« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 213866 times)

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6400 on: Today at 11:15:10 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:57:49 am
Interesting that it is Lavia and Thuram mentioned and not Kone. Honestly Kone would be my first pick out of all 3 at the price being quoted for him

Still pretty happy with the Thuram talk though

Yeah having watched a bit more of them both, Kone would definitely be my pick. I'm not sure what's so special about Thuram if I'm honest - he's a powerful runner and seems to be good at dribbling vertically up the pitch particularly when pressed which is definitely useful if we're needing to relieve pressure, but I don't know how useful that will be for us against some of the packed defences/deep blocks we face regularly, and he doesn't seem to offer that much off the ball.

If we're going to go for a more attacking #8 I'd rather go for someone with either greater goal threat or who is an excellent passer/technician and who has a bit more creativity.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6401 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:12:26 am
Szboloslai no links is disapointing
He would be perfect for the RAM role
Sell Carvalho  to RB would help too

Perhaps we Mac Allister set for the right since we have Jones and Thiago for the left
Szoboszlai looks great doesn't he? Is he too attacking for that role though?

Highlight reels suggest he has a great understanding with Nkunku, who we probably should have signed instead of Darwin.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6402 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
I guess the person who told me about the £50m clause in his contract was correct after all.

Ladies and gents, meet RAWK's latest ITK. Please form an orderly queue if you would like an autograph.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6403 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
Joyce put out an article last year saying we were looking to sign Nunez and he'd signed the next day. You can take it to the bank with him, I don't bother listening to anyone else.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 11:20:24 am »
Great to hear Mac is done.  There is always the fear someone with a lot more cash (ala city for example) could gazump us.  Get in!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 11:23:19 am »
Must say, Thurams old man was one hell of a player. Like, tremendous. Better an better the higher the stakes. Wonder how the computers deal with family bloodlines for an input  ;D Being human im going "get him in hes gonna eventually be the best ever" even though ive never seen him play and actually didn't know he existed.

Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6407 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:20:24 am
Great to hear Mac is done.  There is always the fear someone with a lot more cash (ala city for example) could gazump us.  Get in!

Would have been a good replacement if Gundogan was leaving but looks like he's staying and they're all in on Kovacic.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 11:24:54 am »
Good to hear about Mac Allister, hopefully some confirmation in the next 24 hours, delivered in the form of a typically wry Paul Joyce tweet. Price seems like it's going to be very fair given the market. If Chelsea wanted him I genuinely reckon they'd end up paying over 70 million.

I really hope he's a success, mainly so we can re-hash the old Gary Mc song which doesn't get anywhere near the airings it deserves.

That Veiga link is exciting if true, he's only really had one full season in Celta's team and while our last attacker from there underwhelmed he looks exciting.

Suppose for the time being we'll have to sustain ourselves on Kone/Thuram links. Exciting times if we can get some of these done, gives us a lot to look forward to next season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 11:25:12 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:15:51 am
Szoboszlai looks great doesn't he? Is he too attacking for that role though?

Highlight reels suggest he has a great understanding with Nkunku, who we probably should have signed instead of Darwin.
Szobo's defensive numbers are excellent
He is attacking he actually looks like a young Ronaldo out wide very quick
He reminds me of De Bruyne and Gerrard a bit. Wont be as good but super player.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,662
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 11:25:32 am »
 ???
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:15:10 am
Yeah having watched a bit more of them both, Kone would definitely be my pick. I'm not sure what's so special about Thuram if I'm honest - he's a powerful runner and seems to be good at dribbling vertically up the pitch particularly when pressed which is definitely useful if we're needing to relieve pressure, but I don't know how useful that will be for us against some of the packed defences/deep blocks we face regularly, and he doesn't seem to offer that much off the ball.

If we're going to go for a more attacking #8 I'd rather go for someone with either greater goal threat or who is an excellent passer/technician and who has a bit more creativity.

Ive got the same reservations - he doesnt look good enough to me and is putting up worse numbers in a weaker league than our current young 8s. Looks a pretty clear miss step if its 30 million plus

Watching him I wondered if he might end up as an attacking full back / wing back - hes such a physical specimen - maybe even for us, but not at the quoted price obv
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:50 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:19:41 am
Joyce put out an article last year saying we were looking to sign Nunez and he'd signed the next day. You can take it to the bank with him, I don't bother listening to anyone else.

For Liverpool teams, Joyce doesn't speak often, but when he does it's confirmation
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 11:27:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:24:54 am
Good to hear about Mac Allister, hopefully some confirmation in the next 24 hours, delivered in the form of a typically wry Paul Joyce tweet. Price seems like it's going to be very fair given the market. If Chelsea wanted him I genuinely reckon they'd end up paying over 70 million.

I really hope he's a success, mainly so we can re-hash the old Gary Mc song which doesn't get anywhere near the airings it deserves.

That Veiga link is exciting if true, he's only really had one full season in Celta's team and while our last attacker from there underwhelmed he looks exciting.

Suppose for the time being we'll have to sustain ourselves on Kone/Thuram links. Exciting times if we can get some of these done, gives us a lot to look forward to next season.
If Aspas joined under Klopp he would have been a hit
He got no games due to Sturridge and Suarez
He was actually a very clever signing just thevtiming of his arrival was off
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 11:27:49 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:25:12 am
Szobo's defensive numbers are excellent
He is attacking he actually looks like a young Ronaldo out wide very quick
He reminds me of De Bruyne and Gerrard a bit. Wont be as good but super player.

Not saying he's not good but I get the feeling you're starting to overrate him a tad.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 11:29:46 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:54:56 am
#mufc had also looked at Alexis Mac Allister, but the players preference to move to Liverpool forced Erik ten Hag to divert his attention elsewhere. [
@_pauljoyce
]

 ;D ;D
Unluckeeee
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 11:30:30 am »
So beyond Mac, the other midfielders we've been linked with would be Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch, Lavia? Szoboszlai just seems to be a Twitter ITK thing at the moment, and then there's Veiga too.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6416 on: Today at 11:31:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:27:13 am
If Aspas joined under Klopp he would have been a hit
He got no games due to Sturridge and Suarez
He was actually a very clever signing just thevtiming of his arrival was off

I agree. His time here is obviously regarded as a bit of a joke (the corner  ;D) but was never going to make an impact with two strikers like Sturridge and Suarez at the top of their games. Didn't have any Europe that season so even less chance at game time and we went out of both cups at the start.

His record since returning to Spain has been immense, can't even argue about how it's been one of the inferior leagues because it never has been, all with a side who are at best mid table too. Top striker.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6417 on: Today at 11:32:41 am »
I really rate Darwin think he will  be excellent for us.
I get a similar feeling with Thuram.
This is from highlights and stats looks like a very explosive midfield player but his ball rentention looks poor he could cause alot of turnovers in midfield either trying to beat a man or a misplaced pass in midfield.
I think he is a player that like Darwin who is am excellent player but will need time to settle.
Ugarte looks much more like a player to make an immediate impact Caicedo too
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6418 on: Today at 11:32:58 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:27:49 am
Not saying he's not good but I get the feeling you're starting to overrate him a tad.
He only said he was a hybrid of Ronaldo, De Bruyne and Gerrard.  He didn't mention Messi  ;)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6419 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:14:19 am
@FabrizioRomano
After Alexis Mac Allister with medical booked this week, Liverpool will focus on more targets to rebuild the midfield. 🚨🔴 #LFC

Conversations took place with agents of Manu Koné and Kephren Thuram. Gabri Veiga, appreciated but no bid or talks advancing yet. Step by step.

Lovely. Would be great to have some new kids on the block in midfield.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,392
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6420 on: Today at 11:40:07 am »
Veiga had been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, but I wonder if Benzema leaving (plus Bellingham likely joining) means they need to look for a forward instead
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6421 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Kone & Veiga to follow would be an absolute dream. Add a RCB to that list and we're cooking!
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6422 on: Today at 11:49:09 am »
Both Szoboszlai and Veiga have been linked to Newcastle. Would be two very good signings for them.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6423 on: Today at 11:49:16 am »

We need some real energy, a physical monster.  I hope our next signing addresses this glaring issue.  Kone seems to fit the bill from the RAWK experts.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6424 on: Today at 11:49:26 am »
Mac, Kone, Veiga, Thuram, and that Dutch defender

We finally get the big summer we've been promised
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6425 on: Today at 11:50:26 am »
Announce our next move!!! Wouldn't surprise me if it's none of the names mentioned lately.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6426 on: Today at 11:53:05 am »
This is interesting - the Northern Echo (Newcastle paper) says that Newcastle want Gabri Veiga but that we're favourites to get him. Says our interest is at an advanced stage, and that we've completed a lot of groundwork to pave the way for a successful deal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 