How do we know the scouts were going to Sporting games to specifically scout these 2 players?
Could it have just been Ignacio? Or just Ugarte? Or someone else?
Also, scouting a player doesn’t mean you want to buy them either? It’s like going to take a look at a house because the photos looked good on Rightmove.
Jesus
It was reported, by multiple sources and on multiple occasions times. Then in the months after those reports of scouting, Sporting went to the papers saying they'd warned us (and other clubs) not to aggressively pursue a transfer during the season. Then his agent mentioned LFC's interest (among other clubs). Pretty comfortable, appraising all those sources and the timeline, that we rate the player. Plus, he's very good and fits the most obvious gap in our squad's abilities, just to really nail occam's razor here.
Who cares this much though? (and this is a broader point, not about you Jookie). Why are people so keen on presenting every single little thing about the club we support in the best possible light, as if reporting back how we're doing to an ex-girlfriend. 'oh yeah there was this thing with this uruguayan guy - no no, we didn't ask him out at the same time as chelsea, dunno where you heard that. was thinking about it, but actually got bad vibes and thought he wasn't the one'
Who is it for? Are people wanting to convince fellow supporters that we don't sometimes fail to woo targets? (on this occasion seemingly for fair financial reasons)?.Or is it to try and avoid 'banter' from other clubs? I don't get the mindset, it seems so insecure.