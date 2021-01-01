Not sure we would sign 3 players who play as the 8, especially with us still having Thiago, Jones, Elliott and even Henderson. One of those i reckon is getting asked to play the 6 role.



Kone is more defensive but i wonder if his size and physicality means Thuram plays there.



Thuram way too good attacking numbers to be a 6. His expected Assists are better then Mac Allister and Jones even if at a weaker leagueKone is not somebody who is creative he basically a ball winner(who above average at progressing the ball) but his aerial numbers suck relative what Klopp normally wants there. My guess would be Kone the 6 type, give him a time to bed to have him(and Improve his aerial ability) and Bajcetic ready to replace Fabinho by next summer at the latest.I dont know how that works in terms if playing time but Bajcetic probably needs have his Minutes managed(Build his body and fitness to be ready for 1st team football) more then learning the set up and one would be learning at the pressing cues and getting up to speed(which would be Kone).If they doing this Henderson and/or Fabinho not going be here in 2025. I doubt Thiago would be either(Contract is up). Fabinho would have be a sale, Henderson has an option for 2025. There Value in having a vet type around but it really should only be one