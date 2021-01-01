« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6120 on: Today at 12:51:20 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:22:41 am
A miss in terms of who we should sign this window

Fair enough. It was a genuine question re sources, as I didn't really follow the story. I just saw the name mentioned in here a few times.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6121 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:33:25 pm
Hasn't he got a 1b release clause?

Chelsea will pay it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:02:46 pm
Thuram Thuram,why not.

Get Redondo Junior as well,good genes on him.

I'd be happy with this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6123 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:00:42 pm
I'd be happy with this.


 ;) Knew you would.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6124 on: Today at 01:04:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:31:42 am
He wanted to join us but we pulled out.

Bullshit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6125 on: Today at 01:08:39 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:04:45 pm
Bullshit.
Yeah. The same sources that are reporting him move to Chelsea said that Sporting were pissed off that we were tappimg him up. We wanted the player and I don't see any shame in admitting that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6126 on: Today at 01:10:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm
Pochettino isnt as good as that version of Conte, nor is their team as good.

Conte's style of play is increasingly becoming limited.  Posh probably has a higher ceiling with his style.  Whether they have the players or not, or how long it will take to get there, is anyone's guess.  Will be interesting though. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6127 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:08:39 pm
Yeah. The same sources that are reporting him move to Chelsea said that Sporting were pissed off that we were tappimg him up. We wanted the player and I don't see any shame in admitting that.

It's bullshit. No different to reports in Jan that we were in for Enzo and that he wanted to come to us etc etc. It ended up being bollocks. It was the same reporters back then that were reporting us being in for Ugarte. Absolute nonsense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6128 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:17:21 pm
It's bullshit. No different to reports in Jan that we were in for Enzo and that he wanted to come to us etc etc. It ended up being bollocks. It was the same reporters back then that were reporting us being in for Ugarte. Absolute nonsense.

But, but it's only the English press that makes up stuff for clicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6129 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:23:43 pm
But, but it's only the English press that makes up stuff for clicks.

Exactly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6130 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6131 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm
Lifeline of the Ugarte controversy:

Twitter trawlers: "We are deffo in for Ugarte!"

Transfer fanciers: "Hurrah! A midfielder at last!.... who is he again?"

Twitter trawlers: "Potentially the greatest midfielder of all time, Maradona crossed with Makelele, mixed in with Messi... acording to his agent and a bunch of badly translated tweets from wannabees"

Transfer fanciers: "*googles* he looks good in these youtube clips, we should use this as proof for all our transfer dealin... wait, he plays in Portugal?...."

Twitter trawlers: "He is the most important signing in our club's history and will likely arrive for free. In fact Sporting Lisbon will pay us to take him because he loves Liverpool so much"

Media moguls: "UGARTE WILL COST £80 MILLION AND EVERYBODY WANTS HIM... according to his agent and Portuguese twitter wabs"

Transfer fanciers: "...He's only 22, he's younger than Jones and has only won a League Cup... in Portugal..."

Twitter trawlers: "He will choose LFC over those other plastic clubs, everytime he scores a goal an angel is born..."

Media moguls: "UGARTE WILL GO TO CHELESA FOR £120 MILLION... his agent will take a 30% cut of the fee and was heard giggling hysterically at 'clubes inglês estúpido'"

Twitter trawlers: "... fuck him, the treacherous prick. He was never a good fit for Liverpool anyway"

Transfer fanciers: "Nooooo, a player I had no knowledge of until two weeks ago, but became invested in through hype, has gone to another club... FSG OUT!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6132 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:05 am
If a tree falls in an empty forest, does it make a sound?
If it empty, ie no trees. How can it be a forest?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6133 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Conte's style of play is increasingly becoming limited.  Posh probably has a higher ceiling with his style.  Whether they have the players or not, or how long it will take to get there, is anyone's guess.  Will be interesting though. 

Posh spice is probably a poor coach. She may have other talents - but I don't think coaching football is one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6134 on: Today at 01:54:42 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:17:21 pm
It's bullshit. No different to reports in Jan that we were in for Enzo and that he wanted to come to us etc etc. It ended up being bollocks. It was the same reporters back then that were reporting us being in for Ugarte. Absolute nonsense.

Was it through Portuguese media?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6135 on: Today at 01:55:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:41:30 pm
If it empty, ie no trees. How can it be a forest?
Can a bear shit in a forest if it isn't the woods?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6136 on: Today at 01:57:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:13 pm
Posh spice is probably a poor coach. She may have other talents - but I don't think coaching football is one.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6137 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:17:21 pm
It's bullshit. No different to reports in Jan that we were in for Enzo and that he wanted to come to us etc etc. It ended up being bollocks. It was the same reporters back then that were reporting us being in for Ugarte. Absolute nonsense.
We wanted Fernandez this summer and the papers were clear that Benfica would only let him leave in January for 120m which was bullshit as well right? I remember because I translated those articles here.

The Bellingham and Mount talks were bullshit too because we can't miss out on a player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6138 on: Today at 02:06:28 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Theyll make top 5, which is likely enough for CL 2024/25.

The obvious reason - theyll have a full weeks prep and no European travelling before each PL game. 

Conte won a title on that very basis.

They'll do well as long as Pochettino gets his mojo back from when he was at Spurs. He's had a bit of a 'mare since the 2019 CL final (and league form throughout 2019).

Nkunku and Ugarte already signed up and they'll spend another fortune on a few others. Ugarte and Fernandez could be the basis of an excellent midfield. Plus they'll have Kante for the Liverpool games.

The lack of goals really killed them last season, whether they bring back Lukaku as he will bang goals in,.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6139 on: Today at 02:14:48 pm
I was deeply upset at missing out on Bellingham. Anyone else we miss out on Im not arsed as long as we fill the gaps in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6140 on: Today at 02:17:26 pm
If for example we signed; Kone, Mac, Thuram, and Inacio
4 foreign players over the age of 22 therefore not homegrown and sold Kelleher who is homegrown how would we get around the homegrown quota?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6141 on: Today at 02:19:35 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:17:26 pm
If for example we signed; Kone, Mac, Thuram, and Inacio
4 foreign players over the age of 22 therefore not homegrown and Kelleher who is homegrown how would we get around the homegrown quota?

Theres no requirement to fill the homegrown spots, its acceptable to have a squad of 17 non-homegrown players plus 0 homegrown players for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6142 on: Today at 02:29:33 pm
FYI

I'm half Hungarian.

Correct pronunciation is...

(SZ is pronounced like a regular 'S') ..... so it is So-boss-lie (lie - as in a fib, an untruth)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #6143 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:29:33 pm
FYI

I'm half Hungarian.

Correct pronunciation is...

(SZ is pronounced like a regular 'S') ..... so it is So-boss-lie (lie - as in a fib, an untruth)

So it's a lie that he's boss? Sell!!!!
