Lighten up mate, your negativity is incessant. Klopp has shown he can improve players that you wouldn't have thought of as title challenging quality, put a bit of faith in his ability to do that if you don't think these links are to your standards.



Mate, I dont go around posting about how certain posters naive optimism is incessant. It may or may not be, but its just not very conducive to a good discussion to analysis an entire posters contributions in such a way. And as for this post, I was summarising jacks post. Plus, your post doesnt refute anything said anyway. Klopp improves the players and once he has done (because it doesnt happen overnight), weve got a bunch of other players who need replacing.For a bit of positivity about the clubs decision making mind this Ugarte weirdness perhaps explains why weve not gone there. If it was a purely footballing decision itd be very odd but if its steering clear of financial weirdness its just sensible.