Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 233764 times)

Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 03:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:25 pm
He hasn't signed yet, let's see how it goes
Oh I know, I just talking more generally. If I was a betting man, I would say he stays in Spain.
Offline stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 03:38:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:30 pm
Fuck me, Chelsea are after Viega now!!! 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/06/chelsea-celta-gabri-veiga-sell-kai-havertz-real-madrid

In one sense Im quite happy theyre after him. Well get an early indication of his character if he looks at them and sees a firm of absolute barmbots.

If he does sign for them then hes not for us anyway

Hard to know if were really in for all of these lads or just tapping agents to see what theyre saying to check out options. Wouldnt shock me if we still ended up with Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch (for example) but that the likes of Kone, Thurman and Veiga are seen as viable, low value, back ups.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 03:41:05 pm »
Stating the obvious but if we get Macallister for 45 + add ons or anything like that its a fantastic deal for us
Offline BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 03:44:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:55 pm


More height on the bench?

I'm a short arse and I get good height on the bench.
Online ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 03:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 02:52:19 pm
It's that sort of mentality and acceptance of the owners spending policies that have put us in the Europa League.

What mentality? 3 new CMs, all who improve the 1st team instantly, and more cover at the back and because we only spend £30m (or whatever figure people think isn't big enough) it's unacceptable

You don't care about the club, about the players, all you care about is signings and all you want is big money signings. Finding the right player is bottom of the list to you because you'd rather be able to brag in the playground about Liverpool signing X player for £100m and Y player for £120m. Doesn't matter if they turn out shite (see United and Chelsea as prime examples)

If we can do our business in the summer, without spending hundreds of millions then surely everyone is happy?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:20:25 pm
McAllister will be playing higher up the field so he wouldn't be around Fab when we lose the ball.  I think all of this worry about Macallister's pace is a little overstated. 
Well that's those two dealt with. But what about Mac Allister?


Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:18:53 pm
Wout the hell would make a team do that.
Ask Erik Seven Hag
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:56 pm
It's rough numbers but Mac Allister, Kone and Veiga are going to be c.£100m from reports

Tsimikas, Kelleher, Carvalho, Philips should raise towards £50m. Take their wages away from the ones who've already left and we've saved a hell of a lot.

I just hope we pick the best players for us rather than the cheapest on our list.
100M for 3 CMs is optimistic.
Tsimikas and Kelleher would need to be replaced, probably for similar amounts and wages. Maybe we could get 20M for Carvalho and Philips.

Theres just no way that amounts to 30M net spend.
Online The_Nomad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 02:52:19 pm
It's that sort of mentality and acceptance of the owners spending policies that have put us in the Europa League.

A famous poster with numbers in his username will be along shortly to agree with you.  Any player linked to us must cost in excess of £100 million or hes not good enough. or, Lets wait to see who $hitty goes for and offer more money for THAT player.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:53:56 pm
100M for 3 CMs is optimistic.
Tsimikas and Kelleher would need to be replaced, probably for similar amounts and wages. Maybe we could get 20M for Carvalho and Philips.

Theres just no way that amounts to 30M net spend.

We'll be saving at least £500k a week with who's left us this summer after those purchases.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm »
Updated, via colleague @JamesPearceLFC.
There are often variations on fees between buying/selling club.
My understanding is £55m.
James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud will be joining Joao Pedro as Brighton signings. #BHAFC

----

Come on - this is pretty funny - trying to name drop Pearce to buttress the fee he wants out there.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 04:05:08 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:49:49 pm
What mentality? 3 new CMs, all who improve the 1st team instantly, and more cover at the back and because we only spend £30m (or whatever figure people think isn't big enough) it's unacceptable

You don't care about the club, about the players, all you care about is signings and all you want is big money signings. Finding the right player is bottom of the list to you because you'd rather be able to brag in the playground about Liverpool signing X player for £100m and Y player for £120m. Doesn't matter if they turn out shite (see United and Chelsea as prime examples)

If we can do our business in the summer, without spending hundreds of millions then surely everyone is happy?
Yes!!
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:49:49 pm
What mentality? 3 new CMs, all who improve the 1st team instantly, and more cover at the back and because we only spend £30m (or whatever figure people think isn't big enough) it's unacceptable

You don't care about the club, about the players, all you care about is signings and all you want is big money signings. Finding the right player is bottom of the list to you because you'd rather be able to brag in the playground about Liverpool signing X player for £100m and Y player for £120m. Doesn't matter if they turn out shite (see United and Chelsea as prime examples)

If we can do our business in the summer, without spending hundreds of millions then surely everyone is happy?

 :thumbup
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6972 on: Today at 04:07:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Updated, via colleague @JamesPearceLFC.
There are often variations on fees between buying/selling club.
My understanding is £55m.
James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud will be joining Joao Pedro as Brighton signings. #BHAFC
A name which once launched a thousand posts...
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6973 on: Today at 04:15:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Updated, via colleague @JamesPearceLFC.
There are often variations on fees between buying/selling club.
My understanding is £55m.
James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud will be joining Joao Pedro as Brighton signings. #BHAFC

----

Come on - this is pretty funny - trying to name drop Pearce to buttress the fee he wants out there.

Pearce says £45m
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6974 on: Today at 04:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:20:00 am
Fabinho may read the game very well but it means nothing if his legs can't get him close enough to do anything about it. He still has value when we absolutely hem teams in and they have no counter-attacking threat, but the second we're turned and having to run back towards our own goal, or have players running at us, it's like having 10 men. If we want to return to the top of the table we need to get back to 11 players all pulling their weight and bringing things that improve the collective, rather than "player x can still work so long as these players do his running, and these players do his tackling..."
It's intersting that the five LFC players that are currently behind the ball as the opposition bear down on Fabinho in the situation you highlighted get a complete bye. Accurately, it's like having five men (if you discount Fab), because it's the failure of the front five that's put us in that position.


Klopp said that we suffered because our pressing from the front wasn't all it should be. You agree that it's the collective, that 11 players have to pull their weight, yet still come to the conclusion that Fabinho is the sole cause of our defensive problems.


At school I played in our rugby B team. We lost every single game until our last. One day we were standing under the posts wait for the conversion when the opposition sport master/ref pointed to me and said "He's the smallest guy on the pitch but he's tackling everything. You all have to get stuck in." (paraphrasing as it's 35 years ago now). As the fullback I was the last line of the defence. But there were 14 other players who were allowed to tackle too. It's wasn't just my job to deal with the Mongol hordes, solo.



Has his "legs fallen off"? I dunno. Some of you are sure. I think it's doubtful as he's only 29.


It's sad how some of our supporters are only interested in the NEW. A couple of you (won't name names unless pushed) rate players, so long as they don't wear an LFC shirt. We've had calls to sell Salah and Curtis Jones last season. Or that Gakpo was waste of money. You look like fools now.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------
BTW, Haggis you didn't explain yourself on the sexism accusation. I appreciate you're probably busy but it would be courteous to let me know when you are ready to enlighten me.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:18:24 pm
You look like fools now.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------
BTW, Haggis you didn't explain yourself on the sexism accusation. I appreciate you're probably busy but it would be courteous to let me know when you are ready to enlighten me.

Any chance you can not ruin the thread again by coming in and throwing insults around? Cheers.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 04:23:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:49:49 pm
What mentality? 3 new CMs, all who improve the 1st team instantly, and more cover at the back and because we only spend £30m (or whatever figure people think isn't big enough) it's unacceptable

You don't care about the club, about the players, all you care about is signings and all you want is big money signings. Finding the right player is bottom of the list to you because you'd rather be able to brag in the playground about Liverpool signing X player for £100m and Y player for £120m. Doesn't matter if they turn out shite (see United and Chelsea as prime examples)

If we can do our business in the summer, without spending hundreds of millions then surely everyone is happy?

If our net spend is the usual 50m or less we aren't getting 3 CMs then and if we did it mean we sold players to fund it and they will need replacing. It's not wrong from him to expect a low net spend would mean Klopp won't get all the players he needs and we will be short. What is wrong is you accusing him of not caring about the club. Why do you care about net spend that much anyway.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm »
Were Dahoud and Zielinski linked the same summer? 2017ish?
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 04:25:32 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:18:24 pm

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
BTW, Haggis you didn't explain yourself on the sexism accusation. I appreciate you're probably busy but it would be courteous to let me know when you are ready to enlighten me.

Well I did try, but you werent prepared to answer any of the questions I asked or actually engage any of the points I made, so I chalked it up to a lost cause if Im honest mate. Take care though.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6979 on: Today at 04:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:24:39 am
This. And the big problem with putting legs alongside Fabinho is you want the legs to be the 6 and then you can worry more about technical ability from your 8s. This way we're in danger of both hamstringing our offensive ability because our 8s need to provide athleticism for Fabinho (and in the bracket we're shopping in we're not able to afford players who are elite at both) AND failing to really sort out defensive issues out because it's still Fabinho at 6 and when we do need someone to put out fires he's arrived too late.

Fabinho was never the quickest and you can't underestimate just how much ground Henderson would cover (and Milner to an extent) to cover for that (and even cover Gini and Thiago to an extent). Henderson slowing down exposed everyone else and Fabinho had a big drop at the same time.

You can't have a Fabinho/Henderson/+1 midfield next season. It doesn't make sense to carry Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago (in terms of all 3) on the books next season all on megabucks when you don't want 2 of them starting in any game (at least in the league). Fabinho should probably move on this summer, Thiago next summer at the end of his deal and Henderson the year after at the end of his deal. Obviously the rebuild was appallingly handled and now we have to be drastic after writing a season off because of it.
Online ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6980 on: Today at 04:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:23:47 pm
If our net spend is the usual 50m or less we aren't getting 3 CMs then and if we did it mean we sold players to fund it and they will need replacing. It's not wrong from him to expect a low net spend would mean Klopp won't get all the players he needs and we will be short. What is wrong is you accusing him of not caring about the club. Why do you care about net spend that much anyway.

I don't and that's my whole point  :butt

If we get the players in who improve us and who the boss wants, then I couldn't give a shit about net spend, or gross spend, or any spend. But it's very clear the person I replied to does only care about buying really expensive players because it makes their downstairs parts tingle

They probably despise Andy Robertson for only costing £8m!
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6981 on: Today at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:25:16 pm
Were Dahoud and Zielinski linked the same summer? 2017ish?
2016, no? Then we signed Wijnaldum.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6982 on: Today at 04:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:25:16 pm
Were Dahoud and Zielinski linked the same summer? 2017ish?

Yeah, we eventually got Wijnaldum. Think Zielinski was even photographed in a Liverpool shirt at one point but the owners were pissed at us as they had some link to Watford... who we'd annoyed somehow.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6983 on: Today at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:07:09 pm
A name which once launched a thousand posts...

 :D Him and there was once the summer of Luciano Vietto.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6984 on: Today at 04:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:26:38 pm
You can't have a Fabinho/Henderson/+1 midfield next season.
Doubt we will, given the links. If those two are starting the first matchday of the season, safe to say something went horribly wrong with our recruitment.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6985 on: Today at 04:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:30:26 pm
Doubt we will, given the links. If those two are starting the first matchday of the season, safe to say something went horribly wrong with our recruitment.

I mean in any league game though. It's no good having Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago earning in the region of 500k a week between them, yet you don't want 2 of them on the same team sheet.

If we get the 3 in that we need, we need to move one of them on.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6986 on: Today at 04:34:35 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:38:09 pm
In one sense Im quite happy theyre after him. Well get an early indication of his character if he looks at them and sees a firm of absolute barmbots.

If he does sign for them then hes not for us anyway

Hard to know if were really in for all of these lads or just tapping agents to see what theyre saying to check out options. Wouldnt shock me if we still ended up with Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch (for example) but that the likes of Kone, Thurman and Veiga are seen as viable, low value, back ups.

What is this?

Mount is off to the mancs. Keep up mate.  ;D

Thuram and Veiga will cost more than Gravenberch and less than Mount, who no one bar the mancs are paying over 60 million for.,
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:35 pm
What is this?

Mount is off to the mancs. Keep up mate.  ;D

Thuram and Veiga will cost more than Gravenberch and less than Mount, who no one bar the mancs are paying over 60 million for.,
Veiga has a 35m(40m) price tag. Gravenberch has no release clause he only cost 25m due to only a year left.
Bayern will do us no favours after Mane flopping badly. That was a decent deal for us now looking back
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 04:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:07 pm
I mean in any league game though. It's no good having Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago earning in the region of 500k a week between them, yet you don't want 2 of them on the same team sheet.

If we get the 3 in that we need, we need to move one of them on.
Agreed, I just don't see it happening. Thiago only has a year left and has something left to offer, so I don't see much point in selling him. Even if we were open to selling Henderson, can't see us getting many offers for him.

That leaves Fabinho, and none of the links lend me to believe we are targeting a similar profile. Only way I could it happening is if we found a way to pry Tchouameni from Madrid.
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 04:40:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:20:14 pm
Any chance you can not ruin the thread again by coming in and throwing insults around? Cheers.
What insult? I was the one insulted. The thread improved immeasurably after my last intervention. Hardly a mention of "mingebags FSG" since.

You're welcome.
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 04:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:25:32 pm
Well I did try, but you werent prepared to answer any of the questions I asked or actually engage any of the points I made, so I chalked it up to a lost cause if Im honest mate. Take care though.
Didn't get your PM
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6991 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:40:23 pm
What insult? I was the one insulted. The thread improved immeasurably after my last intervention. Hardly a mention of "mingebags FSG" since.

You're welcome.

Because we've been talking about old school fight games. Which is your favourite by the way?
Online hide5seek

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6992 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Remember was also have Bajcetic.
He needs to play as well this season..so what Barca did with Gavi and Pedri.

Play a good young player with experience around him and he can flourish.

I think we will buy at least 1 more midfielder, but we will have a huge amount of midfielders next season

Hendo
Fab
Elliot
Thiago
Jones
Bajcetic
Mac Allister
Thurman/Kone

Thats 8 for 3 positions.

Some of these players wont get a huge amount of game time.
Thats why I would be surprised if we bring anymore in without selling.
To be serious contenders (for the title not top 4) we need 3 midfielders  (and a defender) to join the squad, as  its a squad  game. I'd expect Henderson and Thiago (who you never mentioned) to start very little from Christmas onwards as the new guys get more used  to the league/club and be phased out to leave next summer...as it should be.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6993 on: Today at 04:45:33 pm »
Gladbach
@borussia_en
·
1h
We're also pleased to welcome Nils Schmadtke in the new position of first-team sporting director
......

 ;D Get it done at mates (family) rates!! NOW!!!
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6994 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm »
We're signing a player who was instrumental in winning the World Cup tomorrow yet we still have all the same boring bellends bellending on about fucking Fabinho.

Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6995 on: Today at 04:50:31 pm »
Quote
Nothing illustrates Mac Allister's combination of qualities quite as effectively as his presence among the top 10 players in the Premier League for both through-balls and possession won in the middle third of the pitch. They are lists that feature very different types.


Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne top the list for most through-balls but have won the ball back nowhere near as often as Mac Allister. Rodri and Declan Rice top the list for possession won but made six through-balls between them. Mac Allister made 15

Mac Allister registered 328 counter-presses for Brighton this past season, more than any Liverpool midfielder. His total of 70 Premier League tackles was also higher than any player in a Liverpool shirt, indicative of this combative element to his game.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12896869/alexis-mac-allister-to-liverpool-jurgen-klopps-midfield-rebuild-helped-by-his-qualities-with-and-without-the-ball
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6996 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Interesting theory maybe but what if we see Veiga as a backup for Mo and our Midfield? Almost like our version of Valverde or the Ox.  :D
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6997 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:26:38 pm
Fabinho was never the quickest and you can't underestimate just how much ground Henderson would cover (and Milner to an extent) to cover for that (and even cover Gini and Thiago to an extent). Henderson slowing down exposed everyone else and Fabinho had a big drop at the same time.

You can't have a Fabinho/Henderson/+1 midfield next season. It doesn't make sense to carry Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago (in terms of all 3) on the books next season all on megabucks when you don't want 2 of them starting in any game (at least in the league). Fabinho should probably move on this summer, Thiago next summer at the end of his deal and Henderson the year after at the end of his deal. Obviously the rebuild was appallingly handled and now we have to be drastic after writing a season off because of it.

i think there is still some hope for a midfield of hendo/fab/+thuram and/or kone depending on how we set the team up. The more we compress the pitch the less ground the players need to cover hence hopefully less injuries for our geriatric trio(hendo, fab, thiago).  I do feel that letting fab go this season would leave us thin in the middle and back to square one again. One thing he has over hendo and thiago is that he hardly gets injured and would definitely be an option as squad or starter for the team.

Thiago going next season probably also means that we be getting another midfielder in unless baj shines or we could get some of the youth to step up.  I am just glad that we manage to offload the 2 midfielders that were on the books but could hardly get any minutes in.

Quote from: BER on Today at 04:46:40 pm
We're signing a player who was instrumental in winning the World Cup tomorrow yet we still have all the same boring bellends bellending on about fucking Fabinho.



got to respect the player a bit mate. he is still part of the squad and have a role to play
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6998 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:33 pm
Gladbach
@borussia_en
·
1h
We're also pleased to welcome Nils Schmadtke in the new position of first-team sporting director
......

 ;D Get it done at mates (family) rates!! NOW!!!

We've got the family member discount code and can still apply the friendship code too due to our long-standing relationship with Monchengladbach.

The way the Mac Allister price keeps dropping, I wouldn't be surprised if Brighton actually pay us to take him off of their hands.

The Summer of Jorg rolls on  8)
