Hope we leave Gravernberch well alone. Crying he's not first choice just after 12 months at Bayern. He'd do the same here. He's not good enough to start in a team that wants to challenge.



You might be right. He went to a club with a very set midfield thats difficult to break into. But I think there has been some criticism against Goretzka this year and that his form has not been so great so he might have felt that he should have gotten more chances. My guess is he sees his chances here as much better and maybe some of the complaints has come as he sees the chance here as good. Cant say I have read that he has been unproffesional about it. But more concerned about what some else mentioned that Nagelsman didnt think he worked hard enough to get his chance, it would not go down well with Klopp either I believe.