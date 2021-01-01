« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 170025 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,373
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 05:00:03 pm »
Stephen Kenny thinks Kelleher will move

Quote
"It looks like he'll be on the move this summer and he can only benefit [from that]. He needs to play games.

"He's been starved of games this season, it's been a problem for him. It's hard to leave Liverpool, it's such an iconic club, but he's not so young now. He's 24, and he needs to play and he knows that.

"He knew that earlier this season and I think he's been in dialogue with Liverpool about that for a long time. It's most likely it'll happen you would think in the summer.

"I would fully expect [him to move]. He's at the stage where he's behind one of the best goalkeepers in the world. You can't improve by not playing. He knows that. He's known that for a while. I think he's ready to go and play regularly, because he needs to."
More here: https://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2023/0601/1386931-kenny-says-kelleher-needs-to-leave-liverpool-in-summer/
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
We get Kone ASAP and then we pull at Thuram's heart strings by saying "join your brother from another mother".  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,373
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:57:09 pm
With Brentford already securing a goalkeeper, Brighton are the only obvious option left if he does go and it's in the PL.

Yeah. There are very few options available to him
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 05:04:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Out Kelliher 25m In Kone 25m terrific business.
Be amazed if anyone is paying 25m for a goalie with 5 PL games under his belt.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm »
If Kelleher does leave, are we gonna be in need of a player that can satiate the home grown rules? That'd be Kelleher, Milner and Ox all leaving, and possibly Nat Phillips too. I suppose Jones turning 22 puts him in the 25 man squad proper but that would still only leave us with 4 by my count in total that class as "home grown".
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 05:12:15 pm »
Kone is on less than 40K  p/w. We'll double that at least.
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 05:14:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:04:34 pm
Be amazed if anyone is paying 25m for a goalie with 5 PL games under his belt.
Normally been really good but was surprised how bad he looked v Southampton. That was a good chance to put himself in the window
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 05:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:11:18 pm
If Kelleher does leave, are we gonna be in need of a player that can satiate the home grown rules? That'd be Kelleher, Milner and Ox all leaving, and possibly Nat Phillips too. I suppose Jones turning 22 puts him in the 25 man squad proper but that would still only leave us with 4 by my count in total that class as "home grown".

You'd imagine Kelleher's replacement will be homegrown.. probably Zieler.

But again there are no homegrown thresholds, only a limit on non-homegrown players. It doesn't matter that we only have 4 providing there are unregistered youngsters in the squad to make up any shortfall in numbers. We have this with the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott and Ramsay.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 05:16:35 pm »
These amounts being mentioned (30m) for Kone are ridiculously low for a very technically-gifted experienced 21-yr old. Don't think he'll costs that cheap. Does he have 1 year left on his deal?

Will probably go for 40-50m, closer to the market for top midfielders. And even for those figures it will still be a great deal for US.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 05:19:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:16:35 pm
These amounts being mentioned (30m) for Kone are ridiculously low for a very technically-gifted experienced 21-yr old. Don't think he'll costs that cheap. Does he have 1 year left on his deal?

Will probably go for 40-50m, closer to the market for top midfielders. And even for those figures it will still be a great deal for US.

Get him for the cheaper, quoted price and I can believe we will get Mac Allister and one other midfielder
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
Gladbach need to sell. They also have a number of players leaving on a free, more than us.  ;D
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
If they are tight on funds, maybe they'd be interested in taking Tyler Morton on loan for a season as a replacement.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
The first Joyce banger of the summer is gonna be props emosh! Can't be long now surely.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,373
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 05:24:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:16:35 pm
These amounts being mentioned (30m) for Kone are ridiculously low for a very technically-gifted experienced 21-yr old. Don't think he'll costs that cheap. Does he have 1 year left on his deal?

Will probably go for 40-50m, closer to the market for top midfielders. And even for those figures it will still be a great deal for US.

Gladbach need the cash. They primarily used to run on a model that would see them sell a player for a big fee and then bring in a cheaper replacement (one-in, one-out). Because the market was depressed during COVID and they had no matchday revenue, they took a risk of keeping some of their better players rather than selling them on at a high price. Results were poor and this strategy backfired. They ended up with players like Thuram who would have gone for a large fee leaving for nothing and Sommer being sold for a relative pittance. They don't have many saleable assets left and need to cash-in those they have to quickly start a rebuild (German clubs typically like to get their incoming transfers sorted early)
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 05:29:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:24:47 pm
The first Joyce banger of the summer is gonna be props emosh! Can't be long now surely.
Imagine he pisses on our chips? Ive got a mean tweet saved in my drafts for him, Pearce and the others should they ruin our fun.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 05:34:00 pm »
Kone would be some signing, particularly for the price range being banded around. Prefer him to Thuram, though I'd certainly have both.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
I wouldn't be upset at all if we sold Kelleher.

He's a good prospect for sure - but we are definitely overhyping him too.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:39 pm
We get Kone ASAP and then we pull at Thuram's heart strings by saying "join your brother from another mother".  ;D

Well he might also have a choice to join his brother from the same mother, wherever he goes. :D
Logged

Online plastic_supper

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • Down to my last 59p
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:55:50 pm
Reminds me of one of the player West Ham had during the Harry Redknapp era. He didn't know wheter to play him or fuck him.

Some lad called Dani who wouldn't look out of place in a boyband for sure
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 05:43:07 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:29:52 pm
Imagine he pisses on our chips? Ive got a mean tweet saved in my drafts for him, Pearce and the others should they ruin our fun.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 05:47:18 pm »
So it seems as if the Ugarte ship has sailed, if we were ever interested that is. Pity, might have made a good combination in midfield alongside MacAllister
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 05:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Gladbach need to sell. They also have a number of players leaving on a free, more than us.  ;D

Just had a looksie at their squad and the formerly highly rated Julian Wiegl and formerly linked Florain Neuhaus play for them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5422 on: Today at 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:47:18 pm
So it seems as if the Ugarte ship has sailed, if we were ever interested that is. Pity, might have made a good combination in midfield alongside MacAllister

If we had signed a decent fit midfielder last year then this window we could have taken a punt on him but we have left too much work to do
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:24:31 am
Honestly I find it incredibly hard to compare players across leagues and systems and just don't watch enough football outside the PL to do it
Watched Colwill a few times this season and been really impressed... his positioning is still a bit dodgy sometimes but he's got all the ability/ potential you'd want and looking good in our league as a CB at 20 is pretty rare so he's exciting
I'm most skeptical on Van der Ven.. would be v excited by the other two

The other thing that's hard is signing centre backs at 20-21 - with only a few exceptions (Ferdinand) you're signing them on their footballing/atheltic "tools" and hoping they develop
We'd be signing Colwill or Ignaico at the same age Van Dijk was just becoming a starter for Groningen!!!
Colwill been impressive when i seen him too. I know Klopp want CBs normally like 6'3-6'5 more even though colwill is listed at 1.87 Cm(6'2) his Aerial Duels are really good and his passing is also good.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,601
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5424 on: Today at 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:35:26 pm
I wouldn't be upset at all if we sold Kelleher.

He's a good prospect for sure - but we are definitely overhyping him too.
Hes not gonna get better without games anyway
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5425 on: Today at 06:12:36 pm »
Gladbach already starting to make deals. I wonder can we get a Kone announcement before the weekend finishes?  ;D
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,581
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5426 on: Today at 06:22:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:07:11 pm
Colwill been impressive when i seen him too. I know Klopp want CBs normally like 6'3-6'5 more even though colwill is listed at 1.87 Cm(6'2) his Aerial Duels are really good and his passing is also good.

Gomez is 6.2 and was a mainstay before his injury
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5427 on: Today at 06:26:23 pm »
we are really scraping the bottom of the barrel arent we

kone for 30m when our CL rivals spending 50m on a player that is soon out of contract  :P

we are skint and doomed

or we are building up a french contingent for a certain speedy striker up front
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,581
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5428 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm »
Mount is ok but I'd be upset if we signed him for 60m

Chelsea always have someone lined up to help them with their players
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5429 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:26:23 pm


or we are building up a french contingent for a certain speedy striker up front

Elye Wahi fan too?  8)
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,243
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5430 on: Today at 06:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:44:09 pm
With Fabinho staying i can see us only getting in two midfielders, i don't see us having 9 midfielders for 3 positions.

Whose the 9th?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5431 on: Today at 06:38:32 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:35:57 pm
Whose the 9th?

Three new ones, Hendo, Thiago, Fab, Jones, Bajcetic and Elliot presumably?
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5432 on: Today at 06:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Elye Wahi fan too?  8)

we could do with another Lord of Frodsham up front. :lickin
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5433 on: Today at 06:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:22:19 pm
Gomez is 6.2 and was a mainstay before his injury
Correct and was next to aerial dominate Cb in Virgil and was rotated at times depending on the matchup vs physical CBs
Also Colwill Role long term would be more of the Virgil role, he profiles very well for that and Konate would be next to him also.
Gomez even before his injury issue was in the air and more then made up for with his passing, speed and defense. The aerial issue is not there with Colwill.
Gomez was here before Klopp was. Matip was brought in on Free. Signed Matip, Konate and Virgil as the CB for the senior team and all have been at least 1.93 meters. I Dont think it rules out signing Colwill with how talented he is and still big enough at CB and  great in the Air also. I think he big enough even for Klopp with how dominate he is in the air but if he was like 1.91 Meters he fits all the profile types Klopp has gone for, not saying it would stop him being signed.
Van Den Berg is 1.92 meters too.
Colwill at 18 in the championship win 64% of his aerial duels and then at brighton won 71%. That super impressive generally Klopp profile has been 70% in the air. Virgil Career avg is 75%. KOnate avg is 72%(he has 2 season under 70, his 18 at Leipzig and his first season at Liverpool, I think this number more likely to go up too). Matip career is 70% in the air(and that with it really falling off this year at 52%). Gomez is career 55%. Van den Berg is career 59%(40.6% at 16 in eredivsie, 53 in first season in championship and 48.3 in the Bundesliga in a season that was stop start( i think he would be fine in the air. His Preston numbers overall looks better the schalke and that probably more of how he was used in Germany and he had miss time due to injury.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5434 on: Today at 06:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:12:36 pm
Gladbach already starting to make deals. I wonder can we get a Kone announcement before the weekend finishes?  ;D

Be funny we sign him before Mac Allister.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,843
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 06:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Elye Wahi fan too?  8)

Cherki is the one.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,826
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5436 on: Today at 06:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:27:45 pm
Mount is ok but I'd be upset if we signed him for 60m

Chelsea always have someone lined up to help them with their players

They'll make an absolute bomb in sales this summer and spend another few hundred mill.

We just don't have that much leverage when it comes to selling players for good fees this summer (our best players aside). The best way for us to do it is buy as much good quality young players as we can. Even Brewster and Solanke we managed to poach from Chelsea.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5437 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:50 pm
They'll make an absolute bomb in sales this summer and spend another few hundred mill.

We just don't have that much leverage when it comes to selling players for good fees this summer (our best players aside). The best way for us to do it is buy as much good quality young players as we can. Even Brewster and Solanke we managed to poach from Chelsea.

It's really odd too - you get a few people (ok - just Peter) who think Chelsea will have to have a fire sale at cut rate prices when that's not necessarily the case at all.

They will almost surely recoup 150-200m in sales this summer - and yes - still buy more players.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5438 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:02:32 pm
It's really odd too - you get a few people (ok - just Peter) who think Chelsea will have to have a fire sale at cut rate prices when that's not necessarily the case at all.

They will almost surely recoup 150-200m in sales this summer - and yes - still buy more players.

Plenty of teams love to buy their dross (Arsenal, Milan, Real), let alone those who poach from their talent-hoarding academy.

They'll have no trouble passing FFP.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5439 on: Today at 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:44:09 pm
With Fabinho staying i can see us only getting in two midfielders, i don't see us having 9 midfielders for 3 positions.
To be fair even though I've said I can't see Fab going. Who knows. Klopp has been open about it being a big summer so it might surprise us on the departure front.

Perhaps one of our midfielder signings might be capable of deputising in another position also.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 