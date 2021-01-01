« previous next »
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5720 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:26:04 pm
Chelsea reject £30m Brighton bid for Levi Colwill and have no plans to sell

Chelseas preference is for Colwill, one of their best academy talents, to sign a long-term contract. The 20-year-olds deal expires in 2026. An option to extend by a year depends on Colwill playing a certain number of games.

Colwills thinking on his future is likely to depend on whether he can see a pathway into Chelseas first team. He faces competition from another left-sided centre-back in Benoît Badiashile, who joined from Monaco in January. The view in the club is that there is no issue with defying convention and playing two left-footed centre-backs in the same team.

It is likely that Pochettino will give Colwill a chance to show he can compete with Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana. Chalobah and Koulibaly could leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/chelsea-reject-30m-brighton-bid-levi-colwill-no-plans-sell

Since there was a bit of talk about him earlier

Koulibaly - what an absolute bomb of a transfer. Fofana also looks like a flop.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,103
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5721 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:31 pm
He was on loan at Nice you fucker.  I hope you and your mate are ready to show him around your school. ;D

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5722 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:36:20 pm
Koulibaly - what an absolute bomb of a transfer. Fofana also looks like a flop.

Koulibaly was a player who I would have liked to see play under Klopp. Maybe worth a punt even though he is 31.
Logged
#JFT97

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5723 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm
Come on Jorg, pull your finger out! Been in two days now and nobody has leant against a wall yet!
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5724 on: Today at 05:53:46 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:25:48 am
From my limited viewing of Kone he seems as close to a 'Wijnaldum replacement' as we could get. Can't see him as a number 6.
Every single midfielder we are linked with turns out to be just like Wijnaldum according to RAWK
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,103
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5725 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:53:46 pm
Every single midfielder we are linked with turns out to be just like Wijnaldum according to RAWK

Which Wijnaldum though? The one who used to play for us or the one Sreve McManaman is a fan of, I think he's call Gio Wijnaldum.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,408
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5726 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:46:07 pm
;D

You live for this transfer shit dont you? This and boxing.

I love you.
Ive gotta feeling he gets up and puts his Rawk transfer thread uniform/ suit on every morning, clips on his name badge Transfer Manager - Mr Sammy and gets to work. Bit like Bobby Boucher but with more big spoons.


                                         
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
