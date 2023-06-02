« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5680 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:19:57 pm
One published this morning: https://www.infobae.com/deportes/2023/06/02/entrevista-con-alexis-mac-allister-los-pequenos-detalles-de-messi-su-vida-aburrida-y-su-flamante-noviazgo/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1685688572-1
So the above article is translated here

https://www.daveockop.com/latest-news/breaking-alexis-mac-allister-speaks-on-liverpool-links-and-jurgen-klopp/

LATEST NEWSBREAKING: Alexis Mac Allister speaks on Liverpool links and Jurgen Klopp
A move to Liverpool seems to be edging closer


Alexis Mac Allister has spoken to Infobae on the world cup, his career, and a the possibility of a move to Liverpool.

The Brighton player is enjoying a well earned summer break in Miami.


You are one step away from one of the most important clubs in the world, Liverpool, and for being trained by one of the best coaches, Jürgen Klopp, what is on your mind?

I am very calm because I also have the possibility of being in a club like Brighton that accompanied me at all times and in which I really enjoy being, if I do not have to leave the club I will continue to be very happy there, but I am aware that it will there are possibilities and if a good offer arrives for the club and for me we will evaluate it

Ina boost for Liverpool he told the site that he believes the Premier League is the best league for him to play in.

I have no doubts that today is the best league to play in and that is why I am aware that I would like my next club to be in the Premier, I really enjoy being there and the truth is that people have always treated me as 10 in the country and that is very important to me.




Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5681 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »
Jörgs son Nils Schmadtke is set to be named Borrusia Mönchengladbachs new sporting director apparently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 01:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jörgs son Nils Schmadtke is set to be named Borrusia Mönchengladbachs new sporting director apparently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:30:56 am
Some quite dreadful sources linking us with Pavard. Apparently going fairly cheap (sub-30m). Don't see it being true but it would kinda make sense if the Trent move is more of a permanent positional move, although I feel like Klopp likes him working his way into the position from a starting point of RB.

I think the issue is more working his way back to RB once he's in midfield. We're open at RB (though interestingly we're as open when TAA is playing his CM role as when he's playing his RB role). If we want to solve that weakness in our defense, we play a RB or we play 3 CBs. I like TAA in CM more than I like him at RB so I'm obviously biased to getting another RB or another CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5684 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jörgs son Nils Schmadtke is set to be named Borrusia Mönchengladbachs new sporting director apparently.

Interesting. Very interesting. ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5685 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
Why has nobody been announced?  :no
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jörgs son Nils Schmadtke is set to be named Borrusia Mönchengladbachs new sporting director apparently.

Family discount?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Family discount?

Youd hope negotiations will be a formality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jörgs son Nils Schmadtke is set to be named Borrusia Mönchengladbachs new sporting director apparently.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Family discount?

Either that or it ends up being next best thing to playing Risk in terms of causing massive toxicity between family members.

So either Kone for cheaper or we rip a family apart, either way it should be fun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jörgs son Nils Schmadtke is set to be named Borrusia Mönchengladbachs new sporting director apparently.
Suddenly David Lynch's gonna be sweating on that shout that the clubs haven't been in discussion.

The Schmadtkes are not what they seem
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:14:27 pm
Suddenly David Lynch's gonna be sweating on that shout that the clubs haven't been in discussion.

The Schmadtkes are not what they seem

It's ike that old Prodigy hit song - A Schmadtke Stitch Up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 02:19:43 pm »
Dont know how I feel about this. The whole thing Schmadtkes of nepotism.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm »
We may get Kone for free if Big Jorg threatens to show family pics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 02:35:15 pm »
Eljif Elmas anyone?

Linked by a Turkish journalist. Supposedly Klopp wants to / has spoken to Elmas
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 02:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:35:15 pm
Eljif Elmas anyone?

Linked by a Turkish journalist. Supposedly Klopp wants to / has spoken to Elmas

Elf-jif?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 02:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:27:26 pm
We may get Kone for free if Big Jorg threatens to show family pics.

Free? Im now expecting Goadback to give us Kone plus cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 02:44:40 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 02:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:44:40 pm
His niece is joining Nice too.

Well that just takes the biscuit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Why has nobody been announced?  :no
Ridiculous isnt it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:35:15 pm
Eljif Elmas anyone?

Linked by a Turkish journalist. Supposedly Klopp wants to / has spoken to Elmas

Macedonian isn't he,Mac Red should know everything about him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 03:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:35:15 pm
Eljif Elmas anyone?

Linked by a Turkish journalist. Supposedly Klopp wants to / has spoken to Elmas
He will be the diamond in our midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:05:03 pm
Macedonian isn't he,Mac Red should know everything about him.

Macedonian.

About 6ft and he nice hair so feels like he ticks a lot of boxes in what wed like in our ideal midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:19:19 pm
It's like that old Prodigy hit song - A Schmadtke Stitch Up

This comment is not getting enough love. Change your pitch up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 03:31:15 pm »
Big Jorg Jr news is from KICKER, so it's legit.  ;D

https://twitter.com/kicker_BMG/status/1664608839134507013

Quote
Reinforcement for Virkus: Nils Schmadtke to become sports director - Borussia before expanding the management area
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:36:57 pm
Elf-jif?

Elf Jizz. Its the new Horse Placenta.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5706 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1664588670752673792

Quote
Manu Kone (109) won possession more times than any other U23 player in the Bundesliga last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5707 on: Today at 04:10:07 pm »
Quote
Aaron Ramsey on Khephren Thuram:

"Khéphren is another talented player here. I think hes definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way hes going at the minute. Hes very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm »
Chelsea reject £30m Brighton bid for Levi Colwill and have no plans to sell

Chelseas preference is for Colwill, one of their best academy talents, to sign a long-term contract. The 20-year-olds deal expires in 2026. An option to extend by a year depends on Colwill playing a certain number of games.

Colwills thinking on his future is likely to depend on whether he can see a pathway into Chelseas first team. He faces competition from another left-sided centre-back in Benoît Badiashile, who joined from Monaco in January. The view in the club is that there is no issue with defying convention and playing two left-footed centre-backs in the same team.

It is likely that Pochettino will give Colwill a chance to show he can compete with Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana. Chalobah and Koulibaly could leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/chelsea-reject-30m-brighton-bid-levi-colwill-no-plans-sell

Since there was a bit of talk about him earlier
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 04:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Why has nobody been announced?  :no

Patience. It's close. A.Nobody has agreed personal terms , but the clubs and the clubs are close on price. It's the payment structure that's the sticking point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 04
Mac already has. He;s getting nearly triple the pay he was getting at Brighton.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 04:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:07 pm


Aaron Ramsey formerly of Arsenal fame? Why does it matter what hes said Samie ye little fat kebab eating tit  :lmao
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5712 on: Today at 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:39:32 pm
Aaron Ramsey formerly of Arsenal fame? Why does it matter what hes said Samie ye little fat kebab eating tit  :lmao
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 04:41:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:39:32 pm
Aaron Ramsey formerly of Arsenal fame? Why does it matter what hes said Samie ye little fat kebab eating tit  :lmao

He was on loan at Nice you fucker.  I hope you and your mate are ready to show him around your school. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 04:45:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:26:04 pm
Chelsea reject £30m Brighton bid for Levi Colwill and have no plans to sell

Chelseas preference is for Colwill, one of their best academy talents, to sign a long-term contract. The 20-year-olds deal expires in 2026. An option to extend by a year depends on Colwill playing a certain number of games.

Colwills thinking on his future is likely to depend on whether he can see a pathway into Chelseas first team. He faces competition from another left-sided centre-back in Benoît Badiashile, who joined from Monaco in January. The view in the club is that there is no issue with defying convention and playing two left-footed centre-backs in the same team.

It is likely that Pochettino will give Colwill a chance to show he can compete with Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana. Chalobah and Koulibaly could leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/chelsea-reject-30m-brighton-bid-levi-colwill-no-plans-sell

Since there was a bit of talk about him earlier

They will somehow sell dross for ridiculous fees.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5715 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:31 pm
He was on loan at Nice you fucker.  I hope you and your mate are ready to show him around your school. ;D

 ;D

You live for this transfer shit dont you? This and boxing.

I love you.
