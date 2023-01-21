« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 220206 times)

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:30:18 pm
Because he's probably injured, duh.

:) fair
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:58 pm
That must mean Ugarte is off? Although you never know with Chelsea.

PSG beat them to him it seems.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 05:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:32:35 pm
PSG beat them to him it seems.

So they missed out on him? It happens I guess.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm »
Quote
Khéphren Thuram liked 433s Instagram post announcing Mac Allisters move to Liverpool.

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »
What I like about Mac is that he gives me a 'great cog in a well-oiled machine' vibe.

We got some nice pieces so far to make our midfield our strength again. Mac, CJ and Trent is a great start.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 05:50:17 pm »
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 05:53:14 pm »
Mac Allister is obviously a talent but I think his best position for us is going to be as a really offensive 8. That isn't a role we are that short in. Hopefully, we are just getting it done first because it is the easiest deal to complete.

We really need to add power and dynamism to the midfield and central defence. Hopefully, Mac is just the first of many signings.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:25:02 pm
What are the LCM and RCM roles in this system and why cant Thiago play them?

LCM role

- We see what skillset this role requires by how Jones + Gakpo have played it. Gakpo has played there much fewer minutes, but to mind we'll see him get many minutes in this role next season.

As has been played so far: The LCM has plays the role like a quasi-left winger. Hence why Jones + Gakpo, 2 players who have played as left-wingers, have done well in the role. The player has to make many high-intense sprints to press really high up the pitch. When we are in possession, the LCM spends quite a bit of time as a de-facto left-winger, because Jota/Diaz (the starting LW) moves central & in/around the box. Jones has got 2 back-post goals from this movement.

Thiago is not that suited to this role because when he's played as a deep-lying LCM, he doesn't make the high-intensity sprints that Jones makes throughout the game in this role. Thiago, for all his immense technique, would not be comfortable being in the left-wing areas that Jones/Gakpo find themselves in *at times* in this role.

Jones, Gakpo, & Mac Allister (who was played on left-side for Argentina, Brighton early on, & Boca Juniors) are more suited to the LCM in the new system.


RCM role

Henderson has been paying this role in a similar way to Jones on the other side. Hendo has been spending a lot of time on the outside of Salah in that right-wing channel, often times making dummy runs to create space for Salah to come in-field. In the moments when Henderson has found himself in the #10 positions, we've all seen his limitations there, hence why its exciting to see a new CM in that role (the creativity, dribbling, ball-carrying & penetration that a Mac Allister, Thuram, or Veiga would bring to that RCM role will make us miles better. Again, as smooth as Thiago is, he'd not be first choice for Klopp next season as the RCM in this system.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 05:55:37 pm »
Al, are you aware of the loins of Lilian Thuram mate?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 05:56:18 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 05:30:59 pm
We've misused Thiago so badly it's criminal. He is genius level as part of a two in a 4231.........in a 433 he's just a wonderfully brilliant player. But 4231 man is where his genius shines brightest!!!

We signed him as league champions, we were never going to change our system for him. Obviously you could argue we should have when shit has hit the fan, but he's also been injured for most of that so it would have been silly.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:53:14 pm
Mac Allister is obviously a talent but I think his best position for us is going to be as a really offensive 8. That isn't a role we are that short in. Hopefully, we are just getting it done first because it is the easiest deal to complete.

We really need to add power and dynamism to the midfield and central defence. Hopefully, Mac is just the first of many signings.

Yup, agree with this.  Mac Allister is a very good player but we are crying out for pace and power in the middle of the park, so the next two midfielders we get in need to have those qualities to compliment Mac Allister.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:41 pm
Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter? Was always a Street Fighter guy but MK was pretty cool too.

Altered Beast.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:37 pm
Al, are you aware of the loins of Lilian Thuram mate?

Of course, I just think that will be a harder deal to get done.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 06:03:00 pm »
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:41 pm
Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter? Was always a Street Fighter guy but MK was pretty cool too.

Yie Ar Kung-Fu.
