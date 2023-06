Fuck me some of you need serious help, shitting your pants over Chelsea. They spent a shitload and were awful, an absolute laughing stock. Yes, I know, I know, they’ve appointed serial winner Pochetino who worked miracles at Spurs and PSG and he could do the same here at Chelsea. They’ve already signed one star player who we seemingly had zero interest in as we pursue others that are more suited to us but don’t let that stop some of you’se shitting your pants nice and early.