« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 178709 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,832
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 10:40:29 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:38:28 am
Who is he and how would he know?
American fimmaker, made Twin peaks and Eraserhead. Not sure how good a source he is for LFC tattle.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,397
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:38:28 am
Who is he and how would he know?
This guy

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dSA0NQkTBX8&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dSA0NQkTBX8&amp;feature=share</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:40:29 am
American fimmaker, made Twin peaks and Eraserhead. Not sure how good a source he is for LFC tattle.

Surprised he didn't write his Tweet in some crazy backwards English.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 10:43:56 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:40:29 am
American fimmaker, made Twin peaks and Eraserhead. Not sure how good a source he is for LFC tattle.

"The Kone deal is dead, wrapped in plastic."
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,715
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 10:44:50 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:40:29 am
American fimmaker, made Twin peaks and Eraserhead. Not sure how good a source he is for LFC tattle.
I can see Jürgen with a log.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:44:50 am
I can see Jürgen with a log.

And a dwarf  ;)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,397
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:44:50 am
I can see Jürgen with a log.
Alright Martin Edwards. Steady on
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 10:48:42 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:38:28 am
Who is he and how would he know?

He is one of the Liverpool journalists he features on LFCTV a lot, works at the Evening Standard.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 10:51:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:47:46 am
And a dwarf  ;)

He's not the tallest, but I'm not sure Elliot is quite at "dwarf" levels tbf.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,715
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:48:42 am
He is one of the Liverpool journalists he features on LFCTV a lot, works at the Evening Standard.
And likes fresh coffee and cherry pie
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,942
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 10:58:20 am »
No deals likely this week?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,287
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 10:59:03 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:48:23 am
Alright Martin Edwards. Steady on

:lmao
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 11:04:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:54:48 am
And likes fresh coffee and cherry pie

I really couldnt say. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 11:11:34 am »
Jorg en route to Gladbach on a ride on lawnmower to register our interest. 
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 11:11:34 am
Jorg en route to Gladbach on a ride on lawnmower to register our interest.

gladbach possibly still waiting for the fax of our interest. FSG cost cutting means theres hardly any papers in the office.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:47:46 am
And a dwarf  ;)

And red drapes all around.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 11:29:42 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 11:18:49 am
gladbach possibly still waiting for the fax of our interest. FSG cost cutting means theres hardly any papers in the office.

Fax is out of thermal paper.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:42:57 am
This guy

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dSA0NQkTBX8&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dSA0NQkTBX8&amp;feature=share</a>
So good to see Louis CK ride out that cancel #MeToo BS.

He better than ever now with his stand up stuff from his last 2 specials. His TV show was fucking great as well.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,644
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:41:53 am
So good to see Louis CK ride out that cancel #MeToo BS.

He better than ever now with his stand up stuff from his last 2 specials. His TV show was fucking great as well.

He serially abused young women .. but yeah it was cancel culture :/
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 11:47:44 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:41:53 am
So good to see Louis CK ride out that cancel #MeToo BS.

He better than ever now with his stand up stuff from his last 2 specials. His TV show was fucking great as well.

What a mad fucking take. What is happening on this forum lately?
Logged

Online K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 11:48:59 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:41:53 am
So good to see Louis CK ride out that cancel #MeToo BS.

He better than ever now with his stand up stuff from his last 2 specials. His TV show was fucking great as well.

He is a really fantastic comedian, one of the funniest guys I've ever heard, but what he did was seriously awful. Nobody gets cancelled they just experience consequences for their actions and isn't that how we teach our kids?
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 11:58:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:46:53 am
David Lynch on Anfield Index has said that Kone and Thuram are on Liverpools radar but havent entered into negotiations yet.
The chip piss begins.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 