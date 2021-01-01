« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5440 on: Today at 07:23:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:50 pm
They'll make an absolute bomb in sales this summer and spend another few hundred mill.

We just don't have that much leverage when it comes to selling players for good fees this summer (our best players aside). The best way for us to do it is buy as much good quality young players as we can. Even Brewster and Solanke we managed to poach from Chelsea.
Last summer signing Carvalho, Doak and Ramsey was smart business in that regard.  Obviously the hope is they make it but they fit that profile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5441 on: Today at 07:24:40 pm
apparently brighton just got rejected with a 30m bid for colwil. could we test a bit of chelsea resolve with a better bid before they sell off their assets and manage to balance the books.

they are already getting a good amount for mount. They are not in any european competition next season so hopefully their account take a hit and we could actually poach some of their talents.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5442 on: Today at 07:25:53 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:11:49 pm
To be fair even though I've said I can't see Fab going. Who knows. Klopp has been open about it being a big summer so it might surprise us on the departure front.

Perhaps one of our midfielder signings might be capable of deputising in another position also.

I think we need 3 in and cut Fabinho loose (or Thiago).

If you only get 2 in you risk regularly starting with at least 2 of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago still next season and you end up with many of the same issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5443 on: Today at 07:28:31 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Between Ignacio and VDV, stylistically, I like Ignacio although VDV may be better suited for the Premier League
VdV's got the famed "athleticism" - the new buzzword everyone's raving about these past few days.  ::)
or at least I think so... dunno what they really mean by "athleticism".

Colin Wanker would be so proud I guess. Hodgson in turn woul've been disappointed we didn't sign Mount or Bellingham..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5444 on: Today at 07:29:24 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:24:40 pm
apparently brighton just got rejected with a 30m bid for colwil. could we test a bit of chelsea resolve with a better bid before they sell off their assets and manage to balance the books.

they are already getting a good amount for mount. They are not in any european competition next season so hopefully their account take a hit and we could actually poach some of their talents.

I cant see us paying £40m for a centreback.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5445 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:23:24 pm
Last summer signing Carvalho, Doak and Ramsey was smart business in that regard.  Obviously the hope is they make it but they fit that profile.

It was only smart business if they played. The signing of Carvalho and Ramsey illustrated the mess we have become,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5446 on: Today at 07:35:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:25 pm
It was only smart business if they played. The signing of Carvalho and Ramsey illustrated the mess we have become,
Not at all. That's a massive exaggeration. They were not signed for one season, they're massively talented young players. Nothing to do with our failure to sign a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5447 on: Today at 07:50:49 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:35:10 pm
Not at all. That's a massive exaggeration. They were not signed for one season, they're massively talented young players. Nothing to do with our failure to sign a midfielder.

They were an example of the hubris the club showed and the arrogance it had in itself. Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsey all signed when the needs were obvious. Klopp talking about no midfielder being better, the club talking about only the best.

Now neither of them bar Nunez have shown anything and we are scrambling around trying to assemble a side that can run.

Every action we took last summer was a disaster.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5448 on: Today at 08:04:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:49 pm
They were an example of the hubris the club showed and the arrogance it had in itself. Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsey all signed when the needs were obvious. Klopp talking about no midfielder being better, the club talking about only the best.

Now neither of them bar Nunez have shown anything and we are scrambling around trying to assemble a side that can run.

Every action we took last summer was a disaster.


Don't understand how buying some promising youngsters and a top class striker affected the midfielder situation.

Totally agree we should have bought one or two midfielders. They were after the guy that went to Madrid - god knows why they weren't looking at other options. Am pretty sure it wasn't because they were signing a young Scottish right back though.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5449 on: Today at 08:18:32 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 08:04:05 pm

Don't understand how buying some promising youngsters and a top class striker affected the midfielder situation.

Totally agree we should have bought one or two midfielders. They were after the guy that went to Madrid - god knows why they weren't looking at other options. Am pretty sure it wasn't because they were signing a young Scottish right back though.




Maybe they spent all their money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5450 on: Today at 08:23:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:49 pm
They were an example of the hubris the club showed and the arrogance it had in itself. Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsey all signed when the needs were obvious.
You've gone back to being a parody again. No wonder you were re-named clueless for a while. I remember Fat Scouser telling you we can't change managers the way you change your shoes (about Rafa, I think)

Quote
Now neither of them bar Nunez have shown anything and we are scrambling around trying to assemble a side that can run.
Ramsey was injured all season. What did you expect to see from him? Carvalho banged in the winner against Saudi in the 97th minute. Didn't you celebrate that? Good enough for me in a debut season.

Fucking hell - hubris and arrogance!


EDIT: "scrambling around" - It's June the 1st. Nobody has bought anybody
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:54 pm by zero zero »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5451 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:23:27 pm
You've gone back to being a parody again. No wonder you were re-named clueless for a while. I remember Fat Scouser telling you we can't change managers the way you change your shoes (about Rafa, I think)
Ramsey was injured all season. What did you expect to see from him? Carvalho banged in the winner against Saudi in the 97th minute. Didn't you celebrate that? Good enough for me in a debut season.

Fucking hell - hubris and arrogance!

Whats that about Rafa?

I didnt expect anything from Ramsey, which is why him being our third biggest signing last summer was lunacy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5452 on: Today at 08:27:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:07 pm
Whats that about Rafa?
Don't recall precisely. I was over a decade ago. But you were clueless then...

And not much has changed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5453 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:27:27 pm
Don't recall precisely. I was over a decade ago. But you were clueless then...

And not much has changed

And yet you remembered that. Are you trying to say I wanted Rafa gone or something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5454 on: Today at 08:30:23 pm
So steam in, make a vaguely sexist insult about someones opinion that when pulled up on you shrug off and cant remember. Maybe engage in the substance of the post instead of just insulting people?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5455 on: Today at 08:30:56 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:27:27 pm
Don't recall precisely. I was over a decade ago. But you were clueless then...

And not much has changed

You sound great, fucking hell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5456 on: Today at 08:31:01 pm
Zero Zero, whats going on there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5457 on: Today at 08:32:47 pm
In any case - back to news?

WHY HAVEN'T WE CLOSED THE KONE DEAL YET??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5458 on: Today at 08:38:26 pm
Maybe zero zero is under 5ft 7, might explain the outburst after so much abuse thrown at him by kh the last few days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5459 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm
So, what do we think about a quick bid for old favorite Quincy Promes?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5460 on: Today at 08:50:04 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:47:50 pm
So, what do we think about a quick bid for old favorite Quincy Promes?

