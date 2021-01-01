« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 195694 times)

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 08:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:24:51 pm
Am I the only one who has zero idea who these jabronis are ? I know the Scottish Argentinian, think he's a good player, I remember Thuram, top quality 50 year old defender right ?  I looked up Kone, there are like 50 of them.

Irish Argentinian. Relatives emigrated from Dublin. Let's get the facts straight. (:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:06 pm by calvin »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:13:11 pm
Well we wont be getting Ugarteappears he is about to be confirmed at Chelsea for. 60m Eur.
Chelsea will be a lot better next season.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm »
Have signed anyone yet?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 08:23:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:20:05 pm
Chelsea will be a lot better next season.

Yes they will..Poch will get them running harder and working harder.
Will be a real battle by 6 teams for top 4/5.

At least we have a chance via Europa as well.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,168
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm »
With the plastics about to sign Ugarte we have to move ASAP on Thuram because PSG wanted Ugarte and Thuram too. They won't want to lose out on both their midfield targets. It also sliglty backs up us "prioritising" Thuram for now over the Kone deal.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 08:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:23:51 pm
Yes they will..Poch will get them running harder and working harder.
Will be a real battle by 6 teams for top 4/5.

At least we have a chance via Europa as well.
We'll be better as well. It's bad news for United and Newcastle who aren't all that IMO.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 08:28:32 pm »
All this 6/8s and 8/10s what's this lad  Szoboszlai Im watching now for Leipzig . I preferred it when it was just Souness and Case.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:28:32 pm
All this 6/8s and 8/10s what's this lad  Szoboszlai Im watching now for Leipzig . I preferred it when it was just Souness and Case.

He has openly said he wants to work with Klopp (and Pep and Jose). If we wanted him we could get him but I think we want physicality in the middle of the park.
Logged

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,192
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:12:10 pm
What about VAR?
Can he play in midfield.........?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,438
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 08:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:10:44 pm
Rumour is we've got Kone "in the bag" so can green-light that deal whenever we like but are trying to get the Thuram deal in the same place as that deal is tougher to negotiate with Nice. 
Wheres this from Mr Sammy?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,438
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 08:42:21 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
We need to announce Mac Allister to soften the Ugarte blow.

Its irritating that they have always attracted top talent despite being shite. Ugarte and Enzo is a really good pairing on paper.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,735
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 08:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:14 pm
With the plastics about to sign Ugarte we have to move ASAP on Thuram because PSG wanted Ugarte and Thuram too. They won't want to lose out on both their midfield targets. It also sliglty backs up us "prioritising" Thuram for now over the Kone deal.
PSG lost 375m in the 21/22 season.

There surely has to come a point where they balance the books?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 08:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:45:26 pm
We need to announce Mac Allister to soften the Ugarte blow.

Its irritating that they have always attracted top talent despite being shite. Ugarte and Enzo is a really good pairing on paper.

Funny what paying lots of money can get you.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,168
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:41:12 pm
Wheres this from Mr Sammy?

That was from reddit Cappy.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:06 pm
PSG lost 375m in the 21/22 season.

There surely has to come a point where they balance the books?

Messi and Ramos are off after today. That's like 50%.  ;D
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:45:26 pm
We need to announce Mac Allister to soften the Ugarte blow.

Its irritating that they have always attracted top talent despite being shite. Ugarte and Enzo is a really good pairing on paper.
Is it really a 'blow' when we were never interested in him?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 08:48:54 pm »
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:56:59 pm
Aren't Kone and Thuram both 6/8s? Why is Thuram being talked about as an 8/10?

I personally think they're both pretty hot. But I'm going with Thuram cos tall men are more hunky.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 08:49:59 pm »
Honestly Chelsea spending £52m on Ugarte, having already signed Nkunku and want Caicedo and Osimhen. It's a total joke how they are getting away with FFP or simply not arsed by it.

That could bring their spending in 3 windows to £900m!!!
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 08:52:18 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:52:18 pm
Torresesque (can't remember who against)

Marseille?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,089
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 08:56:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:59 pm
Honestly Chelsea spending £52m on Ugarte, having already signed Nkunku and want Caicedo and Osimhen. It's a total joke how they are getting away with FFP or simply not arsed by it.

That could bring their spending in 3 windows to £900m!!!
Its fine the contract is until 2046
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 08:58:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:56:21 pm
Its fine the contract is until 2046

They can't do this anymore. But even then it surely screws them further down the line?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,089
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:28:32 pm
All this 6/8s and 8/10s what's this lad  Szoboszlai Im watching now for Leipzig . I preferred it when it was just Souness and Case.
Youre not the only one

There were defenders, midfielders and forwards, the occasional sweeper no numbered positions or other fancy names.

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 09:02:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:59 pm
Honestly Chelsea spending £52m on Ugarte, having already signed Nkunku and want Caicedo and Osimhen. It's a total joke how they are getting away with FFP or simply not arsed by it.

That could bring their spending in 3 windows to £900m!!!

Their numbers don't add up at all, but with how shit the regulators are the punishment will come way later (if at all)

£120m + loss last year, spent £600m+ so far (say another £70m per year of amortisation), wages will have increased significantly and now no European football but will still spend £200m+ this summer. Only explanation is they are still spending the Hazard money (it wouldn't surprise me if he signs again for them this summer)
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,089
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 09:04:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:58:09 pm
They can't do this anymore. But even then it surely screws them further down the line?
Ive given up even trying to understand how its possible to spend like that in plain sight without any consequences
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,139
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 09:09:06 pm »
Wasn't it part of the purchase agreement? like 1 Billion for squad?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,438
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 09:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:47:34 pm
That was from reddit Cappy.

Messi and Ramos are off after today. That's like 50%.  ;D
Cheese, Doll Face
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:02:20 pm
Their numbers don't add up at all, but with how shit the regulators are the punishment will come way later (if at all)

£120m + loss last year, spent £600m+ so far (say another £70m per year of amortisation), wages will have increased significantly and now no European football but will still spend £200m+ this summer. Only explanation is they are still spending the Hazard money (it wouldn't surprise me if he signs again for them this summer)
Their commercial revenue isn't even that high. They are taking a big risk by:
1. Assuming they can move players on for decent prices (surely clubs aren't stupid enough to pay what they want?)
2. Spending funds for the next 5-10 years today.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5989 on: Today at 09:22:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:09:06 pm
Wasn't it part of the purchase agreement? like 1 Billion for squad?
And stadium.

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,735
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 09:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:47:34 pm
That was from reddit Cappy.

Messi and Ramos are off after today. That's like 50%.  ;D
Yeah, but youre only allowed loses off (what is it?) £105m or so??

So I suppose if they sell like crazy they might make a load of money back this year, but only if they sell .getting rid of wages wont pay that back,  just reduce it going forwards

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,857
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5991 on: Today at 09:27:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:09:06 pm
Wasn't it part of the purchase agreement? like 1 Billion for squad?

Investment. That doesn't mean just the squad.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5992 on: Today at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:24:55 pm
Yeah, but youre only allowed loses off (what is it?) £105m or so??

So I suppose if they sell like crazy they might make a load of money back this year, but only if they sell .getting rid of wages wont pay that back,  just reduce it going forwards

What happens if they fall foul of that, i mean whats the punishment, getting banned from European football? Thats not going to hurt them when theyre 12th.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,735
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5993 on: Today at 09:36:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:35:14 pm
What happens if they fall foul of that, i mean whats the punishment, getting banned from European football? Thats not going to hurt them when theyre 12th.
Usually, you bribe someone at UEFA and they let you off.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5994 on: Today at 09:37:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:36:23 pm
Usually, you bribe someone at UEFA and they let you off.

Yeh, maybe its the rest of us who dont understand football, not todd boehly, hes figured it out quick.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,387
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5995 on: Today at 09:39:43 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 08:15:14 pm
Irish Argentinian. Relatives emigrated from Dublin. Let's get the facts straight. (:

If newspapers still did this stuff, they'd have someone interviewing him in  Donabate by November
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 