? It's not often we're going to have 2 players from the same age group being good enough to play regularly for the first team at the same time. Doak is the next stand out who could be there level. Then I think you have more who could be a Neco Williams say level player who is going to be produced more often.

Last time we were in the Europa League we got through the group stages with a relatively much weaker first team and the acadmey player we used were: Rossiter, Brad Smith, Teixera, Chirivella, Brannagan, Ibe if you count him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
So who do we have now in the U21’s who can be the next Bajcetic?

Jay Spearing?  ;D

Apart from Ben Doak, there are some good players in the U21s...

Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair, Jack Bearne, Leighton Clarkson, Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark, Max Woltman, Paul Glatzel, Fidel O'Rourke, Layton Stewart, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers, Conor Bradley, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf, Mateusz Musialowski etc.

Whether they're good enough to step up to the first team is always debatable - but they're as good as most U21 squads I reckon.

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Chris~
So Bajcetic doesn't count as the exciting youth? I mean he's younger than most the players in the u21 squad

Thats the problem isnt it? Hes younger than most of the players in the U21 squad, but that means the rest arent really up to standard right? Are we really waiting on the likes of Morton and VDB to be old enough so we can use them to fill the HG quota so we can increase the squad size?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
Thats the problem isnt it? Hes younger than most of the players in the U21 squad, but that means the rest arent really up to standard right? Are we really waiting on the likes of Morton and VDB to be old enough so we can use them to fill the HG quota so we can increase the squad size?
No because we really don't need to have 25 senior players plus u21s. Not being good enough to play regularly in the premier League at 18 or above doesn't mean others can't play Europa matches or even act as squad filler  in the League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
Thats the problem isnt it? Hes younger than most of the players in the U21 squad, but that means the rest arent really up to standard right? Are we really waiting on the likes of Morton and VDB to be old enough so we can use them to fill the HG quota so we can increase the squad size?

Isnt it super rare for any top team to get multiple players come through their academy who are good enough for the 1st team squad in any small window of time?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
The issue now is that we no longer can sign foreign prospects under 18. So we are running into the same problems with having to pay higher and higher amounts for young unproven local prospects, or develop them in house from the beginning. But that doesnt seem to be working, you could argue the current crop of youth players we have are the most unremarkable ones weve had in years.

Unless if we start doing the likes of Chelsea and City are doing with buying feeder clubs abroad which we can loan players to for more experience, its not going to work. We keep loaning out our younger players to lower league clubs to get more experience, but most of the time they dont get the playing time they need.

So now, we are stuck with a whole bunch of prospects in our youth system that really are not good enough for our first team setup. I like Doak, Gordon and Musialowski, but all of them come with caveats. Both Doak and Musialowski are quite undersized (which a lot of people here dont seem to like), and Gordon is recovering from a 16 month injury lay-off. The midfield and defensive prospects after that are even more of an issue. Tyler Morton is probably the best youth midfielder we have on our books at the moment, and thats a bit of a worry.

Eventually, we will have to pay that premium regardless. Signing Milner all those years ago turned out to be an amazing investment, but players like that dont grow on trees. Sometimes, I think people are just too hung up on the British overpay and not realise that there is a really good reason why there is a premium in the first place.

How come Chelsea have just signed a 16 year old Ecuadorian then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Peabee
How come Chelsea have just signed a 16 year old Ecuadorian then?

You know after Brexit (2021 IIRC) PL clubs are banned from signing U18 players from abroad right? I dont know how Chelsea did it, but it is definitely the rule.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
I just dont think we have enough U21 players good enough to fill roles in the midfield and the back. A few injuries to the first team squad later and we could run into issues. Optimally, with an European campaign on the horizon, you would want a larger squad with U21s to fill up beyond the 25 man quota. Its not like we dont have first team players on the books that arent injury riddled already at the moment.
Bajcetic and Elliott are those 2
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Peabee
How come Chelsea have just signed a 16 year old Ecuadorian then?
he not coming over till he 18
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Peabee
How come Chelsea have just signed a 16 year old Ecuadorian then?

I believe work permits are issued on a 'points-based' system - he must have enough points - or maybe he doesn't?

He can't actually sign until he's 18 anyway.

Taiwo Awoniyi signed for LFC in 2015 and wasn't granted a work permit until 2021.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Chris~
No because we really don't need to have 25 senior players plus u21s. Not being good enough to play regularly in the premier League at 18 or above doesn't mean others can't play Europa matches or even act as squad filler  in the League.

I dont disagree with that sentiment, but the squad projection right now is only 21 senior players, which is probably a bit low. Included in that is the likes of Gomez, Henderson, Thiago and Matip, plus assuming we also sign Kone and Thuram in addition to Mac Allister.

We are just a few injuries removed from fielding a largely U21 bench. And for us, its not out of the question to have a few injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
You know after Brexit (2021 IIRC) PL clubs are banned from signing U18 players from abroad right? I dont know how Chelsea did it, but it is definitely the rule.

You can get round it. They remain at their club until 18.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Peabee
You can get round it. They remain at their club until 18.

Kind of useless for us then isnt it? The problem is that we need more quality squad players, not quality players out on loan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight
Isnt it super rare for any top team to get multiple players come through their academy who are good enough for the 1st team squad in any small window of time?

Thats why we need more quality homegrown players, which unfortunately dont come cheap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight
Isnt it super rare for any top team to get multiple players come through their academy who are good enough for the 1st team squad in any small window of time?
Getting a Jones and Trent through not in the same class but 2 years apart debut wise is hard.
There a reason Liverpool and Im sure other clubs to do but buy the best 14/15/16 year olds etc.
It so far looking to pay off with Elliott at Minimum. Bajcetic is looking like he a future. Van Den Berg could also. Doak Might work out. Gordon not counting out but that was very long injury layoff. Clark has gotten games.
Getting Colwill as the CB this summer would help a lot with this too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
Kind of useless for us then isnt it? The problem is that we need more quality squad players, not quality players out on loan.

Didn't FIFA propose limiting the number of loanee to 6 per club a few years ago? Did that get up?
