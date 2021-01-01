People would have said they were nailed on for top 4 this season gone.



I think Pochetino will flop there myself.



I dunno about Pochettino's ability to handle and manage players effectively and consistently. He doesn't seem to be able to push players into that elite or over-achieving state, and there have been quite a few times when he's not been able to get his teams out of a "rut". He's not exactly been the most successful coach/manager.They may be competitive next season, but I'm not sure we'll see a settled, consistent Chelsea under him.... and Boehly has an itchy trigger finger. A few games with undesirable results (What is it- 10?) and he gets the next one in.With the number of players they have to move and the busy summer, pre-season and the start of the season doesn't look too promising at the moment.He may already have a replacement waiting in the wings just in case this one doesn't work out!