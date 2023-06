You mean mortal kombat right?



People only played mortal kombat to see the gory animations. But the tactics were shite.I used to play with guys who had the Street Fighter music piped from their Walkmans while we were hitting the local SF circuit. Itís no contest. It built an entire generation of gamers, and the same crowd basically started the FPS craze on PC with the Counterstrike genre.But I digress. As Gabriel Veiga once said, Ďjust donít argue, anymore.í