Remind me how many times a clock is right in the day?
The same source that said we wanted Fernandez in January which was bollocks. The same source that said we wanted Ugarte which was bollocks. But like I said you keep belieiving everyhting you read on twitter and foreign sources.
We haven't missed out on Ugarte. The fact is we didn't want him.
So we were negotiating with a player we didn't want?
Also, we agreed personal terms with Darwin before negotiating with Benfica. That'd would have also been bollocks if another club stepped in and signed him.
I actually read these papers regularly so I can judge from experience but what do I know? Which foreign sources are reliable?