Yes but I think there are pros and cons to a lot of the options we have been linked to and no what you would call outstanding options. Obviously we may have a sense of one or two but not sure our fourth choice on a list is that much different in quality to someone like Thuram, if he is first choice.
In the role of the number 8 there are a lot of decent players about. I am also quite curious about the fees being thrown about for Thuram in that 50-60m seems quite high.
If we were to include Bellingham and Mount as being our primary targets then we can already assume someone like Thuram is a third choice. Interesting to see if its him or Kone/Gravenberch rather than both.
And like you say, theres a lot more out in there in terms of number 8s so we should hopefully land on our feet either way.
Slightly more concerning is the lack of defensive midfielders mentioned. Either weve got someone in mind and theyre keeping cards very close to the chest, which is fine, or were not upgrading on Fabinho which definitely feels like a mistake. Only seen a few of Ugarte's games but that coupled with his brilliant defensive stats, definitely feels like a missed opportunity.