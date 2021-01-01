« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 215561 times)

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm »
Yeah, the thing that stands out to me is Mac Allister had the second-highest shots per 90 of all midfielders in the league, just behind Odegaard and ahead of De Bruyne. And he wasn't just taking potshots either. Gonna be interesting to see if Klopp curbs that mentality because someone like Keita had the potential to do that and it often felt like Klopp wanted to reign in Naby's forward-thinking tendencies.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:04:19 pm
Jorg going to do a madness and get Kone, Thuram and Veiga on top of Mac Allister for a combined £150m while finding Fabinho a new club.

My personal opinion is that if we buy 4 mids then 1 of Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago will go.

Henderson being sold is a non-starter. As much as people may disagree, I don't think Klopp would want to lose Henderson and Milner in 1 window.

Therefore it's Thiago or Fabinho in that hypothetical situation. Personally I see more value in having a true No.6 given the system, existing options and the players listed a spotential signings above.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:06:45 pm
Think it would be a struggle to get a fee for Thiago considering his age, injury record and wages. I think it would be good for us if possible.

Be a small fee. But frees up £200k. He's briliant and happy to keep him. But £200k a week saved is a lot for someone who's always injured.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,604
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 01:14:21 pm »
If there's a possibility of releasing Thiago and filling his position, then we should. Need to be a bit ruthless every now and then. He's a great player but can't be relied upon sadly
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,701
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 01:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:04:19 pm
Jorg going to do a madness and get Kone, Thuram and Veiga on top of Mac Allister for a combined £150m while finding Fabinho a new club.

No way we sell Fab.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:59 pm
This is going to be the Summer of Jorg

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 01:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:23:19 am
Must say, Thurams old man was one hell of a player. Like, tremendous. Better an better the higher the stakes. Wonder how the computers deal with family bloodlines for an input  ;D Being human im going "get him in hes gonna eventually be the best ever" even though ive never seen him play and actually didn't know he existed.

Heard nothing but good things about his brother a few years ago too.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:11:08 pm
Be a small fee. But frees up £200k. He's briliant and happy to keep him. But £200k a week saved is a lot for someone who's always injured.
Yeah, but who would give Thiago 200k/w ?

I think we will simply end up with a lot of midfielders.
Klopp has always hoarded CMs.

Im a bit concerned about the lack of RB options, with Milner leaving.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Wonderful deal for MacAllister especially given the rumoured fee

Considering the numbers being mentioned for the likes of Mount (who I do rate), its a great deal and hell do very well here IMO
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,395
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:06:02 pm

Is 4 new midfielders realistic? Or is it still likely to be 2 or 3?

Not sure it's a new approach just our hubris from last summer has caused a rethink. Is four midfielders really a stretch? Not really given they'll know in addition to three leaving, you've got Thiago likely gone next summer and Fabinho and Henderson in decline. Maybe we're actually going back to being proactive, signs of which were shown in January when we signed Gakpo
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,395
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:59 pm
This is going to be the Summer of Jorg

;D
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,516
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:59 pm
This is going to be the Summer of Jorg

Before we know we'll all be part of the Jorg Collective.

Resistance is fuchtbar.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm »
Promising that Joyce namedropped Thuram in his piece.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 01:22:57 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:19:37 pm
Yeah, but who would give Thiago 200k/w ?

I think we will simply end up with a lot of midfielders.
Klopp has always hoarded CMs.

Im a bit concerned about the lack of RB options, with Milner leaving.

Trent
Ramsey
Bradley
Van den Berg
Gomez

Weve got options there to be honest, just depends what the club want to do with the position moving forward
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
I really hope MacAllister is done otherwise we'll end up looking like proper mugs. I don't like this boasting about the fee, serves us no fucking purpose.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,381
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:59 pm
This is going to be the Summer of Jorg

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Not sure it's a new approach just our hubris from last summer has caused a rethink. Is four midfielders really a stretch? Not really given they'll know in addition to three leaving, you've got Thiago likely gone next summer and Fabinho and Henderson in decline. Maybe we're actually going back to being proactive, signs of which were shown in January when we signed Gakpo
Agree with this. Initially when I saw Veigas name brought up again I was suprised but we do have a situation in which we could get more in than expected due to being proactive, if funds are available to do so.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,381
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 01:25:42 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:19:37 pm
Yeah, but who would give Thiago 200k/w ?

I think we will simply end up with a lot of midfielders.
Klopp has always hoarded CMs.

Im a bit concerned about the lack of RB options, with Milner leaving.

Fabinho can be the new midfield/RB option
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:23:43 pm
I really hope MacAllister is done otherwise we'll end up looking like proper mugs. I don't like this boasting about the fee, serves us no fucking purpose.

Who is boasting?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,381
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6499 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
Alexis Mac Allister will sign for Liverpool from Brighton, subject to a medical, after agreeing a contract understood to run to June 2028. Liverpool are to pay the buyout clause in the Argentina internationals contract and will then turn to other targets to continue their midfield rebuild.

Mac Allister is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours. The buyout clause in his contract, signed weeks before he went to the World Cup, is significantly less than the £60m that has been mentioned. That deal has two seasons to run, with an additional one-year option for the club.

Other players on Jürgen Klopps list include Manu Koné, the 22-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, and Khéphren Thuram, who is also 22 and plays for Nice. Both have represented France at junior level and Thuram got his first senior cap this year. Celtas Gabri Veiga, another rising talent, is also admired by Liverpools manager but no talks have taken place for the 21-year-old.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/05/liverpool-poised-to-sign-alexis-mac-allister-brighton-deal-agreed
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6500 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:22:57 pm
Trent
Ramsey
Bradley
Van den Berg
Gomez

Weve got options there to be honest, just depends what the club want to do with the position moving forward
Only Trent is a proper proven RB though.
The full backs are crucial for the way we play, and we suffered in the fall when Trent was playing poorly.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,834
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6501 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:59 pm
This is going to be the Summer of Jorg
We are the Jorg. You will be assimilated ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 