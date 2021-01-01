« previous next »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:28:25 am
Mac Allister fee rumoured to be 45m
Good deal if true

We then need to get this deal wrapped up quickly before other clubs get tempted

I could see a base fee of £45m rising to £52/55m with appearances etc
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:27 am
45 million sounds a bit cheap on Mac Allister but it'd be nice if true. I imagine it'll end up being about 55 just guessing. If it is the former then good stuff and hopefully leaves a bit more for a third central midfield player or even a top class centre half.
The Jörg effect 8)
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:27 am
45 million sounds a bit cheap on Mac Allister but it'd be nice if true. I imagine it'll end up being about 55 just guessing. If it is the former then good stuff and hopefully leaves a bit more for a third central midfield player or even a top class centre half.

They took 20m off as a sorry for letting everton stay up
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:39:16 am
Absolute state of Liverpool twitter in the comments, whining and tagging the club and J. Henry :lmao

Place is full of entitled brats.

That Szoboszlai probably isnt part of Liverpools plans doesnt come into it with some people.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:31:13 am
From where?

Brighton, Jesus don't you keep up or something
I'm not one of these ireland fans who overhypes irish players.

I do see potential in Evan Ferguson though. Is he worth considering? Gakpo is the heir to the Firmino throne but Ferguson looks to have some of the attributes needed to potentially play  as a number 9 for us.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:09:25 pm
I'm not one of these ireland fans who overhypes irish players.

I do see potential in Evan Ferguson though. Is he worth considering? Gakpo is the heir to the Firmino throne but Ferguson looks to have some of the attributes needed to potentially play  as a number 9 for us.
Fergie is the real deal. I think Brighton is the best club for him at this point in time.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:50:04 am
Reckon it'd be completed on Monday.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1664894686790832130?s=20

Why do people even bother to post this chancers tweets!
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 12:18:24 pm
Why do people even bother to post this chancers tweets!
Because he has good sources now.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:10:43 am
It's why I wasn't that arsed about us signing Bellingham. You can sign two possibly three really good players for the amount he would have cost us.

I would have loved us to sign Bellingham. But with 4 midfielders on their way out, 3 at the latter end of their careers, and 3 in the early stages. Signing Kone and Thuram for around the same price and wages is a no-brainer when youre sticking to the rules.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Because he has good sources now.
Arent his sources just stealing what others have said and passing it off as his own?
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:37:50 pm
Arent his sources just stealing what others have said and passing it off as his own?
No. He has his own sources now e.g Cucurella's move to Chelsea. Also, some top foreign journos have credited him.
Romanos still a tap-in merchant but hes got more connections than before.  But itll vary by club and player.

For us, I doubt he has good sources inside the club (we run a much tighter ship than most), but he could certainly have sources with our transfer targets (their agents, clubs, etc).

Best to view anything Romano tweets with a critical lens but I wouldnt just dismiss him.

Anyway, enjoying the transfer talk this summer already.  Looks like were moving along and weve got some good targets it seems.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:37:50 pm
Arent his sources just stealing what others have said and passing it off as his own?
It's much easier to follow one man instead of 100 different journalists. Ultimately people want to hear legit news and don't really care where it comes from.

(for what it's worth I don't follow him)
We have plenty of options in midfield this summer

MacAllister is the closest by all accounts

then it looks to be 2 from the following:

Kone / Thuram / Gravenberch / Lavia / Kamada / Fofana / Szoboszlai

Centre backs linked to date:

Van Der Ven
Ignacio
Bella Kotchap

The forward will be a surprise signing since there hasnt been any links to date apart from Elye Wahi

overall i think we seem to have our bases covered in that we arent relying on a all or nothing strategy, our biggest advantage is Klopp and his ability to improve players and make them fit into a system


Quote
RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai has opened the door for a move to Liverpool after declaring it would be a special experience to work under Klopp.

The 22-year-old scored 6 goals and made 8 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, Szoboszlai he told Index.

For the Szoboszlai fans.
Great, so we're getting Mac, Thuram, Kone, Szoboszlai
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:35 pm
Great, so we're getting Mac, Thuram, Kone, Szoboszlai

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu breathe uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuk
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:10:43 am
It's why I wasn't that arsed about us signing Bellingham. You can sign two possibly three really good players for the amount he would have cost us.

Not sure about two, dont think there are two i would rather have than Bellingham out of the strong links, unless it was any two from Rice, Monaco lad and Barella. Always felt we should be able to stretch that to three players and thats what we are doing.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:35 pm
Great, so we're getting Mac, Thuram, Kone, Szoboszlai

3 from 4.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:09:25 pm
I'm not one of these ireland fans who overhypes irish players.

I do see potential in Evan Ferguson though. Is he worth considering? Gakpo is the heir to the Firmino throne but Ferguson looks to have some of the attributes needed to potentially play  as a number 9 for us.
Looks a real talent but didn't he reject us to go there in the first place?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:35 pm
Great, so we're getting Mac, Thuram, Kone, Szoboszlai
The good thing about the Europa League is that it gives more low-pressure games to bed new players in.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:29:59 pm
Not sure about two, dont think there are two i would rather have than Bellingham out of the strong links, unless it was any two from Rice, Monaco lad and Barella. Always felt we should be able to stretch that to three players and thats what we are doing.

it looks like the MacAllister fee is a little lower than what most thought it would be, there are also a few very good players available in our price range so we can move on if clubs are taking the piss

The defence is just as important, we cant go into another season with Matip and Gomez as our cover for the injury prone Konate and an ageing VVD
Mac Allister's cousin confirming a deal is close

https://twitter.com/stadiumastro/status/1664933387860168704
Quote
Dominik Szoboszlai admits it would be a pleasure to play under Jurgen Klopp

The RB Leipzig forward says it would be a "special experience" to work under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to Index, he said: It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, Szoboszlai tells Index.

As it would be under (Manchester City boss Pep) Guardiola or (Romas) Jose Mourinho.

I dont know what they would be able to get out of me. Relatively few footballers are given all this (opportunity), however.

Only the best. I believe I can reach that level, and it would be great to work with any of them one day.

The rest of the quote. I think its safe to say if we wanted him wed get him over Newcastle.
So he didn't name check Eddie Howe?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:52:06 pm
So he didn't name check Eddie Howe?

Eddie Who?
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:41:53 am
So good to see Louis CK ride out that cancel #MeToo BS.

He better than ever now with his stand up stuff from his last 2 specials. His TV show was fucking great as well.

Which TV show? If you mean Louis that was great. If a different one I've missed please say.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:09:25 pm
I'm not one of these ireland fans who overhypes irish players.

I do see potential in Evan Ferguson though. Is he worth considering? Gakpo is the heir to the Firmino throne but Ferguson looks to have some of the attributes needed to potentially play  as a number 9 for us.

I watched most of his appearances live, he is the real deal. Ice cool in the moment, he can score any way . Robbie Fowler-esque.  Very happy at Brighton, unlike other young PL players, feet on the ground.
