Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 10:31:42 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:07:03 am
Portuguese press says they overpaid the clause , I'm guessing to avoid paying it in one go

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/sporting/detalhe/noticia-record-negocio-esta-fechado-e-ugarte-vai-ser-reforco-do-chelsea

Think this probably was one of those ones where agents were using us to drum up interest rather than foreign press knowing it beforehand. Or he told us earlier he didn't want to come here.
He wanted to join us but we pulled out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 10:34:35 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:07:03 am
Portuguese press says they overpaid the clause , I'm guessing to avoid paying it in one go

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/sporting/detalhe/noticia-record-negocio-esta-fechado-e-ugarte-vai-ser-reforco-do-chelsea

Think this probably was one of those ones where agents were using us to drum up interest rather than foreign press knowing it beforehand. Or he told us earlier he didn't want to come here.
Cheers for that, makes sense.

Feels like it's the latter - it's usually obvious when a portuguese or turkish source talks up our interest - because the player in question is crap whereas Ugarte stands out plenty on his own)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 10:34:46 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:31:42 am
He wanted to join us but we pulled out.
I mean at least post a source when making statements like that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 10:40:23 am »
Ugarte and Caicedo are what I was hoping for here. But not sure how they both work with Enzo. Such a defensive midfield 3. Chelsea with a good manager will get back up there but they still need a great striker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 10:46:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:05 am
If a tree falls in an empty forest, does it make a sound?

What exactly is an 'empty forrest'?

Is it empty of trees, in which case how is it a forrest?

If it was previously full of something else (custard, industrial waste, rabbits, who knows?) And then 'emptied' how was there room for trees?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 10:46:36 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:07:03 am
Portuguese press says they overpaid the clause , I'm guessing to avoid paying it in one go

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/sporting/detalhe/noticia-record-negocio-esta-fechado-e-ugarte-vai-ser-reforco-do-chelsea

Think this probably was one of those ones where agents were using us to drum up interest rather than foreign press knowing it beforehand. Or he told us earlier he didn't want to come here.

Think this has always been the case. Ugarte may have been one name on a long list of players we've watched and liked, not convinced that any interest we had went much beyond that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 10:49:40 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:34:46 am
I mean at least post a source when making statements like that?
Reputable Uruguayan and Portuguese sources. You can go back a few pages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 10:51:12 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:54:57 am
We had scouts watching Ugarte and Ignacio loads of times. Of course we liked fancied him.


How do we know the scouts were going to Sporting games to specifically scout these 2 players?

Could it have just been Ignacio? Or just Ugarte? Or someone else?

Also, scouting a player doesnt mean you want to buy them either? Its like going to take a look at a house because the photos looked good on Rightmove.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Benzema leaving Real
Bellingham deal could be off
They will need a big money striker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 11:00:56 am »
Reports from Madrid press they would consider a big offer for Valverde
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 11:03:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
He will. Still whilst they have some good players i think they are still way off and its not like these players are absolute bankers for success.
It depends on how the manager links everything together. It's not necessary to have the best players, the most important thing is how everything works.

If you look at our midfield in the last few years, there are some good players but not world class players that have been integral like Hendo, Gini, Milner...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 11:04:23 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:58:15 am
Benzema leaving Real
Bellingham deal could be off
They will need a big money striker
Why would the Bellingham deal be off? 

Not like theyre short of a penny or two
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:00:56 am
Reports from Madrid press they would consider a big offer for Valverde

Id love to sign him but would we pay the fee? Apologies for those people who have stated that finances cannot be discussed on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:51:12 am
How do we know the scouts were going to Sporting games to specifically scout these 2 players?

Could it have just been Ignacio? Or just Ugarte? Or someone else?

Also, scouting a player doesn’t mean you want to buy them either? It’s like going to take a look at a house because the photos looked good on Rightmove.
Jesus ;D

It was reported, by multiple sources and on multiple occasions times. Then in the months after those reports of scouting, Sporting went to the papers saying they'd warned us (and other clubs) not to aggressively pursue a transfer during the season. Then his agent mentioned LFC's interest (among other clubs). Pretty comfortable, appraising all those sources and the timeline, that we rate the player. Plus, he's very good and fits the most obvious gap in our squad's abilities, just to really nail occam's razor here.

Who cares this much though? (and this is a broader point, not about you Jookie). Why are people so keen on presenting every single little thing about the club we support in the best possible light, as if reporting back how we're doing to an ex-girlfriend. 'oh yeah there was this thing with this uruguayan guy - no no, we didn't ask him out at the same time as chelsea, dunno where you heard that. was thinking about it, but actually got bad vibes and thought he wasn't the one'

Who is it for? Are people wanting to convince fellow supporters that we don't sometimes fail to woo targets? (on this occasion seemingly for fair financial reasons)?.Or is it to try and avoid 'banter' from other clubs? I don't get the mindset, it seems so insecure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 11:07:04 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:16:49 am
Kone - Thuram - Jones
Salah - Dempsey - Konoplyanka

No room for Ugarte

You forgot Harrison Reed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 11:14:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:00:56 am
Reports from Madrid press they would consider a big offer for Valverde

They'd be absolutely nuts to sell him. In my completely non-biased opinion they should sell him to the reds, however.

Believe there was some tenuous link that we'd made a high offer last summer after the Tchoumeni went there, but it was never going to happen.

Wonder if there's still a deal to be done there with Tchouameni. They have enough power in midfield that's for sure. Camavinga too of course and likely Bellingham now. Fuck it, I'd take Modric for a year personally  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 11:15:28 am »
We probably scout 100 players at any given time, and this winter Im sure the scouts have been particularily busy watching CMs. Scouting is a huge step from making a bid though.

Personally, Id rather see us recruiting CMs from a top league this time. Players that are more used to defending against top players every week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 11:15:50 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:06:51 am
Jesus ;D

Strange rant here no disrespect.  Fot me there is no insecurity here just doesn't seem he was a target, a couple local journos outright said he wasn't. I was hoping it was a case of them being wrong. And I actually do hope he was a target as it means we are after a DM. Just seems like we might not be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:06:51 am
Jesus ;D

It was reported, by multiple sources and on multiple occasions times. Then in the months after those reports of scouting, Sporting went to the papers saying they'd warned us (and other clubs) not to aggressively pursue a transfer during the season. Then his agent mentioned LFC's interest (among other clubs). Pretty comfortable, appraising all those sources and the timeline, that we rate the player. Plus, he's very good and fits the most obvious gap in our squad's abilities, just to really nail occam's razor here.

Who cares this much though? (and this is a broader point, not about you Jookie). Why are people so keen on presenting every single little thing about the club we support in the best possible light, as if reporting back how we're doing to an ex-girlfriend. 'oh yeah there was this thing with this uruguayan guy - no no, we didn't ask him out at the same time as chelsea, dunno where you heard that. was thinking about it, but actually got bad vibes and thought he wasn't the one'

Who is it for? Are people wanting to convince fellow supporters that we don't sometimes fail to woo targets? (on this occasion seemingly for fair financial reasons)?.Or is it to try and avoid 'banter' from other clubs? I don't get the mindset, it seems so insecure.

Where I come from on this is more the fact well scout and even enquire about lots of players. For  various reasons scouting or even an enquiry doesnt necessary lead to serious negotiations or a bid.

Additionally what appears in newspapers does so mainly because its leaked by selling club, player/agent or buying club to fit their own aims and narrative. It may not be a true reflection of the entire picture.

Its on that basis that Im never to keen to equate press reports of interest in a player to us wanting to buy them. In some cases thatll be true but in the vast majority we wont want to take our interest in a player any further. Its why Id rarely think weve definitely missed out on a player when the reporting is more vague about what are actually interest is.

So for me its not about painting the club in a better light, its more my understanding and perception of the mechanics of football scouting, transfers and the role the press play. Basically I dont put as much stock in the press stories as others since they are always planted there for someones gain (even if there is some truth in them). Others seem to put more stock in press reports. No right or wrong but thats probably the crux in the different way people view these things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6099 on: Today at 11:19:06 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:15:28 am
We probably scout 100 players at any given time, and this winter Im sure the scouts have been particularily busy watching CMs. Scouting is a huge step from making a bid though.

Personally, Id rather see us recruiting CMs from a top league this time. Players that are more used to defending against top players every week.

They come with high price tags though. You are probably talking about players from the English, Italian and Spanish leagues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6100 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:15:50 am
Strange rant here no disrespect.  Fot me there is no insecurity here just doesn't seem he was a target, a couple local journos outright said he wasn't. I was hoping it was a case of them being wrong. And I actually do hope he was a target as it means we are after a DM. Just seems like we might not be.
Agree with you, i just dont think we were in for him despite all the noise. Fab is going to stay and were going to bring in players with legs to compliment him. When fab is on top of his game hes one of the best DMs around, can do a bit of everything but the question is can he re-discover his old form?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6101 on: Today at 11:23:45 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:15:50 am
Strange rant here no disrespect.  Fot me there is no insecurity here just doesn't seem he was a target, a couple local journos outright said he wasn't. I was hoping it was a case of them being wrong. And I actually do hope he was a target as it means we are after a DM. Just seems like we might not be.
None taken! The insecurity thing was a broader one, not specific to Ugarte.

Yeah there's a chance he was never considered as a potential signing, but those local journalists only ruled him in the last month or so - could just as likely be that the club pursued, found out it wasn't a goer, and then moved on. Find it pretty unlikely with our approach at the moment, with so many irons in the fire, that we missed the opporunit to enquire about one of the standout number 6s in the market to move this window.

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:18:27 am
Sounds like we operate in similar ways. Definitely under no illusions about how the media is used. We just have a different threshold on the burden of proof for what counts as us being interested in a player signing.

As you say, it's subjective so there's no right or wrong. I wonder though if your threshold is so high that your criteria pretty much only picks up players we sign (or very publicly court, like Bellingham). Or maybe it even rules out Bellingham, since most communication on the pursuit went third party via the media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6102 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:23:45 am
None taken! The insecurity thing was a broader one, not specific to Ugarte.

Yeah there's a chance he was never considered as a potential signing, but those local journalists only ruled him in the last month or so - could just as likely be that the club pursued, found out it wasn't a goer, and then moved on. Find it pretty unlikely with our approach at the moment, with so many irons in the fire, that we missed the opporunit to enquire about one of the standout number 6s in the market to move this window.

Getting rejected and not paying the required money will always annoy people I guess. We have got two specific examples this summer of this being the case (no matter how much people try to spin it) which is Bellingham and Mount.

I am annoyed as well if players are deemed too expensive but I dont see why people need to get so annoyed if we are rejected. It happened when we won the lot as well.

However I do understand if the fees are a problem. We have so much business to do and for me we are back at 2017/18 where we need numbers and need to build from there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #6103 on: Today at 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:27:54 am
Getting rejected and not paying the required money will always annoy people I guess. We have got two specific examples this summer of this being the case (no matter how much people try to spin it) which is Bellingham and Mount.

I am annoyed as well if players are deemed too expensive but I dont see why people need to get so annoyed if we are rejected. It happened when we won the lot as well.

However I do understand if the fees are a problem. We have so much business to do and for me we are back at 2017/18 where we need numbers and need to build from there.

Its fair to say we were rejected by Mount. Its not fair to say we were rejected by Bellingham.
