Of our remaining strongly linked targets (say Kone, Thuram, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia), which two would you sign if you had the choice?
Probably Kone and Veiga for me (who conveniently sound like they might be the most affordable ).
A little bit of Kone in my life
A little bit of Gravenberch by my side
A little bit of Veiga's all I need
A little bit of Thuram's what I see
A little bit of Mac Allister in the sun
A little bit of Lavia all night long
A little bit of Declan, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man