McAllister will be playing higher up the field so he wouldn't be around Fab when we lose the ball. I think all of this worry about Macallister's pace is a little overstated. If you watch that video of Lallana talking about him he talks a lot about how intelligent he is on the field which is probably more important with this new system we have moved to.



To be fair Im more saying I think he can hold his own in the side as an individual, but hes not some absolutely terrier-like runner/athlete who is going to be able to clean up and compensate for others ala Kante, Mascherano, or even Henderson of years gone by. Its not his game. If the argument is that Fabinho needs exceptional athletes around him to function and/or do his running for him, then Mac Allister aint it. Which is fine, as I personally dont think we should be expecting that of him and we should just be focusing on midfielders who can do their own running rather than needing others to do it for them.On Mac Allister, £45m is a very good deal for him in the context of the current climate, looking forward to seeing how he gets on for us.