Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 204684 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:40:46 pm
Thiago going to be another one we let go for nothing?

Right now his 10-15 games a season are worth more than what we would get for him
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:32:30 pm
Lol. We wanted to sign Fernandez this summer. There is a difference between negotiating with the player and the club. The same source (Record) was on the money for our deal with Darwin. The same for Fernandez that they would only sell for 120m in January.

Please can you educate me about reliable foreign papers since you're of the opinion that anyone that believes them is gullible? Or should we be checking those stories with you first?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

We missed out on a player like any other club. That's not a big deal and there's no need to go round in circles.

Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:48:14 pm
Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.

I don't care at all whether we wanted him or lost out on him or whatever, but people's certainty about things they can't possibly be certain about (and then that descending into an actual argument) is astonishing.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:48:14 pm
Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.
So we were negotiating with a player we didn't want?  :D Also, we agreed personal terms with Darwin before negotiating with Benfica. That'd would have also been bollocks if another club stepped in and signed him.

I actually read these papers regularly so I can judge from experience but what do I know? Which foreign sources are reliable?
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 03:57:33 pm »
Haven't seen much of ugarte but the fact that sporting Lisbon are in 4th place behind braga and 11 points behind second place porto and the fact he is a defensive midfielder makes me wonder. Is he doing it week in week out or is the fawning over him based on his europa league performance and particularly against arsenal. Something doesn't add up for me unless he has missed most of the season through injury
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:38:26 pm
Whilst that might be true, and Im sure weve got a long shortlist of players, theyll come a point where we might be looking at our third or fourth options for that position, which isnt ideal.

Im pretty relaxed about it right now as its still early days, and weve obviously learnt from the mistakes of the previous year where its first choice or no one, but I hope we do get the deals done fairly early to avoid other suitors getting involved more and more.

Yes but I think there are pros and cons to a lot of the options we have been linked to and no what you would call outstanding options. Obviously we may have a sense of one or two but not sure our fourth choice on a list is that much different in quality to someone like Thuram, if he is first choice.

In the role of the number 8 there are a lot of decent players about. I am also quite curious about the fees being thrown about for Thuram in that 50-60m seems quite high.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:57:33 pm
Haven't seen much of ugarte but the fact that sporting Lisbon are in 4th place behind braga and 11 points behind second place porto and the fact he is a defensive midfielder makes me wonder. Is he doing it week in week out or is the fawning over him based on his europa league performance and particularly against arsenal. Something doesn't add up for me unless he has missed most of the season through injury

His defensive numbers are exceptional. All the things our midfield does very little of, he does LOADS of. Duels, regains, tackles.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:40:46 pm
Thiago going to be another one we let go for nothing?

No we're selling him this Summer for £5m just to keep you happy.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 04:20:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:48:14 pm
Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.
As I was saying earlier ;D Some people feel bizarrely pressed by the suggestion LFC might have wanted a player that ended up going a different route.

What's properly bizarre is the same guy lecturing others on 'believing everything they read on twitter and foreign sources' has spend 4 of his last 10 posts providing links or discussing Romano's (aka tap in merchant) twitter account, hearsay from MacAllister's ousing on twitter, and speculation from foreign media about the cost of Kone/Thuram.

Seems slightly at odds!
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 04:22:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:57:40 pm
Yes but I think there are pros and cons to a lot of the options we have been linked to and no what you would call outstanding options. Obviously we may have a sense of one or two but not sure our fourth choice on a list is that much different in quality to someone like Thuram, if he is first choice.

In the role of the number 8 there are a lot of decent players about. I am also quite curious about the fees being thrown about for Thuram in that 50-60m seems quite high.

If we were to include Bellingham and Mount as being our primary targets then we can already assume someone like Thuram is a third choice. Interesting to see if its him or Kone/Gravenberch rather than both.

And like you say, theres a lot more out in there in terms of number 8s so we should hopefully land on our feet either way.

Slightly more concerning is the lack of defensive midfielders mentioned. Either weve got someone in mind and theyre keeping cards very close to the chest, which is fine, or were not upgrading on Fabinho which definitely feels like a mistake. Only seen a few of Ugarte's games but that coupled with his brilliant defensive stats, definitely feels like a missed opportunity.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
To anyone who wants Thiago sold, who is buying him? There would be few suitors willing to pay £200k a week for an injury prone 32 year old.
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:57:33 pm
Haven't seen much of ugarte but the fact that sporting Lisbon are in 4th place behind braga and 11 points behind second place porto and the fact he is a defensive midfielder makes me wonder. Is he doing it week in week out or is the fawning over him based on his europa league performance and particularly against arsenal. Something doesn't add up for me unless he has missed most of the season through injury
I also wonder about this. How well can you scout a player who is facing maybe 2 PL level teams per season?
Its a big step up for sure.
Giving him Salah level wages would be weird too
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 04:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:00:07 pm
His defensive numbers are exceptional. All the things our midfield does very little of, he does LOADS of. Duels, regains, tackles.
Yeah, but the point is that someone like Kone could show similar numbers in a slower league
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 04:31:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:22:57 pm
If we were to include Bellingham and Mount as being our primary targets then we can already assume someone like Thuram is a third choice. Interesting to see if its him or Kone/Gravenberch rather than both.

And like you say, theres a lot more out in there in terms of number 8s so we should hopefully land on our feet either way.

Slightly more concerning is the lack of defensive midfielders mentioned. Either weve got someone in mind and theyre keeping cards very close to the chest, which is fine, or were not upgrading on Fabinho which definitely feels like a mistake. Only seen a few of Ugarte's games but that coupled with his brilliant defensive stats, definitely feels like a missed opportunity.

Once we went past Bellingham then apart from Barella, the list of midfielders to play in the 8 role are much more bunched together. Thuram comes highly rated but there is certainly a question of how good he is just based on his numbers. I think even if PSG gets him there are players out there we can move onto.

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:17:26 pm
If for example we signed; Kone, Mac, Thuram, and Inacio
4 foreign players over the age of 22 therefore not homegrown and sold Kelleher who is homegrown how would we get around the homegrown quota?

We have three empty non-homegrown slots. So wed need to sell someone to bring in a fourth non-homegrown signing - Matip and Tsimikas are the obvious ones for me, maybe Fabinho depending on what we do in midfield although I expect hell stay. And with Kelleher, the easiest thing would be to replace him with a homegrown keeper like Zieler.
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:24:46 pm
I also wonder about this. How well can you scout a player who is facing maybe 2 PL level teams per season?
Its a big step up for sure.
Giving him Salah level wages would be weird too

I mean we spent £65m rising to £85m on Nunez from the same league. £35m on Diaz. Supposedly were ready to spend a decent sum of money on Fernandez (not sure I believe that one myself). Dont think theres any suggestion hed want daft wages either? The only thing Ive seen on wages was a suggestion Chelsea wanted to put him on £40k a week which had given him pause (but not collapsed a deal).

I honestly dont think we were in for Ugarte. Maybe we scouted him and Im sure he was on a long/short list and we liked him, but for whatever reason I dont get the sense we pursued it (maybe money, maybe we have other targets). The noise about it screamed the lad was being shopped around to all and sunder and our name was an obvious one to drop given our needs. People act like we dont get loads of reports from overseas journos every window linking us to players, or agents dropping our name as being interested in players who never end up here.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:24:08 pm
To anyone who wants Thiago sold, who is buying him? There would be few suitors willing to pay £200k a week for an injury prone 32 year old.

Thiago strikes me as the type of player who would rather go somewhere on lower wages than sit on the bench for a season, however unless selling him allows us to bring in another player I don't see why we would try. I think it's likely we rely on Thiago, Fabinho and Jones early in the season and then gradually transition to the new signings as they bed in.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6177 on: Today at 04:48:56 pm »
Thiago will leave on a free next summer. It's a shame he can't stay fit as he's our best midfielder by a mile.
Offline 6BigCups

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6178 on: Today at 04:52:02 pm »
Rumour is that the bald fraud wants Bajcetic.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6179 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:52:02 pm
Rumour is that the bald fraud wants Bajcetic.

He's just signed a contract till 2028.  ;D

Also just have to look at Kalvin Phillips to see how much he'll enjoy that bench.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6180 on: Today at 04:57:14 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:52:02 pm
Rumour is that the bald fraud wants Bajcetic.
Tierney or Taylor??
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6181 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm »
Baldy also about to sign Kovacic.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6182 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm »
Can we just rename this thread 'The Circular Argument Thread', or in the tradition of the old TF forums, just 'The CAT'
Online Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6183 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:59:06 pm
Baldy also about to sign Kovacic.

I think thats a shrewd signing to be honest. Dont know whether theyll persuade Gundogan to stay, but it wouldnt surprise me.

(Im not suggesting all or most Pep signings are shrewd - hes certainly splashed out on left backs down the years, and a few forwards whove been moved on)
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6184 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:09:09 pm
I think thats a shrewd signing to be honest. Dont know whether theyll persuade Gundogan to stay, but it wouldnt surprise me.

(Im not suggesting all or most Pep signings are shrewd - hes certainly splashed out on left backs down the years, and a few forwards whove been moved on)
And wingers, goalkeepers, midfielders, and central defenders.

The only shrewd signings hes made were Gundogan and Alvarez.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6185 on: Today at 05:17:05 pm »
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6186 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:12:53 pm


The only shrewd signings hes made were Gundogan and Alvarez.

Huh?
Online Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6187 on: Today at 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:52:02 pm
Rumour is that the bald fraud wants Bajcetic.

I wanna moonwalk son but life's a shithouse.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6188 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm »
Tuesday or Wednesday is Mac Day...
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6189 on: Today at 05:20:45 pm »
An Orny banger tomorrow, perhaps in his monday column thing or Joyce on tuesday I reckon. Hopefully someone else ready to go this week too, we want transfers, now!!!

Brighton fans who think they're getting £70m are going to be fuming.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6190 on: Today at 05:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:12:53 pm
And wingers, goalkeepers, midfielders, and central defenders.

The only shrewd signings hes made were Gundogan and Alvarez.

Nonsense. Haaland was a shrewd signing. Any top club could have got him. All the media people said so. Likewise all their other £50millionish signings that they've made every single season. Or like in 2017/18 when they shrewdly spent about 300 million on Laporte, Mendy, Walker, Silva, Ederson and Danilo. That was really shrewd. Any top club coulda been as shrewd, as long as they had gazillions of oil dollars to spend, some of it even openly. Shrewd. The shrewyish.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6191 on: Today at 05:30:49 pm »
Not impossible that we get Mac Allister, Kone and Thuram for basically the same fee as Bellingham. Probably not too much more in wages either. Think that would show we were right to refocus on spreading the wealth.
