Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:14:17 am
When did David Lynch start working for Football Insider? I always thought that was a clickbait website?

Job advertisement teased "a cherry pie that'll kill ya" and it was too good to turn down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:29:12 am
I think we can all agree that Fabinhos issues are to do with pace (a lack thereof) and athleticism. I dont believe its fair to suggest hes not good on the ball. I think hes an underrated player in possession.
He is far too slow in possession now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:52:53 am
Not really seen anything of Kone or Thuram but trust the RAWK crowd knowing their stats and stuff. More worried that Mac Allister is considered slow and immobile, on this thread a week or 2 back anyway, I mean, is he? :)

No, he's not.  Running box to box midfield battles for 90+ minutes, decent pace, with game intelligence putting him in the right place.  The Antonym: Connor Gallagher.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:16:06 am
They offered him a role and it Peaked his interest.

Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:33:10 am
Job advertisement teased "a cherry pie that'll kill ya" and it was too good to turn down.

I would love to get that but ashamedly I've never seen any David Lynch films or TV shows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:35:46 am
No, he's not.  Running box to box midfield battles for 90+ minutes, decent pace, with game intelligence putting him in the right place.  The Antonym: Connor Gallagher.

Nice one, that is a far more reassuring appraisal of the player!

Like many others, I just focus on LFC and my non league team these days, pretty sure we wont be looking at any players from that team either!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:54:03 am
Fair. But they're not possession adjusted which makes the out of possession stats a bit tricky. Rodri barely has any winning the ball back to do because City always have it. As for Fabinho... it'd be hard not to better than him at this stuff right now. The man didn't do much of anything on a football pitch last season.

Good to hear re Kone's duel and pressing numbers. He still feels like a bit of a  weird signing in that if I understand correctly he'd need to adjust to being our 6 but we need a 6 now. And yet he's perhaps not attacking enough to be comfortable in the 8/10 hyrbid role that we've been using since we inverted Trent. So he doesn't really have a proper position initially.

MacAllister obviously makes perfect sense in that 8/10 hyrbid role because he's played both 8 and 10 to a decent level. Thuram probably makes sense too but the, 'is this player better than Jones?' question feels quite important in selecting our targets. 
All valid points, but I suspect Kone, if he comes, will be replacing Henderson and not Fabinho. So he will be box to box, rather than holding DM. I think if you put pacey legs around Fabinho he will be back to his best very quickly.

I also think the Jones thing is a bit off the mark. Jones and Elliott are now established in the squad, it's athletes that are missing rather than competitors for their positions. Even if McAllister, Kone, Thuram and Veiga are brought in, they would almost be a 1 to 1 replacement for AOC, Milner, Keita and Carvalho, respectively. That would leave the likes of Thiago and Henderson another year of being phased out, a la Firmino. to be honest, if this had happened last summer Klopp woulkd have appeared like a genius, rather than scrambling to catch-up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:52:41 am
Nice one, that is a far more reassuring appraisal of the player!

Like many others, I just focus on LFC and my non league team these days, pretty sure we wont be looking at any players from that team either!

I know almost anyone can look good in a youtube 'scouting' video  ;D , but have a look at Mac Allister's world cup and Albion clips videos.  Watching him live most Albion games, he quietly produces that level in 90% of games.  Obviously I got to watch his play off the ball, the stuff you don't see on TV.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:30:19 am
We've done that too tbf

Not on purpose ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:26:34 am
Why would be buy a 6 that couldnt do those things? That would be like buying a striker that doesnt score goals.

Well exactly. I think my point was if Fabinho can't do those things anymore then whatever phase of Klopp's team we're in, we need a new 6. You're obviously not disagreeing so carry on!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:55:34 am
All valid points, but I suspect Kone, if he comes, will be replacing Henderson and not Fabinho. So he will be box to box, rather than holding DM. I think if you put pacey legs around Fabinho he will be back to his best very quickly.

I also think the Jones thing is a bit off the mark. Jones and Elliott are now established in the squad, it's athletes that are missing rather than competitors for their positions. Even if McAllister, Kone, Thuram and Veiga are brought in, they would almost be a 1 to 1 replacement for AOC, Milner, Keita and Carvalho, respectively. That would leave the likes of Thiago and Henderson another year of being phased out, a la Firmino. to be honest, if this had happened last summer Klopp woulkd have appeared like a genius, rather than scrambling to catch-up.

I notice this said a lot but putting in quicker players isn't going to fundamentally reverse the effects of aging or suddenly change the requirements of a defensive midfielder. People (not incorrectly) bemoan that Fabinho had too much space to cover last season which is true, but you still fundamentally want a defensive midfielder to be good at covering ground and having the mobility to drop in and plug gaps as required, win duels, track runners, and have the pace to get back when teams break. Otherwise what is the point of a defensive midfielder? Fabinho does none of those things anymore because his body can't, and it's telling that almost all posts about him now focus on how other players can possibly compensate for him/best mitigate his weaknesses. If you didn't need a DM to do those tasks, then you'd just stick an elite passer in there and be done with it.

Fabinho may read the game very well but it means nothing if his legs can't get him close enough to do anything about it. He still has value when we absolutely hem teams in and they have no counter-attacking threat, but the second we're turned and having to run back towards our own goal, or have players running at us, it's like having 10 men. If we want to return to the top of the table we need to get back to 11 players all pulling their weight and bringing things that improve the collective, rather than "player x can still work so long as these players do his running, and these players do his tackling..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
This. And the big problem with putting legs alongside Fabinho is you want the legs to be the 6 and then you can worry more about technical ability from your 8s. This way we're in danger of both hamstringing our offensive ability because our 8s need to provide athleticism for Fabinho (and in the bracket we're shopping in we're not able to afford players who are elite at both) AND failing to really sort out defensive issues out because it's still Fabinho at 6 and when we do need someone to put out fires he's arrived too late.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Can't believe anyone who watched Fabinho against Southampton thinks that the issue is not having legs around him.  The issue is his legs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:02:30 am
A little bit of Kone in my life
A little bit of Gravenberch by my side
A little bit of Veiga's all I need
A little bit of Thuram's what I see
A little bit of Mac Allister in the sun
A little bit of Lavia all night long
A little bit of Declan, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man
When I said that we should sign 7 midfielders, I want to make it very clear that I was joking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:26:29 am
Can't believe anyone who watched Fabinho against Southampton thinks that the issue is not having legs around him.  The issue is his legs.

Any team we faced last season who actually tried to come out and play against us.

Also, opinion varies on how quick/slow Mac Allister actually is but I wouldn't describe him as particularly pacey and he certainly isn't the type of pacey/mobile that will compensate for other players around him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Do Viega and Thuram play in pretty much the same role ??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:34:00 am
Do Viega and Thurman play in pretty much the same role ??

Not sure but was impressed with Thurman when I saw him in Bad Santa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:20:00 am
I notice this said a lot but putting in quicker players isn't going to fundamentally reverse the effects of aging or suddenly change the requirements of a defensive midfielder. People (not incorrectly) bemoan that Fabinho had too much space to cover last season which is true, but you still fundamentally want a defensive midfielder to be good at covering ground and having the mobility to drop in and plug gaps as required, win duels, track runners, and have the pace to get back when teams break. Otherwise what is the point of a defensive midfielder? Fabinho does none of those things anymore because his body can't, and it's telling that almost all posts about him now focus on how other players can possibly compensate for him/best mitigate his weaknesses. If you didn't need a DM to do those tasks, then you'd just stick an elite passer in there and be done with it.

Fabinho may read the game very well but it means nothing if his legs can't get him close enough to do anything about it. He still has value when we absolutely hem teams in and they have no counter-attacking threat, but the second we're turned and having to run back towards our own goal, or have players running at us, it's like having 10 men. If we want to return to the top of the table we need to get back to 11 players all pulling their weight and bringing things that improve the collective, rather than "player x can still work so long as these players do his running, and these players do his tackling..."

Its not like hes even an exceptional passer or creator, that comment is normally used for the likes of Pirlo Gerrard Thiago, who have an excellent game outside what we normally associate defensive midfielders with, it makes no sense to be using it in regards to Fabinho, as hes game is focused on what traditionally DMs are known for, if he doesnt have that then theres no point of having him in the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:34:00 am
Do Viega and Thurman play in pretty much the same role ??
In Pulp Fiction  different roles
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:26:29 am
Can't believe anyone who watched Fabinho against Southampton thinks that the issue is not having legs around him.  The issue is his legs.

He was on his heels all of last season. Never on the front foot - either his reading of the game was off, or (more likely) he didn't back his body to get to situations on time. Tough to watch considering how wonderful he had been.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:54:17 am
Kone, according to that site, has more blocks, tackles and interceptions than Fabinho, Xhaka and Rodri?

I'd wager it's partly because the latter 3 player's teams have a lot more possession and control of the ball in matches compared to Mönchengladbach so less defensive actions.

Have to say i like almost all of our current midfielder links,any one of these sound pretty good for me for different reasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:39:20 am
Its not like hes even an exceptional passer or creator, that comment is normally used for the likes of Pirlo Gerrard Thiago, who have an excellent game outside what we normally associate defensive midfielders with, it makes no sense to be using it in regards to Fabinho, as hes game is focused on what traditionally DMs are known for, if he doesnt have that then theres no point of having him in the team.

Exactly. It's why it's bizarre when some people cite players like Modric as evidence you can still play at the top level as you age, like Modric isn't a) the exception rather than the rule, b) considerably quicker than Fabinho even at 37 (certainly at least way sharper off the mark), c) world class in just about every other facet of the game that isn't physical, and d) despite that, still occasionally a problem for Madrid when they play the better sides (see the City game, where Madrid couldn't lay a glove on them in midfield). Apply that same discussion to the likes of Gerrard or Pirlo as they aged.

Fabinho never relied enormously on physical gifts it's true, but that doesn't mean physicality doesn't matter in his role. It wasn't an issue before because it didn't prevent him from doing what he used to be good at, but now it stops him from doing much of anything off the ball for anything approaching 90 minutes (even 45 at times)... If he isn't in the side for something else (which he's not), then he's more of a net negative to us than a net positive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:26:29 am
Can't believe anyone who watched Fabinho against Southampton thinks that the issue is not having legs around him.  The issue is his legs.

We should sell if a decent offer comes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:39:20 am
Its not like hes even an exceptional passer or creator, that comment is normally used for the likes of Pirlo Gerrard Thiago, who have an excellent game outside what we normally associate defensive midfielders with, it makes no sense to be using it in regards to Fabinho, as hes game is focused on what traditionally DMs are known for, if he doesnt have that then theres no point of having him in the team.
People say what I said about fabinho because they realise he is still just 29 (i.e. in his prime), had come off the back of a very long and tough season before the one just gone, followed it with another tough season where he had to cover huge swathes of midfield (and had a world cup in the middle) and, with all the other midfielders leaving, has to be in Liverpool's plans for the future. So, rest, support with other players and plug him back in, get one or two more good seasons and then see where he is at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:50:44 am
Of our remaining strongly linked targets (say Kone, Thuram, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia), which two would you sign if you had the choice?

Probably Kone and Veiga for me (who conveniently sound like they might be the most affordable ;D ).
I cant say any of them excite me too much, Mac Allister is a level above them all. Kone at the price would be good. Veiga is exciting but a bit of a risk. Im not sold on Thuram or Gravenberch (although Id prefer the latter). Lavia doesnt make much sense to me as a signing.

So Kone and Veiga I guess, but neither are likely to come in and be an instant hit for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I think Lavia is because he's a few years younger than the rest and also he's almost certain to force his way out of Southampton.  If we could get him for less than £20m as a longer term project then it would be a good deal.  The last I heard Southampton wanted £40m which doesn't seem remotely like a fee we'd pay for him right now.  He also knocked £10m off his valuation with that pass to Jota in the final game of the season  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:26:34 am
Why would be buy a 6 that couldnt do those things? That would be like buying a striker that doesnt score goals.

Wout the hell would make a team do that.
