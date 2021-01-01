If you look at their squad objectively, there isn't a lot of dross, it's packed full of good (and in some cases underperforming) players.



Yep. Chelsea has too many good players that they just haven't gotten the best out of. Most of the ones they eventually get rid of will go on to do well wherever they sign because they are mostly still at a good age. There's a reason why Havertz is linked to Madrid and there is demand for Mount, Chalobah etc. These are good players.