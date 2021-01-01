Whilst that might be true, and Im sure weve got a long shortlist of players, theyll come a point where we might be looking at our third or fourth options for that position, which isnt ideal.



Im pretty relaxed about it right now as its still early days, and weve obviously learnt from the mistakes of the previous year where its first choice or no one, but I hope we do get the deals done fairly early to avoid other suitors getting involved more and more.



Yes but I think there are pros and cons to a lot of the options we have been linked to and no what you would call outstanding options. Obviously we may have a sense of one or two but not sure our fourth choice on a list is that much different in quality to someone like Thuram, if he is first choice.In the role of the number 8 there are a lot of decent players about. I am also quite curious about the fees being thrown about for Thuram in that 50-60m seems quite high.