Remember was also have Bajcetic.
He needs to play as well this season
..so what Barca did with Gavi and Pedri.
Play a good young player with experience around him and he can flourish.
I think we will buy at least 1 more midfielder, but we will have a huge amount of midfielders next season
Hendo
Fab
Elliot
Thiago
Jones
Bajcetic
Mac Allister
Thurman/Kone
Thats 8 for 3 positions.
Some of these players wont get a huge amount of game time.
Thats why I would be surprised if we bring anymore in without selling.
From the list you posted...Hendo
- will probably start but slowly take over Milner's position in the team & game time in futureFab
- uncertain future given the season he had and drop in formElliot
- more a winger / AM than a midfielder in a 433 imoThiago
- almost always injured / will start if fit, but only a year left on his contract which we will not renew imoJones
- will most probably start many games if he continues his end-of-season formBajcetic
- will be covering for the starters most of the time or start if he continues on his amazing breakthrough season formMac Allister
- will start most of the games if fitThurman/Kone
- depends if they will be bought and who will be sold.
as things stand our most consistent midfield trio atm (with most games expected) could be Jones - Mac Allister - Bajcetic
& Henderson, Fabino and Thiago to mix up with them.
With Thiago probably leaving after next season and Fabino's position uncertain long term, we will need 2 new midfielders eventually.