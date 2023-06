Interestingly there are Gladbach fans on their forums who think Kone could be an 8 if he works on his consistency and ability in front of goal.



His Creative numbers looks terrible like for even expected stuff. He played a lot of double pivot at Gladbach and has good dribble numbers maybe if the New system is staying there more room for going forward there but On the Gladbach bundesliga site is listed at 1.85 meters who he basically looks a fit size wise for what Klopp looks for in a 6 type, expect his heading numbers. I wonder if just something the coaching staff think they can improve that(Henderson and Fabinho both had very good aerial Numbers when playing 6 for Klopp)When I seen him at times his positioning is a work in progress but Fabinho staying I would just say there no rush play him fast. https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Kouadio-Kone Not sure why FBref lists him at 1.81 MetersOf the most recent links is one where I wonder the fit, I think he talented just have more questions on him then Thuram and Mac Allister links. The CB with bad Aerial Numbers too a question but some it seems to want some passing from a CB spot or at least the Hybrid Role that Robertson been playing.