Last year, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a scandal broke out in La Scalonta: Alexis Mac Allister left Camila Mayan, his girlfriend of 5 years, for her best friend, Ailén Cova . From England, where she lived with the player, Mayan packed her bags and returned to live in Argentina, together with her affections.As if this were not enough, Mac Allister attended the wedding of Lautaro Martínez and Agustina Gandolfo at the hands of Ailén Cova and took the opportunity to whiten his courtship with her on social networks as well.As the icing on the cake, now old messages that Cova wrote on his Facebook account, back in 2011, where he already hinted at a love with the footballer, came to light."Cami is the best, right? No, the best is Ailén. Ale I love you," he wrote on his Facebook wall, referring to Cami Mayan?The next message is already a bit more aggressive: "We were so happy, and what happened? A bitch happened..." . In another, the player stole his Facebook account to leave a sweet message on his wall: "I love you so much, my love. You know that you have me for anything. Atte: Ale Mac Allister, the best of all . "The influencer did not see it coming by far and only now was she able to talk about the difficult moment she is going through: "And... everything that happened, from the first moment until today, I could never have imagined it, but not even in my worst nightmare . I don't want to treat it as a nightmare because it's something that happened and that's it. But I really never could have imagined this sum of negative things from a person so close to me " .Luckily. i had the support of Elen Rivas who had been through a similar situation with husband Frank Lampard but has now happily found love again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer.In LAM, they collected several messages from Cova, one more controversial than the other. In fact, they showed a back and forth between the current and the former of Mac Allister, where they threw roses at each other. "Lovely" , Ailén Cova commented to Cami Mayan, in a photo with the player, and the influencer replied: "Thank you, beautiful" .The next message is already a bit more aggressive: "We were so happy, and what happened? A bitch happened..." . In another, the player stole his Facebook account to leave a sweet message on his wall: "I love you so much, my love. You know that you have me for anything. Atte: Ale Mac Allister, the best of all . ""Hello, yes. I'm here to tell everyone that I'm only from Ale, so don't waste your time chamuyarme because I'm really cute. Ale loves me ," wrote the player.Then, Ailén Cova went for more and marked territory: "Stay away, bitches. It's mine, my best friend!" .In the last posts that LAM collected, Cova reflected: "Why can you only see me as a friend?" and "He is not my boyfriend but he is mine" . Was there love from before?