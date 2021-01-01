Guimaraes ship have sailed. If there was a moment when we could have gone for him it was before the newcastle transfer when our midfield was actually crying out for some sort of reinforcement.



Hope we are looking at deals where the clubs are in need of a quick financial injection. See the kone deal.



Thought our business deals were pretty good in getting the players when they are out of favour/clubs needing the quick cash so we could deal faster.



With that hoping we get to see Mcallister and kone deal done rather quickly if Jorg is the bees knees. We could move on to other targets once the deals are sealed