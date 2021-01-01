I have a sneaky feeling that we would leave a major signing for January. Timing is everything, and everyone knows the holes in our team. With time the prices will go up, claiming interest in anyone linked to us; we will drive the market. And FSG are not going to splash lavishly, we know that. I reckon, we will sign two midfielders this summer, not three, and one more in January. That would likely be someone whos not utilized by his team now, but promised a role, and hed find himself dissatisfied with the situation. My guess is Gravenberg fits that bill.