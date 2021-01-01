Gomez is 6.2 and was a mainstay before his injury



Correct and was next to aerial dominate Cb in Virgil and was rotated at times depending on the matchup vs physical CBsAlso Colwill Role long term would be more of the Virgil role, he profiles very well for that and Konate would be next to him also.Gomez even before his injury issue was in the air and more then made up for with his passing, speed and defense. The aerial issue is not there with Colwill.Gomez was here before Klopp was. Matip was brought in on Free. Signed Matip, Konate and Virgil as the CB for the senior team and all have been at least 1.93 meters. I Dont think it rules out signing Colwill with how talented he is and still big enough at CB and great in the Air also. I think he big enough even for Klopp with how dominate he is in the air but if he was like 1.91 Meters he fits all the profile types Klopp has gone for, not saying it would stop him being signed.Van Den Berg is 1.92 meters too.Colwill at 18 in the championship win 64% of his aerial duels and then at brighton won 71%. That super impressive generally Klopp profile has been 70% in the air. Virgil Career avg is 75%. KOnate avg is 72%(he has 2 season under 70, his 18 at Leipzig and his first season at Liverpool, I think this number more likely to go up too). Matip career is 70% in the air(and that with it really falling off this year at 52%). Gomez is career 55%. Van den Berg is career 59%(40.6% at 16 in eredivsie, 53 in first season in championship and 48.3 in the Bundesliga in a season that was stop start( i think he would be fine in the air. His Preston numbers overall looks better the schalke and that probably more of how he was used in Germany and he had miss time due to injury.