Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 08:51:26 am »
Aside from Bellingham the only player i'd be pretty jealous of a rival getting is Caicedo. If we got Kone, Thuram and Mac Allister in that would be very good for us. They aren't ballon d'or contenders but form a really solid base in midfield to work around over the next few years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 09:02:08 am »
5th on the European wages table, above City (lolz). £200m more than  Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:08 am
5th on the European wages table, above City (lolz). £200m more than  Arsenal.

Ath this point City are just taking the piss. Haaland and De Bruyne alone are on more than most teams. Arsenal are full of shit as well 200 mil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 09:13:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:08 am
5th on the European wages table, above City (lolz). £200m more than  Arsenal.

Mingebag owners, should be top.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 09:14:35 am »
I think patience is needed for someone like Ramsay. Hes had a torrid time with injuries but hes 19.. not 31. Hes here to push for the RB role and I think with time he will either be there or it wont work out. However its far too early to judge him in particular at this stage.

With Carvalho, he would fall in the same category but clearly slightly different as Jurgen has spoken publically about him so there is more context there.

As per the run up of this transfer window, from the noises being generated we arent sitting on our hands and its not just 1 target or nothing which is a positive and also fairly obvious given the outgoings we will have and in particular midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 09:17:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:08 am
5th on the European wages table, above City (lolz). £200m more than  Arsenal.

25% of Man City's wages are probably not paid in Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 09:21:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:08 am
5th on the European wages table, above City (lolz). £200m more than  Arsenal.

£160m according to both sets of accounts. Our bonus system is probably very nice when they play every game possible in a season and nearly win it all. I doubt base wage is that much higher.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 09:21:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:17:08 am
25% of Man City's wages are probably not paid in Europe.

Or by Man City FC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 09:22:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:17:08 am
25% of Man City's wages are probably not paid in Europe.

Aren't their image rights paid elsewhere?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 09:23:44 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 09:25:48 am »
From my limited viewing of Kone he seems as close to a 'Wijnaldum replacement' as we could get. Can't see him as a number 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 09:26:57 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:14:35 am
I think patience is needed for someone like Ramsay. Hes had a torrid time with injuries but hes 19.. not 31. Hes here to push for the RB role and I think with time he will either be there or it wont work out. However its far too early to judge him in particular at this stage.

With Carvalho, he would fall in the same category but clearly slightly different as Jurgen has spoken publically about him so there is more context there.

As per the run up of this transfer window, from the noises being generated we arent sitting on our hands and its not just 1 target or nothing which is a positive and also fairly obvious given the outgoings we will have and in particular midfield.

Ramsey looked promising from his brief cameo, and did well the season before for Aberdeen.  I think he might have been used much more if he didn't have that bad injury/injuries.  Hopefully he can come back to full fitness in pre-season and play a part in the first team next season (along with Bradley).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Sané, Mané, Goretzka & Gnabry are supposedly all on the table to leave Bayern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:28:29 am
Sané, Mané, Goretzka & Gnabry are supposedly all on the table to leave Bayern.


Wouldn't want any of them at the prices they'd want.  We need to target players in their early 20s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 09:33:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:56 am
Wouldn't want any of them at the prices they'd want.  We need to target players in their early 20s.

We paid £20m and gave £200k per week for a 29-year old with injury concerns from Bayern back in 2020.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:33:54 am
We paid £20m and gave £200k per week for a 29-year old with injury concerns from Bayern back in 2020.

Yep, and he's only fit for half the games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 09:35:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:22:35 am
Aren't their image rights paid elsewhere?

Supposedly.

Quote
PROJECT LONGBOW  MANCHESTER CITYS ALLEGED SCHEME TO MAKE COSTS VANISH IN THE FACE OF FFP  MEDIAPART

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2018/operation-longbow-manchester-citys-alleged-scheme-to-make-costs-vanish-in-the-face-of-ffp-mediapart/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 09:39:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:28:29 am
Sané, Mané, Goretzka & Gnabry are supposedly all on the table to leave Bayern.


Bayern have pretty much signed Konrad Laimer, so one of Kimmich (28), Goretzka (28) and Gravenberch (21) have to go. One of the latter two are most likely to leave and Liverpool have been linked with both by Bayern websites. Think that is more to do with perception of Liverpool as having a 'German' flavour to it more than anything else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 09:46:53 am »
David Lynch on Anfield Index has said that Kone and Thuram are on Liverpools radar but havent entered into negotiations yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 09:48:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:51:26 am
Aside from Bellingham the only player i'd be pretty jealous of a rival getting is Caicedo. If we got Kone, Thuram and Mac Allister in that would be very good for us. They aren't ballon d'or contenders but form a really solid base in midfield to work around over the next few years.

They may not be Ballon D'or contenders but that trio has the potential to be a better unit than Gini, Fab, Hendo in their vintage period. That's one helluva machine in prospect,
and it would also mean a backup trio of Thiago, Baj, Hendo; Bajectic especially talented and young.

I have forgotten Curtis Jones who would need a guaranteed Europa League place, if one of the new trio are not bedded in slowly.

Either way, this would be good for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 09:50:56 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:22:35 am
Aren't their image rights paid elsewhere?
You think Haaland just happens to advertise holidays in Abu Dhabi?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:48:54 am
They may not be Ballon D'or contenders but that trio has the potential to be a better unit than Gini, Fab, Hendo in their vintage period. That's one helluva machine in prospect,
and it would also mean a backup trio of Thiago, Baj, Hendo; Bajectic especially talented and young.

I have forgotten Curtis Jones who would need a guaranteed Europa League place, if one of the new trio are not bedded in slowly.

Either way, this would be good for us.

The only Ballon DOr midfield contender weve ever had was Gerrard and maybe Souness.

Legs, energy and grit are whats needed not Oscar winners. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 09:58:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:46:53 am
David Lynch on Anfield Index has said that Kone and Thuram are on Liverpools radar but havent entered into negotiations yet.

I'm sure there are on the radar for a whole host of other clubs too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 09:58:39 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:56:40 am
The only Ballon DOr midfield contender weve ever had was Gerrard and maybe Souness.

Legs, energy and grit are whats needed not Oscar winners. ;D

Didn't Owen win it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 09:59:22 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:58:39 am
Didn't Owen win it?

Owen wasn't a midfielder  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 10:03:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:48:54 am
They may not be Ballon D'or contenders but that trio has the potential to be a better unit than Gini, Fab, Hendo in their vintage period. That's one helluva machine in prospect,
and it would also mean a backup trio of Thiago, Baj, Hendo; Bajectic especially talented and young.

I have forgotten Curtis Jones who would need a guaranteed Europa League place, if one of the new trio are not bedded in slowly.

Either way, this would be good for us.

Bit early to say they would be better than Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 10:06:40 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:13:13 am
Mingebag owners, should be top.

2nd lowest wages relative to turnover in top 10 after Bayern Munich at 62%. So there is scope to spend transfer fees and its not like we are spending all our cash on wages. Thats of course before the loss of several players who were all on or over £100K a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 10:08:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:59:22 am
Owen wasn't a midfielder  ;D

D'ohh!!  ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:40 am
2nd lowest wages relative to turnover in top 10 after Bayern Munich at 62%. So there is scope to spend transfer fees and its not like we are spending all our cash on wages. Thats of course before the loss of several players who were all on or over £100K a week.

They will get replaced with new midfielders who will want a large pay rise to what they are on now (Mac Allister is going to be on well over £100,000 apparently).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 10:14:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:17:08 am
25% of Man City's wages are probably not paid in Europe.
There is a reason why the City Football Sportswashing Group buys so many small clubs and is losing so much money. Its all to help circumvent financial rules for ADFC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 10:14:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:08 am
5th on the European wages table, above City (lolz). £200m more than  Arsenal.

City are just cheating in plain open view now. In a way im glad the league has turned into the German or French leagues as it's all the premier league deserve for turning the other way. I really hope it effects the leagues revenue long term and the league becomes less popular. Football in this country has become a cess pit of snakes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 10:16:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:46:53 am
David Lynch on Anfield Index has said that Kone and Thuram are on Liverpools radar but havent entered into negotiations yet.

We have some radar. I think I might be on it somewhere
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 10:17:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:46:53 am
David Lynch on Anfield Index has said that Kone and Thuram are on Liverpools radar but havent entered into negotiations yet.
At least I can finally stop f5ing for a few days and get some sleep.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 10:21:54 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:11:48 am
Rumours we looking at Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, cant see it myself he gotta be in the 80-100m mark,  would be a nice buy if true but dont see it happening  (Mirror, Express, Goal,Daily Record, Football 365 oh and the Echo).  Apparently Barca, Real and Liverpool inquired about him, though he may stay at Newcastle for 200k a week  (big rise)

MacAlister - Kone  - Guimaraes would not say no  :P

He's an exceptional player that we should have been all over ourselves, but I'm not sure why he'd leave Newcastle. They'll be winning titles year after year and he'll get to say he was one of the ones that was onboard with the project early. Think Kompany and Aguero at City. Sad that's how it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:34:32 am
Yep, and he's only fit for half the games.

And he was brought in to be the icing on the cake for an exceptional team. We're in a different scenario now. We're trying to get younger/rebuild as we go along, rather than experience the sort of teardown other clubs will have (i.e Spurs)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5635 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:21:54 am
He's an exceptional player that we should have been all over ourselves, but I'm not sure why he'd leave Newcastle. They'll be winning titles year after year and he'll get to say he was one of the ones that was onboard with the project early. Think Kompany and Aguero at City. Sad that's how it is.

Yeah he would be silly to leave Newcastle as they will win stuff, get paid handsomely and not be fearful of his own safety.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5636 on: Today at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:21:54 am
He's an exceptional player that we should have been all over ourselves, but I'm not sure why he'd leave Newcastle. They'll be winning titles year after year and he'll get to say he was one of the ones that was onboard with the project early. Think Kompany and Aguero at City. Sad that's how it is.

Yeah, there was be no point to the Newcastle project if they can't keep Bruno now that they've got Champions League, easy upgrade to £200k a week for him you'd have thought.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5637 on: Today at 10:30:56 am »
Some quite dreadful sources linking us with Pavard. Apparently going fairly cheap (sub-30m). Don't see it being true but it would kinda make sense if the Trent move is more of a permanent positional move, although I feel like Klopp likes him working his way into the position from a starting point of RB.
