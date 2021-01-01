MacAllister and Veiga would be an interesting pair of #8s. They both seem more skilled at dribbling through defensive lines than passing through them. Good shoot on both, too. Defenses might have a nightmare trying to mark or press Trent and Fabinho because they can't afford to leave MacAllister and Veiga one-on-one. Thuram fits that mold, too. Keita and Ox fit that mold, now that I think of it, but never played enough to see what it produced. I wonder if Klopp is going back to a template he wanted with Ox and Keita.