Honestly Chelsea spending £52m on Ugarte, having already signed Nkunku and want Caicedo and Osimhen. It's a total joke how they are getting away with FFP or simply not arsed by it.



That could bring their spending in 3 windows to £900m!!!



Their numbers don't add up at all, but with how shit the regulators are the punishment will come way later (if at all)£120m + loss last year, spent £600m+ so far (say another £70m per year of amortisation), wages will have increased significantly and now no European football but will still spend £200m+ this summer. Only explanation is they are still spending the Hazard money (it wouldn't surprise me if he signs again for them this summer)