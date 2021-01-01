For this season alone, if we consider Kelleher and Phillips to have moved on, we are limited to a 21 man squad for Europe, as we only have 4 HG players on the books. The max non-homegrown we can have is 17 for both the PL and Europa, and we are likely to reach that quota again.



We'd have several kids in the squad though to pad out the squad, particularly for the group games.We need to be signing several high quality prospects in that 15-19 category every year though (like Doak and Gordon) with a view to the homegrown quota (or resale value down the line) because we cannot afford to be paying the prices quoted for established Premier League English players. Look at Mount with a year left on his deal and then the wages expected on top.