« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 241604 times)

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 05:48:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:18:41 am
Elliott, Bajcetic are likely in the future as home grown. Other possible Homegrown would include, Doak, Gordon, Clark, Chambers, Van Den Berg, Goalkeepers(Have a lot of young talented ones).
Pretty sure for UEFA wise Elliott, Bajcetic, Curtis and Trent all count as club trained(I could be wrong)

For this season alone, if we consider Kelleher and Phillips to have moved on, we are limited to a 21 man squad for Europe, as we only have 4 HG players on the books. The max non-homegrown we can have is 17 for both the PL and Europa, and we are likely to reach that quota again.


Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 06:24:09 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:48:36 am
For this season alone, if we consider Kelleher and Phillips to have moved on, we are limited to a 21 man squad for Europe, as we only have 4 HG players on the books. The max non-homegrown we can have is 17 for both the PL and Europa, and we are likely to reach that quota again.

We'd have several kids in the squad though to pad out the squad, particularly for the group games.

We need to be signing several high quality prospects in that 15-19 category every year though (like Doak and Gordon) with a view to the homegrown quota (or resale value down the line) because we cannot afford to be paying the prices quoted for established Premier League English players. Look at Mount with a year left on his deal and then the wages expected on top.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:25 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Up
« previous next »
 