It was reported, by multiple sources and on multiple occasions times. Then in the months after those reports of scouting, Sporting went to the papers saying they'd warned us (and other clubs) not to aggressively pursue a transfer during the season. Then his agent mentioned LFC's interest (among other clubs). Pretty comfortable, appraising all those sources and the timeline, that we rate the player. Plus, he's very good and fits the most obvious gap in our squad's abilities, just to really nail occam's razor here.



Who cares this much though? (and this is a broader point, not about you Jookie). Why are people so keen on presenting every single little thing about the club we support in the best possible light, as if reporting back how we're doing to an ex-girlfriend. 'oh yeah there was this thing with this uruguayan guy - no no, we didn't ask him out at the same time as chelsea, dunno where you heard that. was thinking about it, but actually got bad vibes and thought he wasn't the one'



Who is it for? Are people wanting to convince fellow supporters that we don't sometimes fail to woo targets? (on this occasion seemingly for fair financial reasons)?.Or is it to try and avoid 'banter' from other clubs? I don't get the mindset, it seems so insecure.



Where I come from on this is more the fact well scout and even enquire about lots of players. For various reasons scouting or even an enquiry doesnt necessary lead to serious negotiations or a bid.Additionally what appears in newspapers does so mainly because its leaked by selling club, player/agent or buying club to fit their own aims and narrative. It may not be a true reflection of the entire picture.Its on that basis that Im never to keen to equate press reports of interest in a player to us wanting to buy them. In some cases thatll be true but in the vast majority we wont want to take our interest in a player any further. Its why Id rarely think weve definitely missed out on a player when the reporting is more vague about what are actually interest is.So for me its not about painting the club in a better light, its more my understanding and perception of the mechanics of football scouting, transfers and the role the press play. Basically I dont put as much stock in the press stories as others since they are always planted there for someones gain (even if there is some truth in them). Others seem to put more stock in press reports. No right or wrong but thats probably the crux in the different way people view these things.