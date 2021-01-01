Lifeline of the Ugarte controversy:



Twitter trawlers: "We are deffo in for Ugarte!"



Transfer fanciers: "Hurrah! A midfielder at last!.... who is he again?"



Twitter trawlers: "Potentially the greatest midfielder of all time, Maradona crossed with Makelele, mixed in with Messi... acording to his agent and a bunch of badly translated tweets from wannabees"



Transfer fanciers: "*googles* he looks good in these youtube clips, we should use this as proof for all our transfer dealin... wait, he plays in Portugal?...."



Twitter trawlers: "He is the most important signing in our club's history and will likely arrive for free. In fact Sporting Lisbon will pay us to take him because he loves Liverpool so much"



Media moguls: "UGARTE WILL COST £80 MILLION AND EVERYBODY WANTS HIM... according to his agent and Portuguese twitter wabs"



Transfer fanciers: "...He's only 22, he's younger than Jones and has only won a League Cup... in Portugal..."



Twitter trawlers: "He will choose LFC over those other plastic clubs, everytime he scores a goal an angel is born..."



Media moguls: "UGARTE WILL GO TO CHELESA FOR £120 MILLION... his agent will take a 30% cut of the fee and was heard giggling hysterically at 'clubes inglês estúpido'"



Twitter trawlers: "... fuck him, the treacherous prick. He was never a good fit for Liverpool anyway"



Transfer fanciers: "Nooooo, a player I had no knowledge of until two weeks ago, but became invested in through hype, has gone to another club... FSG OUT!"