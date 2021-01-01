All valid points, but I suspect Kone, if he comes, will be replacing Henderson and not Fabinho. So he will be box to box, rather than holding DM. I think if you put pacey legs around Fabinho he will be back to his best very quickly.



I also think the Jones thing is a bit off the mark. Jones and Elliott are now established in the squad, it's athletes that are missing rather than competitors for their positions. Even if McAllister, Kone, Thuram and Veiga are brought in, they would almost be a 1 to 1 replacement for AOC, Milner, Keita and Carvalho, respectively. That would leave the likes of Thiago and Henderson another year of being phased out, a la Firmino. to be honest, if this had happened last summer Klopp woulkd have appeared like a genius, rather than scrambling to catch-up.



I notice this said a lot but putting in quicker players isn't going to fundamentally reverse the effects of aging or suddenly change the requirements of a defensive midfielder. People (not incorrectly) bemoan that Fabinho had too much space to cover last season which is true, but you still fundamentally want a defensive midfielder to be good at covering ground and having the mobility to drop in and plug gaps as required, win duels, track runners, and have the pace to get back when teams break. Otherwise what is the point of a defensive midfielder? Fabinho does none of those things anymore because his body can't, and it's telling that almost all posts about him now focus on how other players can possibly compensate for him/best mitigate his weaknesses. If you didn't need a DM to do those tasks, then you'd just stick an elite passer in there and be done with it.Fabinho may read the game very well but it means nothing if his legs can't get him close enough to do anything about it. He still has value when we absolutely hem teams in and they have no counter-attacking threat, but the second we're turned and having to run back towards our own goal, or have players running at us, it's like having 10 men. If we want to return to the top of the table we need to get back to 11 players all pulling their weight and bringing things that improve the collective, rather than "player x can still work so long as these players do his running, and these players do his tackling..."