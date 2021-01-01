« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 207734 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:11:59 pm
Yea most likely just depends on the draw. Hope it not a lot of travel for away games.
Well Russia and Belarus are off the table, on the other hand you've still got Kazakhstan.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,658
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:57:13 pm
Well do you think it is? If not, who would you target?

I think it depends what were trying to achieve and by when  and its hard to judge now as the summer isnt over
Of the current targets I think:
Macallister will be a good signing - hes not a game changer but hes a great all round pro whose super durable and will an asset.
Kone is a really interesting prospect who could make a great destroyer, hes got all the tools - but hes also raw and turns the ball over a lot - could be amazing in a year or two with the right coaching
Thuram Im a major skeptic of - cant see anything to suggest hes at the level we require and he looks inferior to players already at the club
Gravenberch is a really good prospect who might be that elusive combination of physical beast and technical excellence - but again hes all potential

My worry now is were trying to buy too many players without the budget to do it and weve ended up in the semi punt / prospect market while the better players move to rivals
Thats sort of fine but would be better with one or two serious additions if the goal is win now - but were in danger of falling between two stools (win now vs buy prospects and build for 2 years)

Overall it feels like were punching below our weight in the market - were not in the same financial situation that we were in 2017 (though everyone pretends we are) and we also dont have the same analytics edge
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:15 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 09:23:39 pm »
^ I agree with all that. Our past transfer business or lack of has caught up with us and we need numbers, which means a compromise on quality. We should really be competing for players like Rice this summer if we had done things better previously.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:13:58 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram
https://youtu.be/OtLZa1nX144
Atkinson has Statbomb here too.
Thuram might be 6'4 but he not a 6

They are decent numbers. Wouldnt say they are really good.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm »
If we got 4th, I guess we would have had an extra £30 - £35 million to spend this summer, which would have made a difference, but would still not have given us the budget for a rice/Bellingham. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 09:28:11 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:26:50 pm
If we got 4th, I guess we would have had an extra £30 - £35 million to spend this summer, which would have made a difference, but would still not have given us the budget for a rice/Bellingham. 

I mean, I know people will get pissed about mentioning budget but we should have the money for Declan Rice.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 09:31:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:20 pm
I think it depends what were trying to achieve and by when  and its hard to judge now as the summer isnt over
Of the current targets I think:
Macallister will be a good signing - hes not a game changer but hes a great all round pro whose super durable and will an asset.
Kone is a really interesting prospect who could make a great destroyer, hes got all the tools - but hes also raw and turns the ball over a lot - could be amazing in a year or two with the right coaching
Thuram Im a major skeptic of - cant see anything to suggest hes at the level we require and he looks inferior to players already at the club
Gravenberch is a really good prospect who might be that elusive combination of physical beast and technical excellence - but again hes all potential

My worry now is were trying to buy too many players without the budget to do it and weve ended up in the semi punt / prospect market while the better players move to rivals
Thats sort of fine but would be better with one or two serious additions if the goal is win now - but were in danger of falling between two stools (win now vs buy prospects and build for 2 years)

Overall it feels like were punching below our weight in the market - were not in the same financial situation that we were in 2017 (though everyone pretends we are) and we also dont have the same analytics edge

I think its still up for debate as to whether we have an analytics edge over a lot of teams.  Lets see how this summers signings work out - in a way its quite exciting not going for the obvious big targets that everyone would be targeting, and going back to what we did with Mane, Salah, Firmino, Wjnaldum, Robertson - going for players the other big teams werent fighting over. 
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:11 pm
I mean, I know people will get pissed about mentioning budget but we should have the money for Declan Rice.

Not as part of 4-5 signings.  If we just needed 1, then yes, we should have the budget. 
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:31:18 pm
I think its still up for debate as to whether we have an analytics edge over a lot of teams.  Lets see how this summers signings work out - in a way its quite exciting not going for the obvious big targets that everyone would be targeting, and going back to what we did with Mane, Salah, Firmino, Wjnaldum, Robertson - going for players the other big teams werent fighting over.

There's very little evidence that we do.

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:10 pm
They are decent numbers. Wouldnt say they are really good.
Target wise they generally looking at over 70th percentile. Would think Klopp can improve. Over 70th percentile is pretty good.
He fits generally what being looked for the .18 Xga is 89th percentile. Mac Allister is at .13, Jones at .10, Elliott at .17(i remember seeing it higher at times too). I know his shot creating actions is a little lower.
I think Thuram and Kone coming probably need the most time to get use to everything, different system and new League
Mac Allister will still need time but mostly getting use to Klopp pressing coming from a team play plays  with the ball in the PL.
The question is what the price going to end up pretty fair would be fine. Kone and Thuram played together as Youth players too.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:20 pm
I think it depends what were trying to achieve and by when  and its hard to judge now as the summer isnt over
Of the current targets I think:
Macallister will be a good signing - hes not a game changer but hes a great all round pro whose super durable and will an asset.
Kone is a really interesting prospect who could make a great destroyer, hes got all the tools - but hes also raw and turns the ball over a lot - could be amazing in a year or two with the right coaching
Thuram Im a major skeptic of - cant see anything to suggest hes at the level we require and he looks inferior to players already at the club
Gravenberch is a really good prospect who might be that elusive combination of physical beast and technical excellence - but again hes all potential

My worry now is were trying to buy too many players without the budget to do it and weve ended up in the semi punt / prospect market while the better players move to rivals
Thats sort of fine but would be better with one or two serious additions if the goal is win now - but were in danger of falling between two stools (win now vs buy prospects and build for 2 years)

Overall it feels like were punching below our weight in the market - were not in the same financial situation that we were in 2017 (though everyone pretends we are) and we also dont have the same analytics edge

So we're potentially about to buy midfielders that might be title challengers in two years time, at which point we'll probably need a new Van Dijk and a new Salah. And Klopp might be in his last season.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:44:12 pm
So we're potentially about to buy midfielders that might be title challengers in two years time, at which point we'll probably need a new Van Dijk and a new Salah. And Klopp might be in his last season.
I think the plan for new CB this summer is long term Van Dijk and Salah(in term if the goal scoring replacement) probably is in Nunez. Position wise Gordon, Doak may be that. Wont shock me to see Diaz tried on the right again in position. Wonder if Gapko will play wider at times too. Front line pretty versatile expect it mostly central and Left wise.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,658
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 10:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:44:12 pm
So we're potentially about to buy midfielders that might be title challengers in two years time, at which point we'll probably need a new Van Dijk and a new Salah. And Klopp might be in his last season.

Thats the pessimistic version :)
I do think were in a really weird spot with some elite players and some huge gaps .
Weve got some great young players to build around (Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Jones, Elliot, Trent, Konate) - but Im skeptical that we can finesse the money thing and compete for titles
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,825
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:20 pm
I think it depends what were trying to achieve and by when  and its hard to judge now as the summer isnt over
Of the current targets I think:
Macallister will be a good signing - hes not a game changer but hes a great all round pro whose super durable and will an asset.
Kone is a really interesting prospect who could make a great destroyer, hes got all the tools - but hes also raw and turns the ball over a lot - could be amazing in a year or two with the right coaching
Thuram Im a major skeptic of - cant see anything to suggest hes at the level we require and he looks inferior to players already at the club
Gravenberch is a really good prospect who might be that elusive combination of physical beast and technical excellence - but again hes all potential

My worry now is were trying to buy too many players without the budget to do it and weve ended up in the semi punt / prospect market while the better players move to rivals
Thats sort of fine but would be better with one or two serious additions if the goal is win now - but were in danger of falling between two stools (win now vs buy prospects and build for 2 years)

Overall it feels like were punching below our weight in the market - were not in the same financial situation that we were in 2017 (though everyone pretends we are) and we also dont have the same analytics edge

Agreed, it does feel like we're punching below our weight. Mac Allister is good and seems the right level. Kone would be a decent punt. Like yourself, Thuram concerns me because he seems like a really weird choice.

The market has changed unfortunately, and these are the players you get for less than £60m now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 