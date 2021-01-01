« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

DonkeyWan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:54:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:48:19 am
Huh? Thuram doesn't really tackle people. https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram. And he's in a weak league so these numbers aren't very good.

Kone is better (and in a stronger league) but his defensive numbers still aren't brilliant. https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Kouadio-Kone
Kone, according to that site, has more blocks, tackles and interceptions than Fabinho, Xhaka and Rodri?
Caligula?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:54:33 am
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 08:19:45 am
.

Theres no way hed come to Liverpool unless he was starting 11 and who would we drop?

He'd immediately become our second best defender and start alongside Van Dijk at CB
Oskar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:54:56 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:50:44 am
Of our remaining strongly linked targets (say Kone, Thuram, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia), which two would you sign if you had the choice?

Probably Kone and Veiga for me (who conveniently sound like they might be the most affordable ;D ).

Kone and Veiga.
DelTrotter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:58:52 am
Hopefully Kone is next, a must for what we need and the price will be crazy cheap. Get it done before that crappy tournament begins!!! NOW!!!
aka_da_saus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:01:44 am
Veiga 6 foot box to box attacking 8? Hendo role job?
RedG13
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:01:46 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:54:33 am
He'd immediately become our second best defender and start alongside Van Dijk at CB
Replacing Robertson or moving Virgil to the right side those are the two options?
He a left footed CB who also not dominate air.
Idk why Gvardiol is getting brought up I doubt Klopp and Liverpool are looking for a CB who not dominate in the Air and Undersized for what they are generally looking for which is 6'3 plus that costs more then Virgil(price and fit don't seem to line up). He listed at 185 CM on Bundesliga site.
Colwill(187cm) even undersized for what Klopp generally looked for at CB but he has showed the aerial dominance so I could see that more.
McSquared
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Kone would lift the midfield
amir87
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:02:30 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:50:44 am
Of our remaining strongly linked targets (say Kone, Thuram, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia), which two would you sign if you had the choice?

Probably Kone and Veiga for me (who conveniently sound like they might be the most affordable ;D ).

A little bit of Kone in my life
A little bit of Gravenberch by my side
A little bit of Veiga's all I need
A little bit of Thuram's what I see
A little bit of Mac Allister in the sun
A little bit of Lavia all night long
A little bit of Declan, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man
MD1990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:06:35 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:06:08 am
Gvardiol would be ideal for us also for the long term. With Matip contract ending next season, we will need a new CB to change up with Van Dijk and Konate.

also apparently he loves the club
90m is his buy out FAR too much money
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 09:06:40 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:50:44 am
Of our remaining strongly linked targets (say Kone, Thuram, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia), which two would you sign if you had the choice?

Probably Kone and Veiga for me (who conveniently sound like they might be the most affordable ;D ).
Thuram or Veiga(Lean Thuram), Kone, Gravenberch, Lavia in that order.
Thuram and Kone im pretty sure know it each other well having played together as youth players.
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:48:19 am
Huh? Thuram doesn't really tackle people. https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram. And he's in a weak league so these numbers aren't very good.

Kone is better (and in a stronger league) but his defensive numbers still aren't brilliant. https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Kouadio-Kone

Duels are far more than tackles, and even if it was their numbers are massively up on Henderson and Fabinho.

Add to that their clear athleticism, again another missing part of our midfield, they are exactly the type of players we lack and need.
Avens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:12:39 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:11:20 pm
Assuming the fee is south of £45 million I should probably publicly apologise to MacAllister for calling him an idiot for signing that new contract. Turns out he knew exactly what he was doing. Choosing us over Man Utd is basic level stuff but getting extra money for half a season, doing right by his club by getting them a fee, winning a World Cup and signing for Liverpool is 6 months of impressive output.

This incessant positivity is too much.
Original
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:13:08 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:02:30 am
A little bit of Kone in my life
A little bit of Gravenberch by my side
A little bit of Veiga's all I need
A little bit of Thuram's what I see
A little bit of Mac Allister in the sun
A little bit of Lavia all night long
A little bit of Declan, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man

Marvellous 👏
spider-neil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:15:02 am
I think with the 8s its about what they do off the ball as well as on the ball. And with the 6s its about what they do on the ball as well as off the ball. Otherwise, you may as well play forwards in the 8 position and centre backs in the 6 position.
ScouserAtHeart
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:16:01 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:02:30 am
A little bit of Kone in my life
A little bit of Gravenberch by my side
A little bit of Veiga's all I need
A little bit of Thuram's what I see
A little bit of Mac Allister in the sun
A little bit of Lavia all night long
A little bit of Declan, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man

Yep. Go bega or go home
Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
na fir dearg
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:16:12 am
