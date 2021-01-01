« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im getting impatient.
Have you tired viagra?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im getting impatient.
The window hasn't even opened yet :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im getting impatient.

😄 Post of the day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Paul Joyce is too quiet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
But if we stuck with this new formation. Do we absolutely  need a pure 6

You end up with a sort of box shaped midfield, two deeper and two more advanced .

The pure 6 becomes less necessary
Trent and the other MF to his left role is going be to protect the backline and progress the ball(not as a good as trent but is still needed). Also Trent strength is not aerial Balls going need to be able to that went needed.
Trent been able to go forward too at time which is part of what started one of the goals vs Southampton. It might be a 6 in a double pivot role more then the single pivot from what been run the last years. Bender and Kehl both played as the 6 role for Klopp in a double pivot before.
Kone Fits the deeper role expect the aerial Balls right now(I think the staff can improve this but he fits the profile outside of that)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I take it theres no chance for a transfer forum? Its hard to tell whos close when you come in and see loads of pages, much easier when theres individual threads for reliably linked players. Can also have an accountants/moaning thread for those who enjoy that.

Im sure theres a few who would step up and mod the thing like Nick Crosby.

Would you MOD it ?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
He needs to make sure his chair is adjusted properly and find a mouse mat that works for him. First day innit.

Hope hes completed an approved risk assessment https://www.hse.gov.uk/simple-health-safety/risk/office.pdf or FSG will be in REAL trouble.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
You said something sexist,
Did I? I don't know.
then trawled back to find the original post to re-quote it which was even more sexist, and then you somehow doubled down by saying "well I didn't write it I only quoted it (but I believe it)". And don't say you didn't think it was sexist because you know fine well it is.
I don't.
You wouldn't say it to a male poster, because it wouldn't make any sense, because it's an expression that's rooted in the misogynistic view that all women are airheads who only care about clothes and shoes. Maybe you think that's "soft" or "woke" but it's not on.
My wife is a personal stylist. She has x5 more shoes than i have.That's just a fact. And that's before (after speaking to her) we get to her boots; Boots for Autumn, Boots for Winter, Boots for Spring. She has far more shoes than me. She has far more clothes than me. She cares about her clothes and her shoes. This doesn't make her an "airhead", no matter what YOU think.

I'm here to be educated. If my thinking, is wrong, I'm happy to adjust it. Just as I had to with referring to myself as "coloured" just because some white people had a problem with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Kone has supposedly been playing as the more defensive player in a double pivot. I'd assume he's well suited to provide competition for Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Paul Joyce is too quiet.

They all are.  It's happening.  We're signing a new contract for Melo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
* don't lock the thread, don't lock the thread, don't lock the thread ... *

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Its oddly satisfying that the local journos have not rubbished the Kone & Thuram "talks have started" links from 2 days ago. Or even that no journalist has come out with "Liverpool have been linked with both Thuram & Kone, but we understand that only one of them is being targeted, not both.

I think the local journos are more careful nowadays ever since they got burned by the Thiago transfer, & that they knew next to nothing when Diaz was signed.

Bodes well for the hope that we after both Thuram & Kone. Man, that'd be something if both joined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Old messages that Ailén Cova sent to Alexis Mac Allister came to light: "Why can you only see me as a friend?"
The young woman, who was her best friend and is now her partner, gave indications that the love between them was born years ago.

Last year, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a scandal broke out in La Scalonta: Alexis Mac Allister left Camila Mayan, his girlfriend of 5 years, for her best friend, Ailén Cova . From England, where she lived with the player, Mayan packed her bags and returned to live in Argentina, together with her affections.

As if this were not enough, Mac Allister attended the wedding of Lautaro Martínez and Agustina Gandolfo at the hands of Ailén Cova and took the opportunity to whiten his courtship with her on social networks as well.

As the icing on the cake, now old messages that Cova wrote on his Facebook account, back in 2011, where he already hinted at a love with the footballer, came to light.

"Cami is the best, right? No, the best is Ailén. Ale I love you," he wrote on his Facebook wall, referring to Cami Mayan?

The next message is already a bit more aggressive: "We were so happy, and what happened? A bitch happened..." . In another, the player stole his Facebook account to leave a sweet message on his wall: "I love you so much, my love. You know that you have me for anything. Atte: Ale Mac Allister, the best of all . "


The influencer did not see it coming by far and only now was she able to talk about the difficult moment she is going through:  "And... everything that happened, from the first moment until today,  I could never have imagined it, but not even in my worst nightmare . I don't want to treat it as a nightmare because it's something that happened and that's it. But I  really never could have imagined this sum of negative things from a person so close to me " .Luckily. i had the support of Elen Rivas who had been through a similar situation with husband Frank Lampard but has now happily found love again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer.



In LAM, they collected several messages from Cova, one more controversial than the other. In fact, they showed a back and forth between the current and the former of Mac Allister, where they threw roses at each other. "Lovely" ,  Ailén Cova commented to Cami Mayan, in a photo with the player, and the influencer replied: "Thank you, beautiful" .


The next message is already a bit more aggressive: "We were so happy, and what happened? A bitch happened..." . In another, the player stole his Facebook account to leave a sweet message on his wall: "I love you so much, my love. You know that you have me for anything. Atte: Ale Mac Allister, the best of all . "


"Hello, yes. I'm here to tell everyone that I'm only from Ale, so don't waste your time chamuyarme because I'm really cute. Ale loves me ," wrote the player.

Then, Ailén Cova went for more and marked territory: "Stay away, bitches. It's mine, my best friend!" .

In the last posts that LAM collected, Cova reflected: "Why can you only see me as a friend?" and "He is not my boyfriend but he is mine" . Was there love from before?

https://www.pronto.com.ar/espectaculos/2023/6/1/salieron-la-luz-viejos-mensajes-que-ailen-cova-le-mandaba-alexis-mac-allister-por-que-solo-me-podes-ver-como-una-amiga-213115.html
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Close the thread. In fact, shut down the site. I'm off to destroy a 5G tower.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m apparently. Lets hope we've convinced him to join us with Newcastle and PSG circling.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im getting impatient.
Luckily everyone else seems pretty chilled
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Did I? I don't know.I don't.My wife is a personal stylist. She has x5 more shoes than i have.That's just a fact. And that's before (after speaking to her) we get to her boots; Boots for Autumn, Boots for Winter, Boots for Spring. She has far more shoes than me. She has far more clothes than me. She cares about her clothes and her shoes. This doesn't make her an "airhead", no matter what YOU think.

I'm here to be educated. If my thinking, is wrong, I'm happy to adjust it. Just as I had to with referring to myself as "coloured" just because some white people had a problem with it.

If you are genuinely here to be educated, then quoting a post saying "Quick tip girl....Football is not like going shopping for shoes or a new outfit to match this weeks avatar." is sexist. It's also deeply condescending. It's based upon a sexist stereotype, which I've already explained and I'm not sure if you are just wilfully misunderstanding the context here/feigning ignorance, but I'll give you the benefit of the doubt. It has nothing to do with your wife or how much she loves shopping or how many shoes she has (strange non-sequiter). I mean that alone is a sexist way to view it - just because your wife has lots of shoes, KH should also have lots of shoes because she's a woman? Serious question - would you have made that remark to a man? Be honest. If not, why not? Because it's inherently gendered/geared towards a female-specific stereotype?

I don't want to clog up the thread with this, so feel free to PM if you'd like to talk about it some more. But what you said is indeed sexist, almost everyone on here would recognise it as such, and I (and the other women who post here) probably would prefer it wasn't used here in the context of attacking another poster because you don't agree. /End

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im getting impatient.
Go ahead... make my day...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I've about 40 pairs of shoes. Happy enough but I'd also like more to be honest.

Actually just received a new pair of Mexicana's today. They came with red laces but I chose to change them to the green laces. Definitely better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I am. Luckily, I'm blessed with dashing good looks and a debonair charm.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m apparently. Lets hope we've convinced him to join us with Newcastle and PSG circling.
Go on
Wheres that from?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
They all are.  It's happening.  We're signing a new contract for Melo.

Probably all on their holidays. But at least they aren't denying rumours
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Close the thread. In fact, shut down the site. I'm off to destroy a 5G tower.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I take it theres no chance for a transfer forum? Its hard to tell whos close when you come in and see loads of pages, much easier when theres individual threads for reliably linked players. Can also have an accountants/moaning thread for those who enjoy that.

Im sure theres a few who would step up and mod the thing like Nick Crosby.
Would it not be a lot easier just to set up a Peter and Samie thread?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I've about 40 pairs of shoes. Happy enough but I'd also like more to be honest.

Actually just received a new pair of Mexicana's today. They came with red laces but I chose to change them to the green laces. Definitely better.


I don't own as many these days, but I used to buy a pair every week when I was younger. I had much more than my gf back then.

Last pair I bought were some Air Jordan 1s. You can get away with wearing the black pair as shoes in the office, but much more comfy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If you are genuinely here to be educated, then quoting a post saying "Quick tip girl....Football is not like going shopping for shoes or a new outfit to match this weeks avatar." is sexist. It's also deeply condescending. It's based upon a sexist stereotype, which I've already explained and I'm not sure if you are just wilfully misunderstanding the context here/feigning ignorance, but I'll give you the benefit of the doubt. It has nothing to do with your wife or how much she loves shopping or how many shoes she has (strange non-sequiter). I mean that alone is a sexist way to view it - just because your wife has lots of shoes, KH should also have lots of shoes because she's a woman? Serious question - would you have made that remark to a man? Be honest. If not, why not? Because it's inherently gendered/geared towards a female-specific stereotype?

I don't want to clog up the thread with this, so feel free to PM if you'd like to talk about it some more. But what you said is indeed sexist, almost everyone on here would recognise it as such, and I (and the other women who post here) probably would prefer it wasn't used here in the context of attacking another poster because you don't agree. /End



The posts agreeing with Fat Scouser and back slapping doesn't age well either. It's also a form of bullying which is sad to see
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m apparently. Lets hope we've convinced him to join us with Newcastle and PSG circling.

If he wants to go to one of them, he ain't for us anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m apparently.


£60m seems excessive. Even 60m does
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I don't want to clog up the thread with this, so feel free to PM
PM sent
The posts agreeing with Fat Scouser and back slapping doesn't age well either. It's also a form of bullying which is sad to see
You contribute nothing to anyone's understanding of anything. Well done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
£60m seems excessive. Even 60m does
Note:

Forum rules dictate that any price given in pounds is actually in Euros because everyone is too lazy to find the euro symbol on their keyboard
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m apparently. Lets hope we've convinced him to join us with Newcastle and PSG circling.

Big Jorg says 44m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
PM sentYou contribute nothing to anyone's understanding of anything. Well done.

I mean you literally wasted a few pages because you couldn't take someone posting something you didn't agree with. Then went back 11 years for some random post that reinforced your view
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Go on
Wheres that from?

You don;t wanna know mate.  Deep shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m apparently. Lets hope we've convinced him to join us with Newcastle and PSG circling.



Price keeps rising, it'll be 70m soon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
What sort of season did Fabián Ruiz have at PSG? I know he's a bit older (27) than most of our rumoured targets but he impressed me at his time with Napoli.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Whats so good about Thuram besides his bloodline and hes good on the new fifa?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram gets done for £60m



I bet!
Hes not worth that even in this market
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Whats so good about Thuram besides his bloodline and hes good on the new fifa?

Breaks the lines well, skillful, athletic and good in both attack a defence
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I mean you literally wasted a few pages because you couldn't take someone posting something you didn't agree with. Then went back 11 years for some random post that reinforced your view
No. Read my words. I said you contribute nothing, which you just proved. Good night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Allegations of sexism, excerpts from what appears to be from some foreign gossip magazine - slow day on the transfer front Im guessing?
