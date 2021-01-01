« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:48:39 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:46:45 am
Why? Anyone can have an opinion.
Never see anyone apologising on a wrong opinion here.  LOL


You "opinion" is that Alexis Mac Allister is a smokescreen for our real "cheaper" targets. That's the post I'm highlighting here.  That "opinion" is bullshit.   ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:51:49 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:39 am

You "opinion" is that Alexis Mac Allister is a smokescreen for our real "cheaper" targets. That's the post I'm highlighting here.  That "opinion" is bullshit.   ;D
"Probably" 
As long as there is no announcement from the club, anything is probable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:53:54 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:51:49 am
"Probably" 
As long as there is no announcement from the club, anything is probable.

Not really in this case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:05:19 am
Well i like this lower release clause talk all right because he was 30 and we were interested and then he was 70. The media are jus bonkers.

I still say 30. 40 in an insane world. even though he's pretty good. He looks a gem but hes only had 1 year at the level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:11:44 am
 
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:05:19 am
Well i like this lower release clause talk all right because he was 30 and we were interested and then he was 70. The media are jus bonkers.

I still say 30. 40 in an insane world. even though he's pretty good. He looks a gem but hes only had 1 year at the level.

Making up stuff to get angry about.

Sad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:17:25 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Theyll make top 5, which is likely enough for CL 2024/25.

The obvious reason - theyll have a full weeks prep and no European travelling before each PL game. 

Conte won a title on that very basis.
People would have said they were nailed on for top 4 this season gone.

I think Pochetino will flop there myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:17:40 am
I heard we may make a bid for Gustav Isaksen of FC Midtjylland as a back up for Salah (we have no right sided forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:58:40 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:17:25 am
People would have said they were nailed on for top 4 this season gone.

I think Pochetino will flop there myself.
I dunno about Pochettino's ability to handle and manage players effectively and consistently. He doesn't seem to be able to push players into that elite or over-achieving state, and there have been quite a few times when he's not been able to get his teams out of a "rut". He's not exactly been the most successful coach/manager.
They may be competitive next season, but I'm not sure we'll see a settled, consistent Chelsea under him.... and Boehly has an itchy trigger finger. A few games with undesirable results (What is it- 10?) and he gets the next one in.
With the number of players they have to move and the busy summer, pre-season and the start of the season doesn't look too promising at the moment.
He may already have a replacement waiting in the wings just in case this one doesn't work out! ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:11:07 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:17:40 am
I heard we may make a bid for Gustav Isaksen of FC Midtjylland as a back up for Salah (we have no right sided forward.
Yeesh- that guy likes going down at the slightest touch! Complete with broken back/gunshot wound and everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:56:39 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:58:40 am
I dunno about Pochettino's ability to handle and manage players effectively and consistently. He doesn't seem to be able to push players into that elite or over-achieving state,

3 players for Spurs that says otherwise.

- Della Alli who for one season at least was almost unplayable and scored something like 15 goals just in the Prem.  We had been interested in him and many on here pined over missing out on that signing for quite some time.  He never reached that level again after Poch left.
- Lucas Moura never been a consistent performer but no doubt his best years were under Poch including his best performance where he probably single handedly won Tottenham the game away to Ajax to reach the final.
- Dembele was brilliant in that Spurs midfield after signing from Fulham from memory.  No doubt his best years were under Poch.
- You could also make somewhat of a case for Coutinho showing signs of his potential early on in his career under Poch at Espanyol.  It was that season that encouraged us to take him off Inter's hands.

Ultimately I think you could make cases for other players that he helped to improve but ultimately I don't think you play the kind of attacking and fluid football that Spurs were playing under him and not have your players achieving their level or overachieving.  It's not like Levy was giving him an unlimited budget either, these were all astute purchases that went into what was a pretty good Spurs side.

I think Poch has his limitations tactically and at times is far too aggressive when perhaps a more pragmatic approach would yield better results.  But right now I think that's exactly what Chelsea need.  They need a manager that will have the team playing an exciting and adventurous brand of football that will get the fans onside - after the turgid last few years - and the young players enjoying their football and not having their head filled with too many ideas.  I think they'll score a lot of goals and also concede a lot, but it will be great for the neutral.  Where will it go?  No idea, but I think Poch will do ok there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:27:50 am
Sadly I agree that Pochettino is a good fit for the young talent at Chelsea, just have to hope that the complete randomness of player profiles hamstrings him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:46:25 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:46:45 am
Why? Anyone can have an opinion.
Never see anyone apologising on a wrong opinion here.  LOL

LOL. Fucking LOL !!!???  Well thats Sunday ruined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:56:54 am
Ok now, who pissed on whose chips? This thread is becoming like social media

Have we got anyone yet? ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:07:58 am
Sounds like Chelsea will need some more temporary changing rooms.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:36:06 am
Jurrien Timber was at the cup final yesterday. Probably wanted to take in a game before he went up to see the house his girlfriend had found.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:38:17 am
I dont care about Chelsea (other than them probably being a live competitor for a CL slot next year)
 - I do care about us not signing Ugarte
Given our current targets and the needs we have hes a big miss
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:40:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:36:06 am
Jurrien Timber was at the cup final yesterday. Probably wanted to take in a game before he went up to see the house his girlfriend had found.

Saw links for him to Utd last year, when Ten Hag first went there but have there been rumours this summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:48:49 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:38:17 am
I dont care about Chelsea (other than them probably being a live competitor for a CL slot next year)
 - I do care about us not signing Ugarte
Given our current targets and the needs we have hes a big miss

I reckon PSG and Chelsea both offered to pay the release clause in one payment and at that point we walked away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:52:31 am
Thuram said to be in talks with us but also Newcastle are interested, albeit that they want more Premier league experience.

Mason Mount thought to have wanted CL football which is why he chose Man Utd.

Bellinghams first choice was always Liverpool.

Thats from the ultra reliable Football Transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:57:49 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:17:25 am
People would have said they were nailed on for top 4 this season gone.

I think Pochetino will flop there myself.

It all depends on how they start the season. If they start poorly and are not top 4 by december, they wont let him last. The culture at that club is really bad with regards to managers. If Poch can survive the whole season with them, I think he'll do well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:04:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:22:13 pm
Their commercial revenue isn't even that high. They are taking a big risk by:
1. Assuming they can move players on for decent prices (surely clubs aren't stupid enough to pay what they want?)
2. Spending funds for the next 5-10 years today.

aren't we seeing one with the mason deal already. and yes they are that stupid. see antony, maguire. I actually thought sancho might be a decent enough signing(bet many here too) just scroll back and see the reactions when he signed for the scums.haha.

just hope that it will be the last one. other clubs interested in their players should just gang up and wait for the implosion and fire sale.

losing out on CL this season might be a big impact for our transfers. see thuram, mount and obviously others who we might be interest in and man u and newcastle come into the picture. might or might not be such a big impact but who knows
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:38:47 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:04:30 am
aren't we seeing one with the mason deal already. and yes they are that stupid. see antony, maguire. I actually thought sancho might be a decent enough signing(bet many here too) just scroll back and see the reactions when he signed for the scums.haha.

just hope that it will be the last one. other clubs interested in their players should just gang up and wait for the implosion and fire sale.

losing out on CL this season might be a big impact for our transfers. see thuram, mount and obviously others who we might be interest in and man u and newcastle come into the picture. might or might not be such a big impact but who knows
Regards Mason Mount, if you want to move to a vastly inferior team because they're in the CL next season instead of a team that had a dodgy season then go ahead, that's not the type of player or person I want anywhere near Liverpool anyway, he's genuinely not good enough for the fee and wages either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:49:25 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:38:17 am
I dont care about Chelsea (other than them probably being a live competitor for a CL slot next year)
 - I do care about us not signing Ugarte
Given our current targets and the needs we have hes a big miss

If we werent interested in Ugarte then whats the problem?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:12:37 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:38:17 am
I dont care about Chelsea (other than them probably being a live competitor for a CL slot next year)
 - I do care about us not signing Ugarte
Given our current targets and the needs we have hes a big miss

If the club weren't in for Ugarte, then it can't be a miss. It was only the usual transfer rumours, wasn't it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:22:05 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:12:37 am
If the club weren't in for Ugarte, then it can't be a miss. It was only the usual transfer rumours, wasn't it?

Not a single credible link for Ugarte to Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:22:41 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:12:37 am
If the club weren't in for Ugarte, then it can't be a miss. It was only the usual transfer rumours, wasn't it?

A miss in terms of who we should sign this window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:30:05 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:12:37 am
If the club weren't in for Ugarte, then it can't be a miss. It was only the usual transfer rumours, wasn't it?

If a tree falls in an empty forest, does it make a sound?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:32:06 am
Hopefully a busy week coming before players go on internationals, seems like Mac Allister will be done, hopefully another too. Got to get moving or this thread will be a Chelsea, Utd, City and Arsenal wankfest all summer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:17 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:32:06 am
Hopefully a busy week coming before players go on internationals, seems like Mac Allister will be done, hopefully another too. Got to get moving or this thread will be a Chelsea, Utd, City and Arsenal wankfest all summer!

Think we can assume Mac Allister is done. Seems to be like we are negotiating transfers for both Kone and Thuram, not sure what their status is in regards to internationals. Seems to be a couple of teams like Newcastle and PSG interested in them as well albeit we are thought to be front runners.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:44 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:22:05 am
Not a single credible link for Ugarte to Liverpool.
Something Neil Jones had right from the start to be fair. It sometimes feels like he says 'Liverpool certainly like him, one to keep an eye on' about every linked player, but he always dismissed the Ugarte links.

Reckon it will be Mac Allister essentially confirmed on Monday or Tuesday. Then we'll decide out of Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch, Lavia and get them fairly sharpish. Ugarte going to Chelsea is pretty inconvenient considering the natural alternatives for PSG would be Thuram and Kone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:40:22 am
Im not sure why we wouldnt want ugarte. Maybe because we do have possession more than not, maybe doubts about that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:44:05 am
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 09:40:22 am
Im not sure why we wouldnt want ugarte. Maybe because we do have possession more than not, maybe doubts about that


I think we werent in for Ugarte because we want the 6 offer more on the ball.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:48:01 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:37:44 am
Something Neil Jones had right from the start to be fair. It sometimes feels like he says 'Liverpool certainly like him, one to keep an eye on' about every linked player, but he always dismissed the Ugarte links.

Reckon it will be Mac Allister essentially confirmed on Monday or Tuesday. Then we'll decide out of Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch, Lavia and get them fairly sharpish. Ugarte going to Chelsea is pretty inconvenient considering the natural alternatives for PSG would be Thuram and Kone.

There were plenty of credible links they just werent British

And Neil jones is a chancer - 2 weeks ago he was claiming we were only signing players from the premier league now hes doing in depth Kone and Thuram profiles
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:53:43 am
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 09:40:22 am
Im not sure why we wouldnt want ugarte. Maybe because we do have possession more than not, maybe doubts about that

I read somewhere that our chances conceded in transition dropped a fair bit when we moved to this new system. Thats probably a combination of having 4 players in midfield and some real pressing improvement thanks particularly on the part of Jones and Gakpo. Maybe we feel its less of a case that we need one player to do all that.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:54:57 am
We had scouts watching Ugarte and Ignacio loads of times. Of course we liked fancied him.

Seems like we got wind a few weeks back that there would be clubs willing to meet the up-front release fee (meaning no need for extended negotiations, where we would need the player to insist on LFC for us to be able to negotiate an installment based fee - like E Fernandez did with Benfica/Chelsea) and stepped back deciding we couldn't get him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:56:59 am
Im not arsed about Ugarte. What I want in a 6 he didnt have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:58:08 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:54:57 am
We had scouts watching Ugarte and Ignacio loads of times. Of course we liked fancied him.

Seems like we got wind a few weeks back that there would be clubs willing to meet the up-front release fee (meaning no need for extended negotiations, where we would need the player to insist on LFC for us to be able to negotiate an installment based fee - like E Fernandez did with Benfica/Chelsea) and stepped back deciding we couldn't get him

I havent watched Ignacio but he has some serious hype from Portugal and a lot of stats nerd buzz around him. Problem is if Sporting are going to want up front lump sums then that may have put us off him as well. Id still like Colwill though.
