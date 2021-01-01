PSG is pretty set as champions every season so thats a reason to sign. and also CL is guaranteed every season.
and they aren't skint with salaries surely. Maybe living is paris is also a draw.
Has the James Webb telescope manage to locate where Mcallisters father is yet?
really happy with Mc, kone and thuram as our 3 midfield signings. Doubt we get a fourth as maybe we could get someone from the youth to step up. and also FSG is fucking skint
also not getting a fourth midfielder probably means we could spend a bit more on that wide forward and defender.