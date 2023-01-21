What are the LCM and RCM roles in this system and why cant Thiago play them?



LCM role- We see what skillset this role requires by how Jones + Gakpo have played it. Gakpo has played there much fewer minutes, but to mind we'll see him get many minutes in this role next season.As has been played so far: The LCM has plays the role like a quasi-left winger. Hence why Jones + Gakpo, 2 players who have played as left-wingers, have done well in the role. The player has to make many high-intense sprints to press really high up the pitch. When we are in possession, the LCM spends quite a bit of time as a de-facto left-winger, because Jota/Diaz (the starting LW) moves central & in/around the box. Jones has got 2 back-post goals from this movement.Thiago is not that suited to this role because when he's played as a deep-lying LCM, he doesn't make the high-intensity sprints that Jones makes throughout the game in this role. Thiago, for all his immense technique, would not be comfortable being in the left-wing areas that Jones/Gakpo find themselves in *at times* in this role.Jones, Gakpo, & Mac Allister (who was played on left-side for Argentina, Brighton early on, & Boca Juniors) are more suited to the LCM in the new system.RCM roleHenderson has been paying this role in a similar way to Jones on the other side. Hendo has been spending a lot of time on the outside of Salah in that right-wing channel, often times making dummy runs to create space for Salah to come in-field. In the moments when Henderson has found himself in the #10 positions, we've all seen his limitations there, hence why its exciting to see a new CM in that role (the creativity, dribbling, ball-carrying & penetration that a Mac Allister, Thuram, or Veiga would bring to that RCM role will make us miles better. Again, as smooth as Thiago is, he'd not be first choice for Klopp next season as the RCM in this system.