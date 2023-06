Well if ugarte prefers psg it says alot about him. Joining that shit show for money. I doubt we have any interest in a player like that.



People get carried away with certain players based on stats and perception of ability and wonder why we don't sign them. The reality is that we don't know what character or mentality a player has and these traits are of utmost importance to Klopp. A shit head that filth like Chelsea or psg want may not be welcome at Liverpool.