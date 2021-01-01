Chelsea reject £30m Brighton bid for Levi Colwill and have no plans to sellChelseas preference is for Colwill, one of their best academy talents, to sign a long-term contract. The 20-year-olds deal expires in 2026. An option to extend by a year depends on Colwill playing a certain number of games.Colwills thinking on his future is likely to depend on whether he can see a pathway into Chelseas first team. He faces competition from another left-sided centre-back in Benoît Badiashile, who joined from Monaco in January. The view in the club is that there is no issue with defying convention and playing two left-footed centre-backs in the same team.It is likely that Pochettino will give Colwill a chance to show he can compete with Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana. Chalobah and Koulibaly could leave.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/chelsea-reject-30m-brighton-bid-levi-colwill-no-plans-sellSince there was a bit of talk about him earlier
He was on loan at Nice you fucker. I hope you and your mate are ready to show him around your school.
Koulibaly - what an absolute bomb of a transfer. Fofana also looks like a flop.
From my limited viewing of Kone he seems as close to a 'Wijnaldum replacement' as we could get. Can't see him as a number 6.
Every single midfielder we are linked with turns out to be just like Wijnaldum according to RAWK
You live for this transfer shit dont you? This and boxing.I love you.
