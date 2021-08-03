« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 184404 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:26:04 pm
Chelsea reject £30m Brighton bid for Levi Colwill and have no plans to sell

Chelseas preference is for Colwill, one of their best academy talents, to sign a long-term contract. The 20-year-olds deal expires in 2026. An option to extend by a year depends on Colwill playing a certain number of games.

Colwills thinking on his future is likely to depend on whether he can see a pathway into Chelseas first team. He faces competition from another left-sided centre-back in Benoît Badiashile, who joined from Monaco in January. The view in the club is that there is no issue with defying convention and playing two left-footed centre-backs in the same team.

It is likely that Pochettino will give Colwill a chance to show he can compete with Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana. Chalobah and Koulibaly could leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/chelsea-reject-30m-brighton-bid-levi-colwill-no-plans-sell

Since there was a bit of talk about him earlier

Koulibaly - what an absolute bomb of a transfer. Fofana also looks like a flop.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:31 pm
He was on loan at Nice you fucker.  I hope you and your mate are ready to show him around your school. ;D

:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:36:20 pm
Koulibaly - what an absolute bomb of a transfer. Fofana also looks like a flop.

Koulibaly was a player who I would have liked to see play under Klopp. Maybe worth a punt even though he is 31.
#JFT97

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm »
Come on Jorg, pull your finger out! Been in two days now and nobody has leant against a wall yet!
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 05:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:25:48 am
From my limited viewing of Kone he seems as close to a 'Wijnaldum replacement' as we could get. Can't see him as a number 6.
Every single midfielder we are linked with turns out to be just like Wijnaldum according to RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:53:46 pm
Every single midfielder we are linked with turns out to be just like Wijnaldum according to RAWK

Which Wijnaldum though? The one who used to play for us or the one Sreve McManaman is a fan of, I think he's call Gio Wijnaldum.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:46:07 pm
;D

You live for this transfer shit dont you? This and boxing.

I love you.
Ive gotta feeling he gets up and puts his Rawk transfer thread uniform/ suit on every morning, clips on his name badge Transfer Manager - Mr Sammy and gets to work. Bit like Bobby Boucher but with more big spoons.


                                         
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 06:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:13:30 pm
Ive gotta feeling he gets up and puts his Rawk transfer thread uniform/ suit on every morning, clips on his name badge Transfer Manager - Mr Sammy and gets to work. Bit like Bobby Boucher but with more big spoons.


                                         
Oh, thats worth a #sausage!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:13:30 pm
Ive gotta feeling he gets up and puts his Rawk transfer thread uniform/ suit on every morning, clips on his name badge Transfer Manager - Mr Sammy and gets to work. Bit like Bobby Boucher but with more big spoons.


                                       

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:13:30 pm
Ive gotta feeling he gets up and puts his Rawk transfer thread uniform/ suit on every morning, clips on his name badge Transfer Manager - Mr Sammy and gets to work. Bit like Bobby Boucher but with more big spoons.


                                         

Samie is the Harry Kanes brother of RAWK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 06:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:33:20 pm
If you look at their squad objectively, there isn't a lot of dross, it's packed full of good (and in some cases underperforming) players.

Yep. Chelsea has too many good players that they just haven't gotten the best out of. Most of the ones they eventually get rid of will go on to do well wherever they sign because they are mostly still at a good age. There's a reason why Havertz is linked to Madrid and there is demand for Mount, Chalobah etc. These are good players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 07:23:00 pm »
Man, watching Kone Full games, his positioning, calmness with the ball, & tenacity when pressing are already at a good level.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 07:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:13:30 pm
Ive gotta feeling he gets up and puts his Rawk transfer thread uniform/ suit on every morning, clips on his name badge Transfer Manager - Mr Sammy and gets to work. Bit like Bobby Boucher but with more big spoons.


                                       

The c*nts won Employee of the month 24 months in a row!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 07:32:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:25:33 pm
Oh, thats worth a #sausage!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:40:57 pm
Samie is the Harry Kanes brother of RAWK.
;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 07:33:42 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:26:56 pm
The c*nts won Employee of the month 24 months in a row!
:lmao
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:10:50 pm
Which Wijnaldum though? The one who used to play for us or the one Sreve McManaman is a fan of, I think he's call Gio Wijnaldum.

Hopefully not the one who played for Roma the other night, he was awful ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 07:51:04 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:53:46 pm
Every single midfielder we are linked with turns out to be just like Wijnaldum according to RAWK

I would have assumed Mac Aallister was earmarked for the 'Wijnaldum role' (and much of Thiago's). if Kone's similar then you can still get by with both on the pitch as long as you've got the durability and the legs.

Issue is you couldn't really play them both alongside Thiago, or perhaps a 33 year old Henderson, or another luxury player like Elliot.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 08:07:38 pm »
 ;D Dickheads the lot of you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 08:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:38 pm
;D Dickheads the lot of you.
Reporting for duty Captain dickhead Sir!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 08:23:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 07:23:00 pm
Man, watching Kone Full games, his positioning, calmness with the ball, & tenacity when pressing are already at a good level.
His press resistance will help in big games. We don't need him to be expansive. All we need is a midfielder that can win it back and pass it to Trent/Thiago/Mo/Diaz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 08:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:38 pm
;D Dickheads the lot of you.

Twenty past 8. You can clock off now Samie. Up early tomorrow, suited and booted to smash another day.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:23:23 pm
Twenty past 8. You can clock off now Samie. Up early tomorrow, suited and booted to smash another day.


Definitely has Jake Humphrey in his WhatsApp contact list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm »
I have always imagined Samie sitting at kebab shop or a chippie with a laptop(10 tabs of twitter open) and stack of tabloid newspapers in front.

I do however appreciate the good work you do Samuel. You give us all the juicy transfer tabloid talk with none of the clickbait and BS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 08:41:58 pm »
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal Fatso! I do see myself as the James Richardson of Rawk.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 09:02:14 pm »
Messbappe in yet?
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 09:14:11 pm »
Psst... Samie lives in his Mum's basement. Pass it on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 09:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:23:23 pm
Twenty past 8. You can clock off now Samie. Up early tomorrow, suited and booted to smash another day.


FGHFGHG" border="0
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 09:27:24 pm »
Apparently Big Jorg has got Mickey Van der Ven, 40m euros if thats true super bargain, he is freindly with big Jorg as he was recruited for Wolfsburg by him, apparently next week and its done.
