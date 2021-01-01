They were an example of the hubris the club showed and the arrogance it had in itself. Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsey all signed when the needs were obvious.

Quote

Now neither of them bar Nunez have shown anything and we are scrambling around trying to assemble a side that can run.

You've gone back to being a parody again. No wonder you were re-named clueless for a while. I remember Fat Scouser telling you we can't change managers the way you change your shoes (about Rafa, I think)Ramsey was injured all season. What did you expect to see from him? Carvalho banged in the winner against Saudi in the 97th minute. Didn't you celebrate that? Good enough for me in a debut season.Fucking hell - hubris and arrogance!EDIT: "scrambling around" - It's June the 1st. Nobody has bought anybody