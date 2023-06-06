« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 230617 times)

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 01:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 01:03:38 pm
Yh I agree. I think apart from mac we will get 1 more mid, then thats it for mids. Part of that being due to emergence of baj and jones. I think for the remaining 1 wed prob prefer someone that can play the 6 and 8, thats why I lean towards kone. Apart from fab we have baj and hendo can slot there too. Im not sure thats enough. Tho klopp may think different and wants to keep hendo more in 6, that would explain the Thuram links. Regardless, versatility is always a gd trait

I think we might want to do a 3rd just because we know Thiago has 1 yr left and Hendo has 2. Getting atleast 1 more to bed in early makes sense because otherwise this midfield rebuild will go on every summer as we lose Thiago, Hendo and Fab in consecutive summers.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 01:22:57 pm »
Mac Allister having his medical according to Lynch and Jones.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 01:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:22:57 pm
Mac Allister having his medical according to Lynch and Jones.
And tap-in merchant, Paul Joyce
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,538
  • Truthiness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 01:24:52 pm »
If the reports of a £45m fee is true then we should be  ashamed of ourselves. We've robbed them blind  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 01:25:19 pm »
Wonder when that Brighton journalist is finally going to concede.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,547
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:25:19 pm
Wonder when that Brighton journalist is finally going to concede.

There is no medical scheduled with Liverpool. MacAllister is a Brighton player and will report for pre-season as planned.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 01:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:25:19 pm
Wonder when that Brighton journalist is finally going to concede.

https://twitter.com/AndyNaylorBHAFC/status/1666057818741305346?cxt=HHwWhMCz1cmwg58uAAAA


Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC
Brighton have now given permission for Alexis Mac Allister to undergo a medical for his proposed move to Liverpool. #BHAFC

1:21 pm · 6 Jun 2023
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:25:19 pm
Wonder when that Brighton journalist is finally going to concede.

 ;D He's gonna be heartbroken, suspect his next strategy will be claiming the fee is far higher than speculated.

45m is a bargain, what a deal.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 01:28:56 pm »
Pearce saying £45m:

https://theathletic.com/4585094/2023/06/06/macallister-liverpool-medical-transfer/

Alexis Mac Allister has been given permission by Brighton to undergo a medical as he closes in on a move to Liverpool.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the Argentina international, who is expected to sign a five-year contract.

Liverpool were able to trigger a clause in the new contract he signed last October. The fee is likely to be undisclosed but is understood to be in the region of £45million.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,220
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:27:40 pm
https://twitter.com/AndyNaylorBHAFC/status/1666057818741305346?cxt=HHwWhMCz1cmwg58uAAAA


Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC
Brighton have now given permission for Alexis Mac Allister to undergo a medical for his proposed move to Liverpool. #BHAFC

1:21 pm · 6 Jun 2023

He had a good run.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:27:40 pm
https://twitter.com/AndyNaylorBHAFC/status/1666057818741305346?cxt=HHwWhMCz1cmwg58uAAAA


Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC
Brighton have now given permission for Alexis Mac Allister to undergo a medical for his proposed move to Liverpool. #BHAFC

1:21 pm · 6 Jun 2023
An absolute idiot of a journalist. Made a fool of himself. No clause according to him
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 01:31:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:28:58 pm
He had a good run.

He's Brighton's Tepid.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:20:25 pm
McAllister will be playing higher up the field so he wouldn't be around Fab when we lose the ball.  I think all of this worry about Macallister's pace is a little overstated.  If you watch that video of Lallana talking about him he talks a lot about how intelligent he is on the field which is probably more important with this new system we have moved to.

To be fair Im more saying I think he can hold his own in the side as an individual, but hes not some absolutely terrier-like runner/athlete who is going to be able to clean up and compensate for others ala Kante, Mascherano, or even Henderson of years gone by. Its not his game. If the argument is that Fabinho needs exceptional athletes around him to function and/or do his running for him, then Mac Allister aint it. Which is fine, as I personally dont think we should be expecting that of him and we should just be focusing on midfielders who can do their own running rather than needing others to do it for them.

On Mac Allister, £45m is a very good deal for him in the context of the current climate, looking forward to seeing how he gets on for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:24 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,386
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 01:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:31:58 pm
He's Brighton's Tepid.

Not sure which one of them will be more insulted with that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 01:33:59 pm »
Good deal for all three parties in the end.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,890
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 01:34:12 pm »
Right, who are we signing next?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:28:58 pm
An absolute idiot of a journalist. Made a fool of himself. No clause according to him

He acted the same through the whole  Cucurella to Chelsea Song and dance. Only accepted it when the player was on his way for a medical.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 01:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:34:12 pm
Right, who are we signing next?

ha! It does feel like things are moving fast with us, as the links with Kone and Thuram state we've already met with them. I mean, if we get those two wrapped up and say Van Der Ven in the next week or so, the rest of the summer's going to be really boring.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 01:42:08 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:33:31 pm
Not sure which one of them will be more insulted with that

Tepid definitely. At least he has a sense of humour.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 01:44:09 pm »
Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC
Brighton have fined Alexis Mac Allister two months wages since he has failed to report back to training all Summer and there are still no signs of a return. #BHAFC

10:30 am · 1 Sep 2023
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:28:40 pm
;D He's gonna be heartbroken, suspect his next strategy will be claiming the fee is far higher than speculated.

45m is a bargain, what a deal.

Funny thing is he's a Stoke City fan.  He ended up in Brighton many years ago, I suppose sports correspondent jobs are rare, you have to chase the work.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:24:52 pm
If the reports of a £45m fee is true then we should be  ashamed of ourselves. We've robbed them blind  :D

Or they couldve lost him on a free. Satisfactory for all parties in the end
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:44:09 pm
Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC
Brighton have fined Alexis Mac Allister two months wages since he has failed to report back to training all Summer and there are still no signs of a return. #BHAFC

10:30 am · 1 Sep 2023

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm »
In excess of 45m could be anything.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,889
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:34:30 pm
He acted the same through the whole  Cucurella to Chelsea Song and dance. Only accepted it when the player was on his way for a medical.
What kind of journalism is that? Basically reporting your own denial and wishful thinking.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:23 pm
In excess of 45m could be anything.

To be fair when it is worded like that, it usually means a (relatively) nominal amount over  - so could be like £45,335,019.50
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:23 pm
In excess of 45m could be anything.

45.5m then.

Either way a great deal. Welcome to Liverpool.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 01:51:58 pm »
"Less than £45m" according to Tap-In.

Pretty great bargain. Score one for Smacked Arse.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 01:53:22 pm »
I am doing my best to contain my excitement but it's so bloody difficult.. ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,216
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 01:53:24 pm »
Rumour is we've already agreed personal terms with Thuram.  :D
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,538
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
With a fee that low (relatively) you have to wonder why they didn't also go for Caicedo. That said, Liverpool have a no dick head policy and they wouldn't have been impressed with him handing in a transfer request. If he could do that to Brighton then he could do that to us if he kicked on.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:24 pm
Rumour is we've already agreed personal terms with Thuram.  :D

Who's the source Samuel?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,890
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:24 pm
Rumour is we've already agreed personal terms with Thuram.  :D

Newcastle fans think they have a better chance of signing Thuram and Kone.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:24 pm
Rumour is we've already agreed personal terms with Thuram.  :D

Which one?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 