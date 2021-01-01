« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:38:54 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:35:57 pm
How would add-ons work with a release clause?

Release clause in his contract is a guaranteed £45mil plus up to £10mil based on certain criteria being met?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:39:05 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:35:57 pm
How would add-ons work with a release clause?

Smooth over any deal. Allow us to talk to him early. Didn't we pay more than Naby Keita's to get it sorted before anyone else?

Also maybe we don't want to pay release clause all in one go and this was the way to get them to accept. Many many reasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:39:19 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:37:12 pm
So if we sign Mac, two of Kone/Thuram/Vega, and a new defender. Yet manage to sell players and bring it down to £30m net, is that not enough?

No. And what players are you selling to get a spend of 140m down to around 30 net?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:40:15 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:38:54 pm
Release clause in his contract is a guaranteed £45mil plus up to £10mil based on certain criteria being met?

That's a weird release clause. It's probably just that journo saving face. They're always £X.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:41:23 pm
I think that if Brighton (who are really accurate valuers of footballers) are only willing to part with the player at the release clause price and Liverpool (who are really accurate valuers of footballers) are more than happy to meet that release clause, then we're probably getting a really good deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:42:27 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:32:16 pm
I mean, were not done yet

Having said that, I can see us starting next season with that midfield. Maybe Jones or Thiago in for Henderson. I cant see the other rumoured targets going straight into the first team.

Exactly! Theres no way 3 new players are going to line up for Liverpool at the start of the season. We all know how long Fabinho took to learn his role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:50:09 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Remember was also have Bajcetic.
He needs to play as well this season..so what Barca did with Gavi and Pedri.

Play a good young player with experience around him and he can flourish.

I think we will buy at least 1 more midfielder, but we will have a huge amount of midfielders next season

Hendo
Fab
Elliot
Thiago
Jones
Bajcetic
Mac Allister
Thurman/Kone

Thats 8 for 3 positions.

Some of these players wont get a huge amount of game time.
Thats why I would be surprised if we bring anymore in without selling.

From the list you posted...

Hendo - will probably start but slowly take over Milner's position in the team & game time in future
Fab - uncertain future given the season he had and drop in form
Elliot - more a winger / AM than a midfielder in a 433 imo
Thiago - almost always injured / will start if fit, but only a year left on his contract which we will not renew imo
Jones - will most probably start many games if he continues his end-of-season form
Bajcetic - will be covering for the starters most of the time or start if he continues on his amazing breakthrough season form
Mac Allister - will start most of the games if fit
Thurman/Kone - depends if they will be bought and who will be sold.

as things stand our most consistent midfield trio atm (with most games expected) could be Jones - Mac Allister - Bajcetic & Henderson, Fabino and Thiago to mix up with them.

With Thiago probably leaving after next season and Fabino's position uncertain long term, we will need 2 new midfielders eventually.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:50:50 pm
I think Brighton are saving face here. MacAllister held all the cards when signing a contract extension and I would have thought him and his agent would put in a figure that seemed 'reasonable' to hit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:52:19 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:37:12 pm
So if we sign Mac, two of Kone/Thuram/Vega, and a new defender. Yet manage to sell players and bring it down to £30m net, is that not enough?

It's that sort of mentality and acceptance of the owners spending policies that have put us in the Europa League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:56:37 pm
This week is about the Thuram negotiations as they are harder. I think we've already got Kone deal in the bag.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:58:02 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:21:08 pm
After Mac Allister then I think Kone and Veiga would be my guesses now as they are the cheapest options. With wages saved and sales to come think we'll be around the £30m net by end of the summer. Midfield will be much better although think Kone and Veiga will take some time to adjust.
How do you end up with 30 M net? We're not selling anyone for significant money.
Also, we will need a new backup keeper if Kelleher is sold, so not much net gain there.
To me it looks more like a 100M net spend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:05:47 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:28:58 pm
An absolute idiot of a journalist. Made a fool of himself. No clause according to him

He's just reporting what he's told, which is a football journalist's job. Relax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:05:56 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:58:02 pm
How do you end up with 30 M net? We're not selling anyone for significant money.
Also, we will need a new backup keeper if Kelleher is sold, so not much net gain there.
To me it looks more like a 100M net spend

It's rough numbers but Mac Allister, Kone and Veiga are going to be c.£100m from reports

Tsimikas, Kelleher, Carvalho, Philips should raise towards £50m. Take their wages away from the ones who've already left and we've saved a hell of a lot.

I just hope we pick the best players for us rather than the cheapest on our list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:07:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:56 pm
It's rough numbers but Mac Allister, Kone and Veiga are going to be c.£100m from reports

Tsimikas, Kelleher, Carvalho, Philips should raise towards £50m. Take their wages away from the ones who've already left and we've saved a hell of a lot.

I just hope we pick the best players for us rather than the cheapest on our list.

Yeah because the midfielders we're linked with don't improve our currently shit midfield by a long shot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:07:34 pm
What is Veiga like?. Veiga+Kone = yes?. Not convinced by Thuram....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:09:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:19 pm
Yeah because the midfielders we're linked with don't improve our currently shit midfield by a long shot.

No one said they don't improve our midfield. But do they improve it enough. Again let's go after the best fit rather than cheapest. If the best players are the cheapest players then happy days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:09:29 pm
The thing we have heard about Thuram is that he is very dedicated, a very hard worker with a high football IQ (which isn't the least bit surprising considering his legendary father). So I think that his career numbers thus far could be fairly deceiving. While he has been playing in a lesser league and maybe should have better stats, he has almost certainly also received lesser coaching than he would get here. The raw material is there, the engine is there for Klopp to level him up massively IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:09:45 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 02:52:19 pm
It's that sort of mentality and acceptance of the owners spending policies that have put us in the Europa League.
🙄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:11:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:09:24 pm
No one said they don't improve our midfield. But do they improve it enough. Again let's go after the best fit rather than cheapest. If the best players are the cheapest players then happy days.

Thuram will give us something Keita should've done and Kone will give us something we've not had since Fabinho and Gini were on top form for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:11:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:56 pm
It's rough numbers but Mac Allister, Kone and Veiga are going to be c.£100m from reports

Tsimikas, Kelleher, Carvalho, Philips should raise towards £50m. Take their wages away from the ones who've already left and we've saved a hell of a lot.

I'll ask you again - who cares? It's not absolutely necessary to see the shit brown lining in every cloud. Please cheer up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:13:30 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:13:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Thuram will give us something Keita should've done and Kone will give us something we've not had since Fabinho and Gini were on top form for us.

If it's Thuram OR Kone but Thuram is £20m more and despite agreement he's the better player we end up going for the cheaper player because of lack of funds.

Thuram AND Kone is totally different. But I'm thinking it's one or the other rather than both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:14:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:30 pm
Fuck me, Chelsea are after Viega now!!! 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/06/chelsea-celta-gabri-veiga-sell-kai-havertz-real-madrid

Do they have their own targets or just copy what everyone else is doing?

Either way he has a release clause so comes down to the players preference.. unless they offer mad wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:14:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:30 pm
Fuck me, Chelsea are after Viega now!!! 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/06/chelsea-celta-gabri-veiga-sell-kai-havertz-real-madrid

They would be better off getting their own house in order than trying to hoard players so their rivals can't sign them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:15:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:30 pm
Fuck me, Chelsea are after Viega now!!! 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/06/chelsea-celta-gabri-veiga-sell-kai-havertz-real-madrid

That fat c*nt won't have any draft picks left if he keeps signing all these All-Stars.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:15:57 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:11:59 pm
I'll ask you again - who cares? It's not absolutely necessary to see the shit brown lining in every cloud. Please cheer up.

I love it when people start making up imaginary worst case scenarios in their head.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:16:44 pm
Jacob Steinberg is not reliable. Samie is more reliable than this guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:17:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:30 pm
Fuck me, Chelsea are after Viega now!!! 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/06/chelsea-celta-gabri-veiga-sell-kai-havertz-real-madrid

Madness.

I can't believe they'll get £75m for Havertz either. I rate him a lot but he's been a huge disappointment at Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:17:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:13:36 pm
If it's Thuram OR Kone but Thuram is £20m more and despite agreement he's the better player we end up going for the cheaper player because of lack of funds.

Thuram AND Kone is totally different. But I'm thinking it's one or the other rather than both.
Sure hope not. They are different types of players and we need 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:20:01 pm
It's presumably due to money, but it's crazy seeing these highly rated young players going to a club without a semblance of a plan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:20:30 pm
im hoping to see a bit of mini revival for fabinho maybe with the kone and thuram(if they both join) carrying abit of the load. we have to remember how good he was when we were winning the league. Maybe he will start to realize that his athleticism is declining and be a better reader of the game. players adapt like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:21:09 pm
Veiga looks like more of a forward than a midfielder to me, his passing numbers are YIKES (both in terms of how often he does it and how successfully). Hes basically not involved in play unless hes putting it in the back of the net. Seems an odd fit (low release clause notwithstanding).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:22:26 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:20:01 pm
It's presumably due to money, but it's crazy seeing these highly rated young players going to a club without a semblance of a plan.

So badly advised. The thing is Chelsea will spend big and replace them in a year. So many wasted careers there. De Bruyne and Salah were the lucky ones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:24:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Thuram will give us something Keita should've done.


More height on the bench?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:25:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:09:24 pm
No one said they don't improve our midfield. But do they improve it enough. Again let's go after the best fit rather than cheapest. If the best players are the cheapest players then happy days.

When there are too many other teams competing for the best, particularly clubs like Chelsea/PSG/Real that don't really seem to care about value, you're potentially looking at spending two to three times as much on a player who is slightly better or more developed than who we might end up getting. I think the players we're targeting are the right ones, good enough to improve us significantly, lots of room to develop, and cheap enough that we can add some depth as well as quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:26:43 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:22:26 pm
So badly advised. The thing is Chelsea will spend big and replace them in a year. So many wasted careers there. De Bruyne and Salah were the lucky ones.
It disrupts the amount of talent throughout the top leagues, as well. Just really frustrating to see.
