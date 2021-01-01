« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 192614 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 03:28:36 pm »
We're meeting again with Papa Lilian and Thuram's entourage next week it seems.  Decisive most likely with Newcastle hovering around him too.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,557
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
I have a sneaky feeling that we would leave a major signing for January. Timing is everything, and everyone knows the holes in our team. With time the prices will go up, claiming interest in anyone linked to us; we will drive the market. And FSG are not going to splash lavishly, we know that. I reckon, we will sign two midfielders this summer, not three, and one more in January. That would likely be someone whos not utilized by his team now, but promised a role, and hed find himself dissatisfied with the situation. My guess is Gravenberg fits that bill.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Your "feelings" are on the fritz mate. We're about to sign Manu Kone next.  ;D
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,557
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:30:10 pm
Your "feelings" are on the fritz mate. We're about to sign Manu Kone next.  ;D
Him and Argie Mac are the two for this summer.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:30:10 pm
Your "feelings" are on the fritz mate. We're about to sign Manu Kone next.  ;D

I heard he's Mane and Kane rolled into one.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:31:10 pm
Him and Argie Mac are the two for this summer.

Pfft, Kephran makes three.  8)
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
I think were getting three midfielders.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,557
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 03:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:55 pm
Pfft, Kephran makes three.  8)
I know, I know youve said that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 03:41:09 pm »
I know a few people said Mount would be a good fit for the RMF role that Henderson currently does but who out of the players we have been linked with would suit that position best?
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 03:42:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:36:47 pm
I think were getting three midfielders.
I think 4.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,647
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 03:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:41:09 pm
I know a few people said Mount would be a good fit for the RMF role that Henderson currently does but who out of the players we have been linked with would suit that position best?

Macallister
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:41:09 pm
I know a few people said Mount would be a good fit for the RMF role that Henderson currently does but who out of the players we have been linked with would suit that position best?
Thuram and Kone could both play there. Mac Allister on the left.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:42:10 pm
I think 4.

Sounds like utopia but i want to believe.

Mac
Kone
Thuram
Szobo
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 03:48:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:42:10 pm
I think 4.

I think four signings, three midfielders and one defender.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,605
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
I think its good to spread our risks a bit with 3 moderately expensive signings. Chances are one of them turns out to be a top player, and if one flops thats still ok. Putting all the eggs in one basket is risky. Transfers are always.a bit risky
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:42:10 pm
I think 4.

No chance unless were selling a midfielder.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,108
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 04:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:44:19 pm
Sounds like utopia but i want to believe.

Mac
Kone
Thuram
Szobo

We'll be formidable opponents next season with that midfield.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Dahoud to be confirmed as a Brighton player next week, Possibly Milner too.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:19:04 pm
We'll be formidable opponents next season with that midfield.

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline NewfoundRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 125
  • Come from Away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 04:33:16 pm »
I think we should sign all the midfielders.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,465
  • ...All the best
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:42:10 pm
I think 4.
So, just 11 midfielders in the squad then.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,725
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 04:37:03 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,519
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 05:10:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:04:03 pm
6.

One quartillion.


"Well, that escalated quickly"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 