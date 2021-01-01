Fabinho may read the game very well but it means nothing if his legs can't get him close enough to do anything about it. He still has value when we absolutely hem teams in and they have no counter-attacking threat, but the second we're turned and having to run back towards our own goal, or have players running at us, it's like having 10 men. If we want to return to the top of the table we need to get back to 11 players all pulling their weight and bringing things that improve the collective, rather than "player x can still work so long as these players do his running, and these players do his tackling..."



It's intersting that the five LFC players that are currently behind the ball as the opposition bear down on Fabinho in the situation you highlighted get a complete bye. Accurately, it's like having five men (if you discount Fab), because it's the failure of the front five that's put us in that position.Klopp said that we suffered because our pressing from the front wasn't all it should be. You agree that it's the collective, that 11 players have to pull their weight, yet still come to the conclusion that Fabinho is the sole cause of our defensive problems.At school I played in our rugby B team. We lost every single game until our last. One day we were standing under the posts wait for the conversion when the opposition sport master/ref pointed to me and said "He's the smallest guy on the pitch but he's tackling everything. You all have to get stuck in." (paraphrasing as it's 35 years ago now). As the fullback I was the last line of the defence. But there were 14 other players who were allowed to tackle too. It's wasn't just my job to deal with the Mongol hordes, solo.Has his "legs fallen off"? I dunno. Some of you are sure. I think it's doubtful as he's only 29.It's sad how some of our supporters are only interested in the NEW. A couple of you (won't name names unless pushed) rate players, so long as they don't wear an LFC shirt. We've had calls to sell Salah and Curtis Jones last season. Or that Gakpo was waste of money. You look like fools now.