« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 210543 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
Not dodgy at all. And people thought things at that skid mark club would be legit with Abramovich gone.
The Tory ties transcend ownership.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 11:41:24 pm »
PSG ahve come in on their horse and blown Chelsea out ofthe water for Ugarte.

We have to get Manu Kone and Thuram deals over the line otherwise Boehly is heading our way.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:24 pm
PSG ahve come in on their horse and blown Chelsea out ofthe water for Ugarte.

We have to get Manu Kone and Thuram deals over the line otherwise Boehly is heading our way.

Kone sleeps in a liverpool shirt, so...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,448
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
Kone sleeps in a liverpool shirt, so...
I actually read aboot a year ago he (Kone) was a chelsea fan. No messin

https://www.besoccer.com/new/kone-has-always-dreamed-of-playing-for-madrid-and-chelsea-1235323
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,564
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm
Dodgy.

8 year deal too, to reduce FFP losses.
That can't happen anymore. The amortization is over 5 years regardless of the length of the contract.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm »
Manu Kone's favourite player is Robbie Keane I take it?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:24 pm
PSG ahve come in on their horse and blown Chelsea out ofthe water for Ugarte.

We have to get Manu Kone and Thuram deals over the line otherwise Boehly is heading our way.


I fancy our chances against that sweaty walrus. Was more worried about PSG missing out on Ugarte and going for either Kone or Thuram.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 11:51:33 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 12:17:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:42:11 pm
There's very little evidence that we do.

Who was the last player we signed? Gakpo?  I didnt see too many in here pushing for this signing, until the whole Pep misssing link leak.  Hes turned out to be a great addition, and almost a perfect Bobby replacement (although there is only one Bobby).  Credit to our transfer team. 
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 12:43:39 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:17:51 am
Who was the last player we signed? Gakpo?  I didnt see too many in here pushing for this signing, until the whole Pep misssing link leak.  Hes turned out to be a great addition, and almost a perfect Bobby replacement (although there is only one Bobby).  Credit to our transfer team. 
Credit where it's due yes. The cool thing about that transfer was- apparently, it was the first time Pep "decided" on a player that he felt would be a great fit. It seems he was set on getting Cody, conducted personal talks and engagement- and Jurgen and the team listened to him and they got Cody.

So that's 1 out of 1 for Pep.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 12:53:03 am »
Well if ugarte prefers psg it says alot about him. Joining that shit show for money. I doubt we have any interest in a player like that.

People get carried away with certain players based on stats and perception of ability and wonder why we don't sign them. The reality is that we don't know what character or mentality a player has and these traits are of utmost importance to Klopp. A shit head that filth like Chelsea or psg want may not be welcome at Liverpool.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:51 am by darragh85 »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 01:04:09 am »
some time ago when people were mooting a 180m spend or whatever i said we dont have to spend that much money just find me some decent super legs, a young hendo engine or two, Konate type level players but in the mid, and i asked who the hell was out there and nobody really knew. On the face of it Mcallister on a release clause kone from munchen and thuram looks like that might be them right there.

Now i kinda want that to happen and Go Jurgen. candy. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 01:53:08 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:53:03 am
Well if ugarte prefers psg it says alot about him. Joining that shit show for money. I doubt we have any interest in a player like that.

People get carried away with certain players based on stats and perception of ability and wonder why we don't sign them. The reality is that we don't know what character or mentality a player has and these traits are of utmost importance to Klopp. A shit head that filth like Chelsea or psg want may not be welcome at Liverpool.

Salah played for Chelsea before he came here.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,849
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 02:05:54 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:53:03 am
Well if ugarte prefers psg it says alot about him. Joining that shit show for money. I doubt we have any interest in a player like that.

People get carried away with certain players based on stats and perception of ability and wonder why we don't sign them. The reality is that we don't know what character or mentality a player has and these traits are of utmost importance to Klopp. A shit head that filth like Chelsea or psg want may not be welcome at Liverpool.

Honestly, I think the biggest reason we walked away from him - insomuch as we were ever in for him - has to do with the fact that he has about three or four different agencies representing him, and I don't think that has been resolved yet.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 02:38:40 am »
PSG is pretty set as champions every season so thats a reason to sign. and also CL is guaranteed every season.

and they aren't skint with salaries surely. Maybe living is paris is also a draw.

Has the James Webb telescope manage to locate where Mcallisters father is yet?

really happy with Mc, kone and thuram as our 3 midfield signings. Doubt we get a fourth as maybe we could get someone from the youth to step up. and also FSG is fucking skint ;D

also not getting a fourth midfielder probably means we could spend a bit more on that wide forward and defender.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 02:47:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm
No wonder we're not touching Ugarte.

https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1665473879458869249
FFP (and the new amortization restrictions) are catching up with Chelsea. How PSG do it I don't know.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 04:18:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:47:16 am
FFP (and the new amortization restrictions) are catching up with Chelsea. How PSG do it I don't know.

Running the governing body probably doesn't hurt.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 04:29:44 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm
Chelsea pulled out of the race now. Scattergun Bohey will probably be checking NewsNow at the moment googling Kone next.

 Hopefully they'll just go after Lavia now.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,530
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 06:58:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm
No wonder we're not touching Ugarte.

https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1665473879458869249


Thats a good deal for them as wont that give them first refusal on Sporting talent?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 07:06:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm
Lighten up mate, your negativity is incessant. Klopp has shown he can improve players that you wouldn't have thought of as title challenging quality, put a bit of faith in his ability to do that if you don't think these links are to your standards.

Mate, I dont go around posting about how certain posters naive optimism is incessant. It may or may not be, but its just not very conducive to a good discussion to analysis an entire posters contributions in such a way. And as for this post, I was summarising jacks post. Plus, your post doesnt refute anything said anyway. Klopp improves the players and once he has done (because it doesnt happen overnight), weve got a bunch of other players who need replacing.

For a bit of positivity about the clubs decision making mind this Ugarte weirdness perhaps explains why weve not gone there. If it was a purely footballing decision itd be very odd but if its steering clear of financial weirdness its just sensible.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:10:54 am by Knight »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,756
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 07:23:19 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm
Dodgy.

8 year deal too, to reduce FFP losses.
You can only amortise over 5 years for FFP purposes now.  So 8 years wont help that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 