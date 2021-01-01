I think patience is needed for someone like Ramsay. Hes had a torrid time with injuries but hes 19.. not 31. Hes here to push for the RB role and I think with time he will either be there or it wont work out. However its far too early to judge him in particular at this stage.



With Carvalho, he would fall in the same category but clearly slightly different as Jurgen has spoken publically about him so there is more context there.



As per the run up of this transfer window, from the noises being generated we arent sitting on our hands and its not just 1 target or nothing which is a positive and also fairly obvious given the outgoings we will have and in particular midfield.