Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm
No. Read my words. I said you contribute nothing, which you just proved. Good night.

Yeah thanks, I've been most informed with this dialogue
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
£60m seems excessive. Even 60m does
it the new 30 mil it seems. But he has 2 years left on his contract, so they kinda in a spot where it better to sell rn
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 11:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm
Allegations of sexism, excerpts from what appears to be from some foreign gossip magazine - slow day on the transfer front Im guessing?

Jorg's first day, he has been waiting for his stationery order to be fulfilled, so maybe tomorrow we'll see some action.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 12:04:20 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
Close the thread. In fact, shut down the site. I'm off to destroy a 5G tower.
Hahaha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm
It was only smart business if they played. The signing of Carvalho and Ramsey illustrated the mess we have become,

This is a really strange take. Talented youngsters who may or may not make it here in the long run  very sensible, low risk signings. In fact, not too dissimilar to the type of signing people have been suggesting we make before the likes of Brighton get hold of them and turn them into £70m players.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 12:21:40 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:06:22 am
This is a really strange take. Talented youngsters who may or may not make it here in the long run  very sensible, low risk signings. In fact, not too dissimilar to the type of signing people have been suggesting we make before the likes of Brighton get hold of them and turn them into £70m players.

Neil Jones made a similar comment on a podcast recently. It's all great us wanting the type of players the likes of Brighton sign, but fans have to realize that they can't be moaning when they're in a matchday squad or need time to develop.

These were both low risk signings. And while it looks like Carvalho will be exiting, I'd be happy to keep Ramsay around if he's over his injury issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 12:26:12 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 01:36:59 am
If we do get another attacker it has to be a decent one and on the right side , as I feel this could be the last hurrah for Salah before he starts to drop off, I dont think we can afford something special so maybe next year? It would have to be a long term type aswell maybe a Saka or someone of that ilk

Kudus of Ajax would be just that signing. 23 in August and could learn so much off Salah in training. Found his position midway through this season, on the right like Salah, but has played, and can play, centrally and on the left also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 12:26:52 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:21:40 am
Neil Jones made a similar comment on a podcast recently. It's all great us wanting the type of players the likes of Brighton sign, but fans have to realize that they can't be moaning when they're in a matchday squad or need time to develop.

These were both low risk signings. And while it looks like Carvalho will be exiting, I'd be happy to keep Ramsay around if he's over his injury issues.

It's not just buying Ramsey and Carvalho, it's buying only Ramsey and Carvalho (although we did buy Nunez!) Getting the balance right is key
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 12:44:02 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:26:52 am
It's not just buying Ramsey and Carvalho, it's buying only Ramsey and Carvalho (although we did buy Nunez!) Getting the balance right is key

There is an issue with it though as these players need to play or we accept that it may take 2-3 seasons before we see the best of them. It's why Europa League will be good for a lot of our squad players as I suspect after the disaster of this season there won't be the expectation we have to win every single game and worry about playing Atletico away midweek.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 12:53:55 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 12:56:56 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 12:59:49 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:21:40 am
Neil Jones made a similar comment on a podcast recently. It's all great us wanting the type of players the likes of Brighton sign, but fans have to realize that they can't be moaning when they're in a matchday squad or need time to develop.

These were both low risk signings. And while it looks like Carvalho will be exiting, I'd be happy to keep Ramsay around if he's over his injury issues.

Absolutely, and even if Carvalho leaves, it's probably for a profit. It's sensible squad management to make signings like that as if they don't work out, no harm done. As an aside, I do think it would be a shame to see Carvalho go, but maybe this is also the 'ruthlessness' that people have been calling out for too!

Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:26:52 am
It's not just buying Ramsey and Carvalho, it's buying only Ramsey and Carvalho (although we did buy Nunez!) Getting the balance right is key

Well yes, that's fair but it's not what the original comment was. Ramsey and Carvalho aren't emblematic of any off-field decline, they're sensible business. Us not signing a midfielder last summer wasn't because we signed Carvalho and Ramsey.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 01:04:26 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:59:49 am
Absolutely, and even if Carvalho leaves, it's probably for a profit. It's sensible squad management to make signings like that as if they don't work out, no harm done. As an aside, I do think it would be a shame to see Carvalho go, but maybe this is also the 'ruthlessness' that people have been calling out for too!

Well yes, that's fair but it's not what the original comment was. Ramsey and Carvalho aren't emblematic of any off-field decline, they're sensible business. Us not signing a midfielder last summer wasn't because we signed Carvalho and Ramsey.

Depends whether we had the money or not. I'd hope that wasn't the case but then an injury forced us to loan Arthur
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 01:19:20 am »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 12:26:12 am
Kudus of Ajax would be just that signing. 23 in August and could learn so much off Salah in training. Found his position midway through this season, on the right like Salah, but has played, and can play, centrally and on the left also.
Kudus cost a lot more then like 10 mil. He basically would be a first team signing.
Club normally either play Premium as in they pretty much first team ready or very cheap, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, Ramsay, Gordan, Clark, Bajcetic, Van Den Berg, Hoever,Koumetio, Anderson Arroyo, Pitagula, Ojrzynski, Keyrol Figueroa, Trent Kone-Doherty, Musialowski, Frauendorf.
There probably more on at list who like best player type young players(in their age) that been signed but yea. Club also just signed a 14 year old CB for 800k.
It much cheaper if you can buy them 14-16 and develop them into first team a lot may end up just being Pro type players some maybe be elite but that where the chances are taken and Klopp is willing to give Young players a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 01:26:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:55 am


Man Hendo's really looking weary these days. Bit scruffy like.

So anyway, if we don't get Gomis soon he's gonna get away on us. We cant just say fuck it after 13 years.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 01:53:28 am »
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 02:11:48 am »
Rumours we looking at Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, cant see it myself he gotta be in the 80-100m mark,  would be a nice buy if true but dont see it happening  (Mirror, Express, Goal,Daily Record, Football 365 oh and the Echo).  Apparently Barca, Real and Liverpool inquired about him, though he may stay at Newcastle for 200k a week  (big rise)

MacAlister - Kone  - Guimaraes would not say no  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 02:39:27 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:11:48 am
Rumours we looking at Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, cant see it myself he gotta be in the 80-100m mark,  would be a nice buy if true but dont see it happening  (Mirror, Express, Goal,Daily Record, Football 365 oh and the Echo).  Apparently Barca, Real and Liverpool inquired about him, though he may stay at Newcastle for 200k a week  (big rise)

MacAlister - Kone  - Guimaraes would not say no  :P
So he's looking for a new contract and using our name to help his negotiations?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 02:45:38 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:26:52 am
It's not just buying Ramsey and Carvalho, it's buying only Ramsey and Carvalho (although we did buy Nunez!) Getting the balance right is key
All this while the midfield was crying out for refreshing.
i guess the World Cup did the legs of Fab and Hendo completely. And it showed.

Just looking at Kone. He is like 10 times faster and more versatile than Fab!  LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 04:27:02 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:45:38 am
All this while the midfield was crying out for refreshing.
i guess the World Cup did the legs of Fab and Hendo completely. And it showed.

Just looking at Kone. He is like 10 times faster and more versatile than Fab!  LOL

Buying Carvalho and Ramsay (for a combined total of about 11m) didn't stop us from signing a midfielder 🤦🏻‍♂️
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 04:29:51 am »
Kone doesn't look as a DM at all, he is too skilful to be one. You would want a safe player who doesn't take risks at this position. At the lift side of midfield then it's a different story as this role fits him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 04:47:00 am »
Guimaraes ship have sailed. If there was a moment when we could have gone for him it was before the newcastle transfer when our midfield was actually crying out for some sort of reinforcement.

Hope we are looking at deals where the clubs are in need of a quick financial injection. See the kone deal.

Thought our business deals were pretty good in getting the players when they are out of favour/clubs needing the quick cash so we could deal faster.

With that hoping we get to see Mcallister and kone deal done rather quickly if Jorg is the bees knees. We could move on to other targets once the deals are sealed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 05:54:16 am »
My guess is Guimaraes has a release clause. Hed have been daft not to put one in considering Newcastle were in the relegation spots when he joined. Hell sign a new deal at Newcastle though, hes done brilliantly, they have CL football and with their blood money they can make sure its not a flash in the pan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 05:56:16 am »
Guimaraes rumours almost feels briefed from Newcastle just to show the world players are choosing them over the likes of Barca and Liverpool. Its like with City, no players who they really want to keep will leave them anytime soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 06:11:07 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:53:28 am
Fake

Such fakery is beyond even your skills. This is, as my kids say, legit. Must have been leaked
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 06:18:46 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm
Price keeps rising, it'll be 70m soon

£80m for Thuram? This is out of control!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 07:00:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:56 am


Sounds like a goodbye to me, Clive
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 07:16:36 am »
Thuram and Kone this summer, Touchameni next summer.. I see the plan, I like it..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5588 on: Today at 07:30:27 am »
We bought Carvalho and then Klopp said he was a midfielder and used him to argue that because we have 9 midfielders do we need another one?. Given that Id say yeah, Carvalho was pretty stupid business because he was evidently not a player Klopp liked very much (because the longer the season went on the less he played) and is clearly not what we desperately needed in midfield, ie athleticism.
