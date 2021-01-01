« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6160 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:40:46 pm
Thiago going to be another one we let go for nothing?

Right now his 10-15 games a season are worth more than what we would get for him
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6161 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:32:30 pm
Lol. We wanted to sign Fernandez this summer. There is a difference between negotiating with the player and the club. The same source (Record) was on the money for our deal with Darwin. The same for Fernandez that they would only sell for 120m in January.

Please can you educate me about reliable foreign papers since you're of the opinion that anyone that believes them is gullible? Or should we be checking those stories with you first?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

We missed out on a player like any other club. That's not a big deal and there's no need to go round in circles.

Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6162 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:48:14 pm
Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.

I don't care at all whether we wanted him or lost out on him or whatever, but people's certainty about things they can't possibly be certain about (and then that descending into an actual argument) is astonishing.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6163 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:48:14 pm
Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?

The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.

We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.
So we were negotiating with a player we didn't want?  :D Also, we agreed personal terms with Darwin before negotiating with Benfica. That'd would have also been bollocks if another club stepped in and signed him.

I actually read these papers regularly so I can judge from experience but what do I know? Which foreign sources are reliable?
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6164 on: Today at 03:57:33 pm
Haven't seen much of ugarte but the fact that sporting Lisbon are in 4th place behind braga and 11 points behind second place porto and the fact he is a defensive midfielder makes me wonder. Is he doing it week in week out or is the fawning over him based on his europa league performance and particularly against arsenal. Something doesn't add up for me unless he has missed most of the season through injury
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6165 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:38:26 pm
Whilst that might be true, and Im sure weve got a long shortlist of players, theyll come a point where we might be looking at our third or fourth options for that position, which isnt ideal.

Im pretty relaxed about it right now as its still early days, and weve obviously learnt from the mistakes of the previous year where its first choice or no one, but I hope we do get the deals done fairly early to avoid other suitors getting involved more and more.

Yes but I think there are pros and cons to a lot of the options we have been linked to and no what you would call outstanding options. Obviously we may have a sense of one or two but not sure our fourth choice on a list is that much different in quality to someone like Thuram, if he is first choice.

In the role of the number 8 there are a lot of decent players about. I am also quite curious about the fees being thrown about for Thuram in that 50-60m seems quite high.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6166 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:57:33 pm
Haven't seen much of ugarte but the fact that sporting Lisbon are in 4th place behind braga and 11 points behind second place porto and the fact he is a defensive midfielder makes me wonder. Is he doing it week in week out or is the fawning over him based on his europa league performance and particularly against arsenal. Something doesn't add up for me unless he has missed most of the season through injury

His defensive numbers are exceptional. All the things our midfield does very little of, he does LOADS of. Duels, regains, tackles.
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6167 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:40:46 pm
Thiago going to be another one we let go for nothing?

No we're selling him this Summer for £5m just to keep you happy.
