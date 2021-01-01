Alexis Mac Allister will sign for Liverpool from Brighton, subject to a medical, after agreeing a contract understood to run to June 2028. Liverpool are to pay the buyout clause in the Argentina internationals contract and will then turn to other targets to continue their midfield rebuild.Mac Allister is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours. The buyout clause in his contract, signed weeks before he went to the World Cup, is significantly less than the £60m that has been mentioned. That deal has two seasons to run, with an additional one-year option for the club.Other players on Jürgen Klopps list include Manu Koné, the 22-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, and Khéphren Thuram, who is also 22 and plays for Nice. Both have represented France at junior level and Thuram got his first senior cap this year. Celtas Gabri Veiga, another rising talent, is also admired by Liverpools manager but no talks have taken place for the 21-year-old.