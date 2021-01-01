« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 206766 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,751
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6200 on: Today at 05:54:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:53:10 pm
Sure - the question is whether the collective of players were chasing is good enough
and we wont know that for a few months
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,655
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6201 on: Today at 05:54:35 pm »
Came on here in the morning and Chelsea were being discussed, come on now and its City.. Clearly slow news day.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6202 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:53:10 pm
Sure - the question is whether the collective of players were chasing is good enough
Well do you think it is? If not, who would you target?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6203 on: Today at 05:59:50 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:54:35 pm
Came on here in the morning and Chelsea were being discussed, come on now and its City.. Clearly slow news day.
8)



Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:18:52 pm
Tuesday or Wednesday is Mac Day...
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,655
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6204 on: Today at 06:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:59:50 pm
8)
I refuse to accept you as a reputable source Samuel!!! Theres no knowing how deep down the Twitter hole youve gone
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6205 on: Today at 06:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:51:00 pm
It's a team sport, I'd rather have a strong midfield collective than one superstar.

And, at least in our OG system, Bellingham would not have addressed the specific issue our midfield had this season anyway.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,610
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6206 on: Today at 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:51:00 pm
It's a team sport, I'd rather have a strong midfield collective than one superstar.
And there is no guarantee that Bellingham will become a superstar. Its not like hes peak Salah or de Bruyne.
Theres always a good amount of uncertainty in signings.
Psychologically its tough to come in with a huge price tag and massive wages.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:16:21 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,880
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6207 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:19:35 pm
Theres no requirement to fill the homegrown spots, its acceptable to have a squad of 17 non-homegrown players plus 0 homegrown players for example.
Is that enough for a season though- especially for the likes of us?
If we've been decimated by 2 watermark seasons where we competed at the highest, consistent level, twice now already- using a full squad, how would we fare with a 17-man squad?

Personally, it's either a full squad or missing out on 4th and no trophies at all. If we're serious, we're gunna get our players and satisfy our quotas.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:27 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6208 on: Today at 06:25:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:14:09 pm
And there is no guarantee that Bellingham will become a superstar. Its not like hes peak Salah or de Bruyne.
Theres always a good amount of uncertainty in signings.
Psychologically its tough to come in with a huge price tag and massive wages.

I think Bellingham is as close to a guarantee as you can get, probably said similar about Sancho but looking back on it there are a few things that work in Bellinghams favour over Sancho. For one i think he is a lot more focused on bettering himself and his game and has a better mindset for a high level sport, and secondly he has physical attributes that would allow him to succeed in any league he chooses to play in. Thirdly he's smart enough to not go to a dysfunctional side, he'll be going to a Madrid side most likely which are guaranteed to challenge for the big trophies every single year something United haven't been able to guarantee since Ferguson days,
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6209 on: Today at 06:26:01 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:09:29 pm
And, at least in our OG system, Bellingham would not have addressed the specific issue our midfield had this season anyway.

Neither will Macallister or Thuram in that case, only Kone does really.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6210 on: Today at 06:33:30 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:52:02 pm
Rumour is that the bald fraud wants Bajcetic.

He can want all he wants. He's not getting him.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6211 on: Today at 06:42:02 pm »
Is Bajcetic going to back for pre-season?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6212 on: Today at 06:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:42:02 pm
Is Bajcetic going to back for pre-season?

Klopp said he should be back at the start of pre-season but not taking part fully in training. Will need to be managed carefully but if it all goes well he should be fully participating in training before the season starts.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6213 on: Today at 06:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:42:02 pm
Is Bajcetic going to back for pre-season?

Think from what Klopp the other week that hell be back at some point during pre season but probably not from the outset of it.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6214 on: Today at 06:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:48:38 pm
Klopp said he should be back at the start of pre-season but not taking part fully in training. Will need to be managed carefully but if it all goes well he should be fully participating in training before the season starts.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:49:15 pm
Think from what Klopp the other week that hell be back at some point during pre season but probably not from the outset of it.

Thanks, that's good to know.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:01 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6215 on: Today at 06:51:40 pm »
Bajcetic, Jones, Trent, Alexis and 2 other new midfield signings would make us all feel better about things. Chuck in Elliott and a couple of the older lads who cant run and weve got a few options.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6216 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
Need another couple of proper worldie midfielders in there to go with those mentioned
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6217 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:30:49 pm
Not impossible that we get Mac Allister, Kone and Thuram for basically the same fee as Bellingham. Probably not too much more in wages either. Think that would show we were right to refocus on spreading the wealth.

Im not convinced we get all three but if we do I wonder who will be the one converted to the 6 role. Likely to be out of Kone or Thuram.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6218 on: Today at 07:13:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:12:33 pm
Im not convinced we get all three but if we do I wonder who will be the one converted to the 6 role. Likely to be out of Kone or Thuram.
Bajcetic with an ageing Fabinho as his rotation.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6219 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm »
Kone is the more defensive of two.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6220 on: Today at 07:17:08 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:13:47 pm
Bajcetic with an ageing Fabinho as his rotation.

Not sure we would sign 3 players who play as the 8, especially with us still having Thiago, Jones, Elliott and even  Henderson. One of those i reckon is getting asked to play the 6 role.

Kone is more defensive but i wonder if his size and physicality means Thuram plays there.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6221 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:33:30 pm
He can want all he wants. He's not getting him.

Oh I don't know, £245 million and all
115 PL charges proven the week after; will take it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6222 on: Today at 07:23:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:51:40 pm
Bajcetic, Jones, Trent, Alexis and 2 other new midfield signings would make us all feel better about things. Chuck in Elliott and a couple of the older lads who cant run and weve got a few options.

I'd be down with this. I mean, I personally wouldn't be counting Fabinho or Henderson and would be looking more at the other 5/6 as starters next season - which would basicslly be a whole new midfield which would be interesting. Though I don't think it'll be that way, I think Klopp for one still sees Fabinho and Henderson as first teamers.

I'm also unsure about Alexander-Arnold in midfield longer term but I guess that's a different argument.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,443
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6223 on: Today at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:14:56 pm
Kone is the more defensive of two.
Agree with this. Saw them both at an Airport and they both had matching brightly coloured jumpers on.

Said 'Nice Pink Jumpers lads'. Thuram said 'Thanks ' and Kone said 'Its fucking Salmon ya soft c*nt'
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6224 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:17:08 pm
Not sure we would sign 3 players who play as the 8, especially with us still having Thiago, Jones, Elliott and even  Henderson. One of those i reckon is getting asked to play the 6 role.

Kone is more defensive but i wonder if his size and physicality means Thuram plays there.
Possibly but if were persevering with the box, we might be asking for different roles from the midfield lads.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6225 on: Today at 07:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:23:09 pm
I'd be down with this. I mean, I personally wouldn't be counting Fabinho or Henderson and would be looking more at the other 5/6 as starters next season - which would basicslly be a whole new midfield which would be interesting. Though I don't think it'll be that way, I think Klopp for one still sees Fabinho and Henderson as first teamers.

I'm also unsure about Alexander-Arnold in midfield longer term but I guess that's a different argument.
Agree on Fab and with a Europa campaign instead of a champions league one, we can rest and rotate a lot in midfield. I think Hendo steps down considerably however, possibly even to the point where he covers injury and lads who need a break. Hes 33, the team needs to move past him being a vital cog and I say this as a massive Hendo fan.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:02 pm by BobPaisley3 »
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6226 on: Today at 07:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:29:34 pm
Possibly but if were persevering with the box, we might be asking for different roles from the midfield lads.

Not so sure of that. The majority of the time the demands on those 8s will generally be the same.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6227 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:27:35 pm
Agree with this. Saw them both at an Airport and they both had matching brightly coloured jumpers on.

Said 'Nice Pink Jumpers lads'. Thuram said 'Thanks ' and Kone said 'Its fucking Salmon ya soft c*nt'



Duty free shopping again mate?
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6228 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:27:35 pm
Agree with this. Saw them both at an Airport and they both had matching brightly coloured jumpers on.

Said 'Nice Pink Jumpers lads'. Thuram said 'Thanks ' and Kone said 'Its fucking Salmon ya soft c*nt'

They'll be Geordie jumpers them.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6229 on: Today at 07:39:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:17:08 pm
Not sure we would sign 3 players who play as the 8, especially with us still having Thiago, Jones, Elliott and even  Henderson. One of those i reckon is getting asked to play the 6 role.

Kone is more defensive but i wonder if his size and physicality means Thuram plays there.
Thuram way too good attacking numbers to be a 6. His expected Assists are better then Mac Allister and Jones even if at a weaker league
Kone is not somebody who is creative he basically a ball winner(who above average at progressing the ball) but his aerial numbers suck relative what Klopp normally wants there. My guess would be Kone the 6 type, give him a time to bed to have him(and Improve his aerial ability) and Bajcetic ready to replace Fabinho by next summer at the latest.
I dont know how that works in terms if playing time but Bajcetic probably needs have his Minutes managed(Build his body and fitness to be ready for 1st team football) more then learning the set up and one would be learning at the pressing cues and getting up to speed(which would be Kone).
If they doing this Henderson and/or Fabinho not going be here in 2025. I doubt Thiago would be either(Contract is up). Fabinho would have be a sale, Henderson has an option for 2025. There Value in having a vet type around but it really should only be one
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6230 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:58 pm
Not so sure of that. The majority of the time the demands on those 8s will generally be the same.
Depends, this season Trent has stepped in to play alongside Fab most of the time. The other two have played higher in 8/10 hybrid roles. Jones has certainly played a lot higher than a conventional 8 a lot of the time.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,610
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6231 on: Today at 07:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:25:11 pm
I think Bellingham is as close to a guarantee as you can get, probably said similar about Sancho but looking back on it there are a few things that work in Bellinghams favour over Sancho. For one i think he is a lot more focused on bettering himself and his game and has a better mindset for a high level sport, and secondly he has physical attributes that would allow him to succeed in any league he chooses to play in. Thirdly he's smart enough to not go to a dysfunctional side, he'll be going to a Madrid side most likely which are guaranteed to challenge for the big trophies every single year something United haven't been able to guarantee since Ferguson days,
As close as you can get would be someone who is already the finished product. And even then, there are examples every year of top players that fail to transfer their success to a new club. The closest you can get is like a 60% chance
No complaints about Bellingham, just.a pretty obvious observation
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6232 on: Today at 07:40:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:31:29 pm
Agree on Fab and with a Europa campaign instead of a champions league one, we can rest and rotate a lot in midfield. I think Hendo steps down considerably however, possibly even to the point where he covers injury and lads who need a break. Hes 33, the team needs to move passed him being a vital cog and I say this as a massive Hendo fan.

Yeah agree on Henderson. But would love to see a revamped midfield next season. It probably won't happen immediately as teams don't just have 3 new midfielders start a new season but at some point, I'd hope to see it. Europa League may definitely help with that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6233 on: Today at 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:39:05 pm
Thuram way too good attacking numbers to be a 6. His expected Assists are better then Mac Allister and Jones even if at a weaker league
Kone is not somebody who is creative he basically a ball winner(who above average at progressing the ball) but his aerial numbers suck relative what Klopp normally wants there. My guess would be Kone the 6 type, give him a time to bed to have him(and Improve his aerial ability) and Bajcetic ready to replace Fabinho by next summer at the latest.
I dont know how that works in terms if playing time but Bajcetic probably needs have his Minutes managed(Build his body and fitness to be ready for 1st team football) more then learning the set up and one would be learning at the pressing cues and getting up to speed(which would be Kone).
If they doing this Henderson and/or Fabinho not going be here in 2025. I doubt Thiago would be either(Contract is up). Fabinho would have be a sale, Henderson has an option for 2025. There Value in having a vet type around but it really should only be one

Could you point me to his attacking numbers? The ones I saw didnt show anything remarkable.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6234 on: Today at 08:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:40:38 pm
Yeah agree on Henderson. But would love to see a revamped midfield next season. It probably won't happen immediately as teams don't just have 3 new midfielders start a new season but at some point, I'd hope to see it. Europa League may definitely help with that.
Agree, europa, as frustrating as it is, means the new lads can have a bit of a bedding in period.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6235 on: Today at 08:13:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:22 pm
Could you point me to his attacking numbers? The ones I saw didnt show anything remarkable.
https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram
https://youtu.be/OtLZa1nX144
Atkinson has Statbomb here too.
Thuram might be 6'4 but he not a 6
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6236 on: Today at 08:15:31 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:02:05 pm
Agree, europa, as frustrating as it is, means the new lads can have a bit of a bedding in period.
Klopp going to try and win this comp also but also Probably uses like the League Cup, Fa Cup early using the squad with some of the main guys available if needed it obv depends on the draw
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,050
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6237 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:24:08 pm
To anyone who wants Thiago sold, who is buying him? There would be few suitors willing to pay £200k a week for an injury prone 32 year old.
Chelsea? I'd put him on the market anyway and see what interest comes up.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 