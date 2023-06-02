One published this morning: https://www.infobae.com/deportes/2023/06/02/entrevista-con-alexis-mac-allister-los-pequenos-detalles-de-messi-su-vida-aburrida-y-su-flamante-noviazgo/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1685688572-1



So the above article is translated hereLATEST NEWSBREAKING: Alexis Mac Allister speaks on Liverpool links and Jurgen KloppA move to Liverpool seems to be edging closerAlexis Mac Allister has spoken to Infobae on the world cup, his career, and a the possibility of a move to Liverpool.The Brighton player is enjoying a well earned summer break in Miami.You are one step away from one of the most important clubs in the world, Liverpool, and for being trained by one of the best coaches, Jürgen Klopp, what is on your mind?I am very calm because I also have the possibility of being in a club like Brighton that accompanied me at all times and in which I really enjoy being, if I do not have to leave the club I will continue to be very happy there, but I am aware that it will there are possibilities and if a good offer arrives for the club and for me we will evaluate itIna boost for Liverpool he told the site that he believes the Premier League is the best league for him to play in.I have no doubts that today is the best league to play in and that is why I am aware that I would like my next club to be in the Premier, I really enjoy being there and the truth is that people have always treated me as 10 in the country and that is very important to me.