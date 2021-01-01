I dunno about Pochettino's ability to handle and manage players effectively and consistently. He doesn't seem to be able to push players into that elite or over-achieving state,



3 players for Spurs that says otherwise.- Della Alli who for one season at least was almost unplayable and scored something like 15 goals just in the Prem. We had been interested in him and many on here pined over missing out on that signing for quite some time. He never reached that level again after Poch left.- Lucas Moura never been a consistent performer but no doubt his best years were under Poch including his best performance where he probably single handedly won Tottenham the game away to Ajax to reach the final.- Dembele was brilliant in that Spurs midfield after signing from Fulham from memory. No doubt his best years were under Poch.- You could also make somewhat of a case for Coutinho showing signs of his potential early on in his career under Poch at Espanyol. It was that season that encouraged us to take him off Inter's hands.Ultimately I think you could make cases for other players that he helped to improve but ultimately I don't think you play the kind of attacking and fluid football that Spurs were playing under him and not have your players achieving their level or overachieving. It's not like Levy was giving him an unlimited budget either, these were all astute purchases that went into what was a pretty good Spurs side.I think Poch has his limitations tactically and at times is far too aggressive when perhaps a more pragmatic approach would yield better results. But right now I think that's exactly what Chelsea need. They need a manager that will have the team playing an exciting and adventurous brand of football that will get the fans onside - after the turgid last few years - and the young players enjoying their football and not having their head filled with too many ideas. I think they'll score a lot of goals and also concede a lot, but it will be great for the neutral. Where will it go? No idea, but I think Poch will do ok there.