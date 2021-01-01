Remember was also have Bajcetic.

He needs to play as well this season ..so what Barca did with Gavi and Pedri.



Play a good young player with experience around him and he can flourish.



I think we will buy at least 1 more midfielder, but we will have a huge amount of midfielders next season



Hendo

Fab

Elliot

Thiago

Jones

Bajcetic

Mac Allister

Thurman/Kone



Thats 8 for 3 positions.



Some of these players wont get a huge amount of game time.

Thats why I would be surprised if we bring anymore in without selling.



From the list you posted...- will probably start but slowly take over Milner's position in the team & game time in future- uncertain future given the season he had and drop in form- more a winger / AM than a midfielder in a 433 imo- almost always injured / will start if fit, but only a year left on his contract which we will not renew imo- will most probably start many games if he continues his end-of-season form- will be covering for the starters most of the time or start if he continues on his amazing breakthrough season form- will start most of the games if fit- depends if they will be bought and who will be sold.as things stand our most consistent midfield trio atm (with most games expected) could be& Henderson, Fabino and Thiago to mix up with them.With Thiago probably leaving after next season and Fabino's position uncertain long term, we will need 2 new midfielders eventually.