Well do you think it is? If not, who would you target?



I think it depends what were trying to achieve and by when and its hard to judge now as the summer isnt overOf the current targets I think:Macallister will be a good signing - hes not a game changer but hes a great all round pro whose super durable and will an asset.Kone is a really interesting prospect who could make a great destroyer, hes got all the tools - but hes also raw and turns the ball over a lot - could be amazing in a year or two with the right coachingThuram Im a major skeptic of - cant see anything to suggest hes at the level we require and he looks inferior to players already at the clubGravenberch is a really good prospect who might be that elusive combination of physical beast and technical excellence - but again hes all potentialMy worry now is were trying to buy too many players without the budget to do it and weve ended up in the semi punt / prospect market while the better players move to rivalsThats sort of fine but would be better with one or two serious additions if the goal is win now - but were in danger of falling between two stools (win now vs buy prospects and build for 2 years)Overall it feels like were punching below our weight in the market - were not in the same financial situation that we were in 2017 (though everyone pretends we are) and we also dont have the same analytics edge